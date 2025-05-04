Walmart Plus Week ends soon — here’s 35 last-minute deals from $8 to shop this weekend

After nearly a week of epic savings, Walmart Plus Week is coming to an end! Today is your final chance to shop exclusive deals on everything from TVs and headphones to apparel and appliances.

There has been a sea of deals floating around this week — but I've handpicked the very best ones below. For instance, Shark and Ninja appliances are now up to 40% off. If you're looking to grab some gifts for Mom ahead of Mother's Day on May 11, we're seeing deals on items she will love starting at just $8. Plus, you don't want to miss Walmart's Patio and Garden Event with up to 50% off outdoor essentials.

Similar to Amazon Prime Day, many of the best deals will be reserved for Walmart Plus members, so make sure you’ve signed up before you shop. So without further ado, here are the 35 best Walmart deals to shop this weekend — before it's too late! For more ways to save, check out our Walmart promo codes coverage.

Returning members only! Walmart Plus: was $98/year now $49/year @ Walmart

For returning/expired Walmart Plus members only, Walmart is taking 50% off its annual Walmart Plus membership. The sale comes a week before Walmart kicks off its annual Walmart Plus Week sales event.

Mother's Day sale: deals from $8 @ Walmart

Mother's Day is May 11 — and if you need some help finding the perfect gift for Mom, Walmart has you covered. From fashion and jewelry to home and tech, there's tons of great gifts to suit all mom's likes and interests. To make things even easier, Walmart has narrowed down a list of the top 100 gifts for Mom.

Shark and Ninja appliances: up to 40% off @ Walmart

Walmart is offering up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders and more. Prices start as low as $49 for Shark devices or $29 for Ninja appliances/utensils.

Lego sale: deals from $14 @ Walmart

Let your child's imagination run wild with a new Lego playset. Walmart has various models on sale from $14. The sale includes Disney characters, Lego Star Wars, Lego Super Mario and more.

Switch games sale: deals from $14 @ Walmart

Walmart is offering big discounts on Switch games. As part of this week's sale, you can find popular titles on sale from $14. The sale includes Super Mario RPG, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, FC24, and more.

Patio and garden event: up to 50% off @ Walmart

Walmart has launched a major savings event to help you refresh your garden. If you're looking to upgrade your garden, deck or patio for less, consider Walmart's outdoor living section your one-stop shop. The retail giant is currently offering unbeatable discounts of up to 50% on stylish and functional outdoor items, including string lights, fire pits, lounge chairs, garden beds and more.

Roku Express HD: was $29 now $19 at Walmart If you don't have a 4K TV but still want an upgrade, you're in luck. Right now, the Roku Express HD streaming device is on sale. If you have a 4K TV there are better options, but for those with a 1080p HD TV looking to add smart TV features, this deal can't be beat.

Nutribullet PRO Blender: was $78 now $59 at Walmart The Nutribullet PRO Blender is a serious bit of kit for your kitchen. Blending with a 900-watt motor and powerful stainless steel extractor blades means whipping up your morning smoothie or late-night milkshake is impressively simple. We called it the "reigning champ of affordable blenders" in our full review.

Tappio 3-Piece Patio Conversation Bistro Set Rattan Furniture: was $299 now $179 at Walmart This small outdoor conversation set is available for $120 off the regular price. Made of woven rattan, high-quality steel frames, and tempered glass table top, this adorable set will be the perfect spot to relax or enjoy a cocktail outdoors this spring. It also comes with seat cushions featuring an ergonomic design for extra comfort.

Apple Watch 10: was $399 now $299 at Walmart The Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner and lighter design, faster charging and a new sleep apnea detection feature. Some other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. The device also features advanced health insights, including the ability to take an ECG anytime.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum: was $469 now $349 at Walmart Dyson’s V8 is a solid cordless vacuum that offers a good balance of cleaning power and battery life. It sports a lightweight design, up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, and two cleaning modes and accessories to give all the floors in your home the care they deserve. And with a moveable head on the main cleaning tool, it makes cleaning a breeze.

TVs

Smart TVs: deals from $88 @ Walmart

Walmart has a massive sale on smart TVs. The sale includes TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, JVC, and Walmart's own Onn brand. After discount, prices start as low as $88. Keep in mind that there are a few 1080p sets included in the sale. I recommend sticking with 4K resolution as the price difference isn't all that great.

Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $999 now $679 at Walmart If you want a new TV but don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8N Mini-LED TV offers an unbelievable price-to-performance ratio. In addition to its Mini-LED panel, it also offers beautiful contrast and colors as well as support for a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision Atmos, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. In our Hisense U8N review we said the Editor's Choice TV is one of the best mini-LED TVs you can buy.

Samsung 55" The Frame 4K QLED TV: was $1,097 now $749 at Walmart What if your TV could hide the fact it was a TV? The Frame by Samsung does just that, disguising itself as a piece of art whenever it's not in use. That's on top of a 4K QLED display, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos support, and all the smart features afforded by Samsung's Tizen OS. This is the cheapest price we've seen for the 55-inch model.

LG 65" B3 OLED TV: was $1,299 now $995 at Walmart The LG B3 may be a 2023 release, but I'd rather watch it than most similarly priced TVs. It's not nearly as bright as a high-end OLED TV, but as long as you're not situated in a bright room, it'll shine. Best of all, gamers are getting a solid array of features, including two HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, and Dolby Vision support.

