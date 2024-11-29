The best AirPods Black Friday deals live: Save up to $150 on AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Max and more

Live
If you're in the market for a new pair of AirPods, then this Black Friday might just be the time we've seen all year. There are some incredible deals to be found on AirPods at the moment, with some of the biggest savings we've ever seen.
The best deal right now is on my personal favorite pair of AirPods. The AirPods Pro 2 are now just $153 at Amazon. That's the lowest price ever, with a $100 discount on full price. The AirPods Max are also at a new lowest price. The AirPods Max are now just $399 at Amazon, with a $150 discount. The AirPods 4 in both guises are both slightly reduced, although I'm hoping for lower prices as the sale progresses.
I'll be keeping my eye on the deals live, and tracking the prices as they change. If you're interested in a different pair of headphones, then make sure you check out my best Black Friday headphones deals live blog, where I'll be tracking the prices of earbuds and headphones both budget and premium.
About the author
Hi! I'm Tammy, and as Tom's Guide's Audio Editor, I know everything there is to know about headphones, earbuds and everything inbetween. Before I joined the tam here, I used to work on an Apple focused site — so I have a clear idea of what kind of deals you should be looking for when you're after a pair of AirPods.
AirPods 4 deals
The AirPods 4 without ANC are a great way to get AirPods without breaking the bank. As we found in our AirPods 4 review, you retain the excellent sound and incredible Spatial Audio of the ANC version, but you save money and get an extra hour of battery life. This $10 off sales is their first and only discount, and the lowest price yet.
The AirPods 4 are Apple's latest AirPods, and they pack in some extra premium features. Our AirPods 4 review found a pair of earbuds with surprisingly effective ANC, solid sound and a comfortable open fit. 4 hours of battery life with ANC on isn't the best, however. This $11 discount is a nice Black Friday surprise, bringing them down to their lowest price ever.
AirPods Pro 2 deals
Lowest Price! Very nearly topping our list of the best noise canceling earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2 are a great option for Apple users. Our AirPods Pro 2 review revealed great ANC performance, a very comfortable fit and superb sound quality with Spatial Audio support. The battery life of 6 hours is good as well. This is currently the lowest price we've ever seen on the AirPods Pro 2.
The AirPods Pro 2 are my favorite AirPods, thanks to the litany of excellent features. Tom's Guide's AirPods Pro 2 review gave these buds 4.5/5 stars, thanks to their impressive ANC, neutral sound profile and constantly updating feature list. Most recently they received the ability to double as hearing aids. This deal brings them down to their lowest price ever.
AirPods Max deals
There's an incredible deal on AirPods Max at Amazon at the moment, where a $150 discount brings them down to their lowest price ever. As you'll see in our AirPods Max review , these headphones offer excellent noise-canceling performance, easy-to-use controls and immersive spatial audio. Note the discount varies by color.
If you head over to Adorama right now, you'll find $100 off the AirPods Max. That's a good price for the AirPods Max, although not the lowest at the moment. Take a look at our AirPods Max review, and you'll find some very comfortable headphones with excellent sound quality and a stylish look. This deal is only on the gray color.
Beats deals
The Beats Studio Pro bring some top-notch features to a solid price. They sound really good thanks to their new Beats tuning, and the ANC is better than anything below $200. This $200 discount is a massive saving, and brings them down to their lowest price ever. Our review loved the way they feel, and their impressive battery life.
The Beats Solo 4 are, in essence, the Beats Studio Pro with the ANC stripped out. That not only makes them cheaper, but it also makes the battery last longer at 50 hours. We loved them in our review, including the sound and Spatial Audio support.
FAQs
Which AirPods are best for me?
Working out which AirPods model you should buy comes down to more than just how much they cost. Of course, you'll want to check out the best AirPods to get the full low down on Apple's headphones and earbuds, but I'll go through the three main AirPods that you can buy right now.
AirPods 4
The AirPods 4 are the latest AirPods to join the fray, and they are for those looking to save some money. They are the core of the AirPods experience, with the magic connection, excellent interoperability with Apple devices and the clean, gloss-white aesthetic. They lack silicon ear tips for a more open fit, so if you don't like the way that most earbuds feel in your ear, you might like the less invasive feel of the AirPods 4. They have some premium features as well, such as Spatial Audio for Dolby Atmos when you go and listen to Apple Music. Sound is fine, with more bass than you'd expect and clear highs. Some might not like the emphasis on the top end. The biggest problem is the battery life — they'll only last you 5 hours on a charge. You do get 30 hours out of the charging case though. They cost $129, and recieved a 4 and a half in our AirPods 4 review.
