College ready: M4 MacBook Pro at lowest price and major discounts on AirPods Max

Right now, you can get a full Apple setup for less, just in time for college! The M4 MacBook Pro (my personal favorite) just returned to its lowest ever price, you can get $100 off AirPods Max for maximum focus on your work and I’ve just found the cheapest RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop.
As you know, I take time to select my Power Picks each day to find the best computing deals worth your hard-earned money. These are the savings that retailers are trying to keep quiet about, and today’s bunch are some of the best I’ve seen.
My Power Picks
- Apple M4 MacBook Pro (24GB RAM / 1TB SSD): was $1,999 now $1,785 @ Amazon
- Apple AirPods Max (USB-C): was $549 now $449 @ Amazon
- MSI Vector 16 HX (RTX 5070 Ti): was $1,799 now $1,699 @ Amazon
- ABS RTX 50-series gaming PC combos: up to $800 off + free game @ Newegg
- OBSBOT Tiny 2 Lite 4K webcam: was $179 now $142 @ Amazon
Today’s best computing deals
If you’re getting into content creation — be it video, music, photo editing or all three (like me), the M4 MacBook Pro is a mighty system to get the job done with a zippy CPU and powerful GPU packed into that M4 chip, alongside that bright, vivid Liquid Retina XDR display, an upgraded 24GB RAM for multitasking, a spacious 1TB SSD, and a crazy-long 18+ hour battery life.
And if you’re hard at work and need to focus in on a particularly complex edit (or a more general task), zoning in with AirPods Max is unlike anything else. The drivers produce a gorgeous sound quality with plenty of immersive depth to whisk you away into a world of productivity. Plus, they’re really comfortable to wear, and that noise cancellation is unmatched.
Want to go the Windows route? Even better! Not only is this spec of Vector 16 HX a mighty one for creative work with an Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX, RTX 5070 Ti, 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it’s also a gaming monster too. That way, you can work by day and play by night with no trouble whatsoever.
The one I’d recommend from this list is the ABS Eurus Ruby with RTX 5070 Ti (my favorite GPU), which is a beast with AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD, which is $570 off to boot! And you can get your pick of a whole bunch of the latest AAA titles and indie darlings to get free with it, too.
If your content creation is steering into streaming, you need a good webcam, and the OBSBOT Tiny 2 Lite is one of the best with a 4K picture quality, 60 FPS support and HDR to add a nice dash of contrast to the picture. Now 20% off!
P.S. Yesterday's Power Picks are still available! You can snag $100 off the M3 iPad Airand $400 off a monster RTX 5080 gaming PC.
