Act fast! The new Apple Watch 10 just got a big $50 price cut before Black Friday

Black Friday has landed, and despite only being out for less than two months, the Apple Watch 10 just hit its lowest price to date.

After releasing in September, the Apple Watch 10 is just $349 at Amazon, a savings of $50 on the regular price. This isn't a door-buster deal, but it's a surprise to see such a new device on sale at all. It may be the time to get the latest wearable for yourself.

We've tested it for several weeks, and the Apple Watch 10 is the best Apple Watch overall, despite an unchanged battery life, a claimed 18 hours. Still, it has a larger display, thinner body and faster charger over the Apple Watch 9.

Apple Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $349 at Amazon US The Apple Watch 10 just launched at the end of September, but you can already save $50 on the flagship smartwatch. Compared to the Series 9, the 10 has a larger OLED display and a thinner case. New to the Apple Watch is a sleep apnea detection feature, improved noise suppression during phone calls and on-wrist translations. It retains the 18 hours of battery life but it is the best Apple Watch you can get right now.

The newest Apple Watch ships with the updated watchOS 11, highlighting new features, including the FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection, a new Vitals app for health monitoring, and a Training Load to help you work out and recover more efficiently.

Apple has been embroiled with Masimo in a legal battle over the blood oxygen sensor in previous watches. The 10 is the first new watch released since that began.

Typically, sleep apnea detection relies on blood oxygen saturation measurements to track overnight breathing. Since Apple can't use that, it instead uses data from the accelerometer and translates that into a measurement of breathing disturbances, which can be used to suggest if you might have sleep apnea.

Beyond that, the display is up to 40% bright when viewed off-angle, and we found it easier to see in sunlight.