AirPods 4 with ANC
These are mostly the same as the standard AirPods 4, although they come with some extra features. These are for those that don't want to spend the extra on the AirPods Pro 2, but also want the extra added bonus of active noise cancelling and other more premium features. In addition to all the other features of the AirPods 4, you also get the aforementioned ANC and a wireless charging case. I found the ANC to be surprisingly effective, especially considering how they fit. They have a $50 price premium over the AirPods 4.
AirPods Pro 2
These are the top-of-the-line earbuds that Apple builds, and they come with some great features for a price that's now not too unreasonable. This set of AirPods is for people who want the best wireless earbuds for Apple devices, thanks to their excellent interoperability between Apple devices. Unlike the AirPods 4, they have silicon ear tips for a better seal within the ear which improves the ANC. As a result, the ANC is amongst the very best. I've found it brilliant for blocking out the noise of busy office blocks, buses and train travel. The sound is good as well, with a neutral signature. Battery life is better than the AirPods 4, with 6 hours from the buds themselves. They cost $249, and they earned a 4 and a half stars in our AirPods Pro 2 review.
AirPods Max
There are currently two different versions of AirPods Max that you can buy, the USB-C version and the Lightning version. The only differences between the two models are the charging port and the color options.
The AirPods Max are Apple's over-ear headphones, and they look unlike anything else you'll see in the headphone space. These are the headphones for people who want the very best that Apple has to offer, with studio-quality sound, and the best Spatial Audio around. They have a very neutral sound signature, and they reveal bits of your music that you might never have heard before. They're plenty bassy too, with loads of low-end on offer. The Spatial Audio is what impresses me the most. I like to connect them to my Apple TV 4K, and watch my movies and TV shows in Dolby Atmos without disturbing the rest of the house. The case is unfortunately not great, and the battery life of 20 hours could be better, but they still managed to get a 4-star rating in our AirPods Max review. They cost $549.
If you want the AirPods experience but don't want to pay the AirPods prices, then the Beats Studio Buds are a great option. They have some of the same internals as AirPods, and they sound better than the base model AirPods 4. They also contain ANC for a bargain price, and their small, slim case slips into any pocket or bag.
This deal brings them down to a new lowest price, with a solid $70 saving. This is a new lowest price for the buds in fact, and makes them cheaper than any model of AirPods you can buy at the moment.
Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $79 @ Amazon
Here's a good example of a deal that you probably shouldn't buy. Not because the AirPods 4 are bad, far from it. They're a very solid pair of earbuds. No, it's because you can currently buy their much better and usually more expensive cousins, the AirPods Pro 2, for a much better price at the moment thanks to a massive discount.
The AirPods 4 are currently only $15 off in the Black Friday sale. While that gives them a new lowest price, you should choose AirPods Pro 2 and their $153 lowest ever price.
AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $153 @ Amazon
AirPods 4 with ANC: was $179 now $164 @ Amazon
You might be wondering which AirPods you should spend your money on this Black Friday — the AirPods Pro 2, or the AirPods 4 with ANC. I've gone more into depth with my AirPods Pro and AirPods 4 Black Friday explainer, but it's actually really simple.
Unless you really want the looser fit of the AirPods 4, the AirPods Pro 2 present a much better value than their cousins. There's even an $11 price difference, getting you more AirPod for less. It is, as they say, a no brainer. Although I do hope you have a brain.
The biggest deal of the Black Friday sales is found on Apple's finest in-ears — the AirPods Pro 2. Thanks to a great $100 saving, you can currently pick up a pair for just $153. That's the fresh lowest price, and makes them cheaper than even the newer (and inferior) AirPods 4.
I love the AirPods Pro 2 — they're incredibly comfortable, they sound excellent, and they feature some great ANC to block out the outside world. This deal makes them the cheapest they've ever been for a great Black Friday deal.
AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $153 @ Amazon
Apple's excellent over-ear headphones are down at a new lowest price this Black Friday. If you head on over to Amazon right now, you'll find a $150 discount, bringing them down to $399. That's a great saving on the headphones of choice of Tom's Guide's Global Editor in Chief, Mark Spoonauer.
You get a stunning pair of headphones with the AirPods Max (if you ignore the woeful travel case). They're comfortable, the sound is excellent, and they look unlike anything else you'll find.
AirPods Max: was $549 now $399 @ Amazon