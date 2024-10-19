Save up to $120 on these early Black Friday iPad deals

Black Friday is over a month away, but we’re already seeing incredible Black Friday iPad deals from many vendors. If you missed the various iPad deals earlier this month, you can still find the best iPads at reduced prices. Don’t know which iPad to get? We’ve got you covered!

Right now, you can save big on every iPad model, including the iPad 10th gen, iPad Air 13-inch M2 and iPad Pro M4. The iPad mini 6 is also discounted, though you might want to wait for the first wave of deals on the recently announced iPad mini 7, which could also see Black Friday discounts.

Traditionally, we'd recommend waiting for Black Friday proper to potentially buy an iPad, but purchasing one now is still a smart move as prices are near or at all-time lows. So make sure to bookmark this page as I’ll continue updating it with the best early Black Friday iPad deals I find. Also, don’t forget to check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes for more tips and ways to save on many products.

Best early Black Friday iPad deals

iPad 9th Gen: was $329 now $229 @ Amazon

Apple's entry-level iPad features an A13 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2,160 x 1,620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera and an epic battery life of nearly 12 hours. Right now it's on sale for $229, which is $100 off. It's one of the cheapest iPads you can currently buy.

iPad 10th Gen: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

This A14-powered tablet is going for an absolute steal right now. This attractive iPad measures 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 inches, with this Wi-Fi model weighing in at just 1.05 pounds. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display has a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels, which is impressively sharp. It also features a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera with 122-degree FOV.

iPad Air 11-inch (M2): was $599 now $549 @ Amazon

Right now, you can get $50 off the M2 iPad Air. Featuring an LED display and powered by an M2 chip (making it 50% faster than its predecessor), this is one of the best tablets for most people. It offers a 12MP front and rear camera (and 4K video), and four fun finishes.

iPad Air 13-inch (M2): was $799 now $749 @ Amazon

The 13-inch iPad Air features a bigger LED display and is also powered by an M2 chip. It offers a 12MP front and rear camera (and 4K video), four color options, and weighs a little over a pound. This is a great option if you want a Pro-sized display at a lower cost.

iPad Mini 6th Gen: was $499 now $379 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice 2021 iPad mini features a thin-bezel design, large 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, an A15 Bionic CPU, a 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.

11" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $999 now $949 @ Best Buy

This is one of the thinnest and most powerful iPads Apple has ever made, thanks to an all-new M4 chip. This new iPad Pro is 5.1mm thick (the thinnest yet), and weighs roughly a pound. It also boasts an Ultra Retina XDR display and 12MP camera.