I missed out on this amazing M3 Macbook Air deal ahead of Black Friday — don't do the same

Black Friday deals are already in full swing, and I'm gutted to see my favorite laptop of the year come down to its lowest price yet. That's right — the M3 Macbook Air is now under $1,000, and I only recently bought it at full price!

Right now, you can grab the M3 Macbook Air with 16GB RAM for $999 at Amazon, and that's a steal if you're after the best Macbook around. Don't make the same mistake I did; get this incredible Apple laptop while it's cheaper than ever.

Apple MacBook Air 13": was $1,099 now $999 at Amazon With its M3 chip onboard, this MacBook Air 13-inch may now be last gen, but it still knocks it out of the park when it comes to pure performance. You can expect a gorgeous 13.6-inch display, over 15 hours of battery life, and a nice boost in performance with its 16GB of RAM.

Earlier this year, I read my colleague Tony Polanco's MacBook Air M3 review, and his words sold me on grabbing the MacBook Air for myself: “The MacBook Air 13-inch M3 shares most of the same features that made its predecessor so great — a vivid 13.6-inch display, a svelte modern design and four color options. That, along with the powerful M3 chip, which delivers strong performance for work, gaming and AI tasks, makes this notebook a winner.”



I had my eye on Apple's lightweight notebook for a while, as I needed a laptop that could blast through multiple tasks, have enough battery to last a full day, and to take with me as I traveled across cities. Low and behold, the M3 MacBook Air ticked all these boxes — and then some.



Forget my living room TV; I now watch all my shows on the M3 Air’s stunning 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) display. Whether I'm binging my way through the latest Netflix shows or working on multiple documents, this screen is a treat to look at. Even better, It performed well in several of our display tests, covering 109% of the SRGB color gamut and delivering strong results in our Delta-E tests at 0.2 (lower is better). That means vivid, punchy colors.



It also comes with me virtually anywhere I go, from the office to the kitchen table. Weighing just 2.7 pounds and measuring 11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches, the M3 Air is easy to slip into a bag or carry around the house as you go about your daily tasks. That's mobile computing done right.

Finally, if you're in need of a laptop that actually lasts an average day, you'll be happy to know this MacBook Air lasts 15 hours and 13 minutes according to the Tom's Guide battery test. In real-world use, I've been able to go a couple of days without needing to plug this long-lasting notebook in.

I bought the M3 MacBook Air at full price (in Midnight, and it's a looker), and was perfectly happy dishing out the cash for what it offered. Now knowing it's at an all-time-low price for Black Friday is irritating, but it also means anyone else after this outstanding MacBook can pick it up and save big. Speaking of, there are plenty more brilliant Apple deals to be had in the run up to Black Friday.