Patio furniture

DAYBETTER Outdoor String Lights: was $59 now $34 at Walmart Light up your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that are 100 feet long and include 50 bulbs. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that emit a soft white glow and will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio.

Lacoo 2 Pack Zero Gravity Outdoor Lounge Chair: was $139 now $69 at Walmart Relax in this set of comfortable and adjustable lounge chairs that allow you to sit, recline and lie down. They are called "zero gravity" chairs because you can recline at different angles up to 170°. The chairs have a foldable and light weight design, making it very easy for you to carry them around and use in various places.

Westintrends Folding Adirondack Chair: was $239 now $104 at Walmart Walmart is taking nearly $140 off this folding Adirondack Chair, a durable piece of patio furniture that doesn't come cheap. But for just $104, this foldable, weather-proof design (it's constructed from high-density polyethylene lumber) is a steal. Reviewers rave these are easy to put together and are built to last for many summers to come. One buyer even notes it's "a very solid chair for the money!"

Best Choice 80qt Steel Rolling Cooler Cart: was $289 now $179 at Walmart Level up your outdoor events with an all-in-one cooler cart! Perfect for entertaining, its huge capacity can hold up to 50 bottles, 70 cans or all your favorite food and snacks. It also has four sturdy wheels that allow you to easily move the cooler or even take it on the go.

LAUSAINT HOME Outdoor Conversation Set: was $400 now $239 at Walmart Kick back in style and comfort with this outdoor wicker set that will match any theme or decor. Perfect for cozy spring nights by the fire pit, this set of rocking chairs feature a comfortable high-back design and plush cushions. The set also comes with a 2-tier coffee table. It will make a lovely addition to your porch or patio.

Appliances

Shark Steam Pocket: was $109 now $68 at Walmart With the Shark Steam Pocket Mop, mopping might just be your new favorite household chore. Designed for sealed hard floors like hardwood, marble, tile, stone, laminate and vinyl, the mop transforms water into super-heated steam in seconds to remove dirt, grime, and hard-to-clean messes. This will help you remove up to 99% of household bacteria — without the harsh chemicals.

Ninja Air Fryer 4QT: was $89 now $69 at Walmart If you're after a basic yet versatile air fryer, this is a great deal. With a 4-quart, basket capacity, it's sufficient to cook fit 2 pounds of fries. This comes with convenient functions such as air fry, roast, bake and broil. Plus, at such a low price this is a deal not to be missed!

Ninja Foodi 8.5qt Multi-Cooker: was $119 now $98 at Walmart Limited for space? The Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker is a 6-in-1 set that'll become a slow cooker, food warmer, nonstick pot, saute pan, steamer, stock pot, dutch oven and utensil, whilst only taking up a small area of your kitchen. And Triple Fusion heat technology means you can cook up to 30% faster than conventional ovens. Speedy cooking without needing to buy several appliances, all for just $98.

Ninja Creami: was $199 now $169 at Walmart The Ninja Creami has been making waves (scoops?) in the home cook world. We gave it 4 stars in our Ninja Creami review. We loved how easy it was to make delicious homemade ice cream. There's a huge range of recipe styles available, such as milkshake, froyo, and even gelato! And as if it couldn't get any better — the Creami is also easy to clean.

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System: was $299 now $195 at Walmart The Shark FlexStyle Hair Styling System can be used as a powerful, no-heat-damage hair dryer or an ultra-versatile multi-styler letting you curl, volumize, smooth, or dry. It's often compared to the popular Dyson Airwrap, but it's currently less than half the price (and might even be the superior choice performance-wise). We recommend jumping on this deal!

Audio

JBL Go 4: was $49 now $37 at Walmart Our JBL Go 4 review determined that this is the perfect portable Bluetooth speaker for those on a budget. Small enough to take traveling, it still packs enough performance to soundtrack small gatherings while bringing useful features like IP67 water and dust protection, and multi-point connectivity. It also comes in a variety of fun colors.

Sony WH-CH520: was $59 now $44.50 at Walmart Sony's budget on-ear cans are inexpensive, but they bring the sound where it counts. They earned a 4.5-star rating in our Sony WH-CH520 review, thanks to their top-notch sound, intuitive controls, and lengthy battery life of 50 hours. 3 minutes of charge nets you 1.5 hours of use as well, if you run out and need a quick boost.

Sony SRS-XE200 Bluetooth Speaker: was $129 now $69 at Walmart The SRS-XE200 is an IP67 certified Bluetooth speaker that's waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof. It offers up to 16 hours of battery life and includes a built-in strap that makes it easy to take on the go. There's also a buit-in mic with echo cancelling technology.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $169 at Walmart The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This newer model includes a USB-C charging case.

Laptops

HP 14" Laptop: was $249 now $169 at Walmart Looking for an inexpensive work laptop? This laptop has a 14-inch display, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It's lightweight, too, weighing just 3.1 pounds. You'll easily be able to take it with you wherever you go.

Apple MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $699 now $649 at Walmart It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and very good speed.

MSI Katana 15.6" Gaming Laptop: was $1,199 now $1,024 at Walmart This MSI laptop has 16GB of RAM and an Intel Core i7-13620H CPU for excellent multitasking, as well as a sleek cut-out hinge design. Add to that an RTX 4060 for gaming and you've got a productivity powerhouse that can do it all.