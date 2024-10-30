Not a typo! Early Black Friday deal drops MacBook Air M2 to crazy cheap $699

The MacBook Pro is powerful, but the MacBook Air is still the lightweight laptop most users should opt for. And there's an unbeatable early Black Friday deal right now on the M2 Air.

Right now, the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 is down to $699 at Amazon when you apply a $199 coupon. That ties the lowest price ever and is an amazing discount on a machine that's ready for Apple Intelligence.

MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $699 @ Amazon with coupon

The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a crisp 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.

The M2 version of the Air was launched in July 2022 and, during our testing, lasted over 14 hours on a single charge. If you need portable productivity, here's where you'll find it.

This deal covers the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. As mentioned above, you'll need to clip the coupon on the Amazon page, but the deal cuts across all colors: Midnight, Space Gray, Silver and Starlight. It's not the first time we've seen this deal, but it's so good we need to recommend it again.

If you need further proof of this laptop's credentials, just check out our MacBook Air M2 review, where we gave it 4.5 stars and called it, literally, the "best laptop for most people based on our testing" at the time. In fact, the only instance we found this machine lagged was when our reviewer had more than 100 tabs open in Chrome across multiple windows. That should give you the confidence that, even with the MacBook Air M3 on the scene, this is still a top-tier laptop.

Other highlights include a crisp 2560 x 1664 resolution Retina display that's bright and colorful, even in direct sunlight.

There are a couple of tradeoffs — this device isn't going to edit 4K video as fast as its bigger brother, the MacBook Pro and the 256GB SSD storage will fill up quickly. It's also slower when it comes to read/write speed than the M3 version. That's because Apple changed up the two NAND chips to a single one for this device. And, finally, this isn't going to be first choice if you're on the lookout for one of the best gaming laptops.

But regardless of those gripes, the MacBook Air M2 is still a very capable machine that'll last for several years thanks to Apple's support and update timeline. With a $300 price cut before we've even hit Black Friday, I'd argue this is a deal worth getting right now.