Epic Walmart weekend sale live from $9 — shop deals on TVs, patio furniture and 4th of July essentials

Summer is finally here — and if you're looking to indulge in some shopping in celebration of sunny season, Walmart's shelves are fully stocked with deals. In fact, the retailer is currently hosting an epic summer sale on everything from TVs and headphones to grills and patio furniture.

This weekend, you don't want to miss Walmart's Patio and Garden Event with up to 50% off outdoor essentials. Need a new grill for summer? You can snag one for under $100 at Walmart. And if you're already gearing up for 4th of July celebrations, there's plenty of festive items to shop from $9.

The discounts certainly don't end there! Below, I've gathered all my favorite Walmart deals to shop this weekend. For more ways to save, check out our Walmart promo codes.

Editor's Choice

4th of July sale: deals from $9 @ Walmart

Independence Day is just two weeks away — and of you're gearing up for celebration or barbecues to celebrate the holiday, Walmart has plenty of festive deals to help prepare you. From decor and fashion to coolers and grilling essentials, shop Walmart's 4th of July shop for everything you need.

Patio and garden event: up to 50% off @ Walmart

Walmart has launched a major savings event to help you refresh your garden. If you're looking to upgrade your garden, deck or patio for less, consider Walmart's outdoor living section your one-stop shop. The retail giant is currently offering unbeatable discounts of up to 50% on stylish and functional outdoor items, including string lights, fire pits, lounge chairs, garden beds and more.

Grill sale: deals under $100 @ Walmart

From Weber to Blackstone (and many notable brands in between), Walmart is having a huge grill sale with many deals under $100 mark. With barbecue season officially here, Walmart has tons of grill options to choose from — without breaking the bank!

Shark and Ninja appliances: up to 40% off @ Walmart

Walmart is offering up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders and more. Prices start as low as $49 for Shark devices or $29 for Ninja appliances.

Smart TVs: deals from $88 @ Walmart

Walmart has a massive sale on smart TVs. The sale includes TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, JVC, and Walmart's own Onn brand. After discount, prices start as low as $88. Keep in mind that there are a few 1080p sets included in the sale. I recommend sticking with 4K resolution as the price difference isn't all that great.

Patio Furniture Deals

DAYBETTER Outdoor String Lights: was $59 now $32 at Walmart Light up your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that are 100 feet long and include 50 bulbs. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that emit a soft white glow and will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio.

Autlaycil 9ft Outdoor Patio Umbrella: was $68 now $49 at Walmart This umbrella is the perfect addition to your backyard or patio. It provides optimal shade while adding some elegant style. The umbrella surface is UV-proof, waterproof and fade resistant so you can use it on both sunny and rainy days.

Westintrends Folding Adirondack Chair: was $239 now $99 at Walmart Walmart is taking $140 off this folding Adirondack Chair, a durable piece of patio furniture that doesn't come cheap. But for just $99, this foldable, weather-proof design (it's constructed from high-density polyethylene lumber) is a steal. Reviewers rave these are easy to put together and are built to last for many summers to come. One buyer even notes it's "a very solid chair for the money!"

Tappio 3-Piece Patio Conversation Bistro Set Rattan Furniture: was $299 now $109 at Walmart This small outdoor conversation set is available for $130 off the regular price. Made of woven rattan, high-quality steel frames, and tempered glass table top, this adorable set will be the perfect spot to relax or enjoy a cocktail outdoors this spring. It also comes with seat cushions featuring an ergonomic design for extra comfort.

Best Choice 80qt Steel Rolling Cooler Cart: was $289 now $159 at Walmart Level up your outdoor events with an all-in-one cooler cart! Perfect for entertaining, its huge capacity can hold up to 50 bottles, 70 cans or all your favorite food and snacks. It also has four sturdy wheels that allow you to easily move the cooler or even take it on the go.

LAUSAINT HOME Outdoor Conversation Set: was $400 now $215 at Walmart Kick back in style and comfort with this outdoor wicker set that will match any theme or decor. Perfect for cozy spring nights by the fire pit, this set of rocking chairs feature a comfortable high-back design and plush cushions. The set also comes with a 2-tier coffee table. It will make a lovely addition to your porch or patio.

TV Deals

Onn. 32-inch HD Roku Smart TV: was $98 now $88 at Walmart I've got to recommend a TV when it's under $100, especially when it's 32-inch and comes from Walmart's very own Onn. range. It's a sturdy set with Roku Smart TV running the show., meaning you'll get access to a lot of streaming. So, if you're looking for a simple TV that'll let you watch your movies and shows in HD-quality, this one's at the breathtakingly cheap price of $88.

Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $999 now $698 at Walmart If you want a new TV but don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8N Mini-LED TV offers an unbelievable price-to-performance ratio. In addition to its Mini-LED panel, it also offers beautiful contrast and colors as well as support for a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision Atmos, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. In our Hisense U8N review we said the Editor's Choice TV is one of the best mini-LED TVs you can buy.

LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $896 at Walmart The C4 is LG's current flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range.

Samsung 55" The Frame 4K QLED TV: was $1,097 now $799 at Walmart What if your TV could hide the fact it was a TV? The Frame by Samsung does just that, disguising itself as a piece of art whenever it's not in use. That's on top of a 4K QLED display, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos support, and all the smart features afforded by Samsung's Tizen OS. This is the cheapest price we've seen for the 55-inch model.

Appliance Deals

Keurig K-Express Essentials Matte Black Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $59 now $35 at Walmart The Keurig K-Express is your top choice if you're looking for a low-cost single-serve coffee maker, or a pop of color in your kitchen, as it's available in 6 colorways at Walmart. At just 6.5 inches wide, it's also compact and is ideal for small spaces. You can also brew one cup after another, without waiting for the water to reheat, which sits within the 36oz reserve.

Ninja Air Fryer 4QT: was $89 now $69 at Walmart If you're after a basic yet versatile air fryer, this is a great deal. With a 4-quart, basket capacity, it's sufficient to cook fit 2 pounds of fries. This comes with convenient functions such as air fry, roast, bake and broil. Plus, at such a low price this is a deal not to be missed!

Shark Air Purifier w/ Nanoseal HEPA: was $189 now $149 at Walmart Get rid of the tiniest of unwanted particles and air contaminants with the Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier. Its anti-allergen HEPA filter is designed to tackle everything form smog and toxins to dust and dander, giving you healthier, purified indoor air quality.

Ninja Creami: was $199 now $169 at Walmart The Ninja Creami has been making waves (scoops?) in the home cook world. We gave it 4 stars in our Ninja Creami review. We loved how easy it was to make delicious homemade ice cream. There's a huge range of recipe styles available, such as milkshake, froyo, and even gelato! And as if it couldn't get any better — the Creami is also easy to clean.

Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum: was $299 now $176 at Walmart Leave your spring cleaning to your digital assistant. The Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum features precision home mapping, powerful suction that makes it great for households with pets, and hands-free cleaning thanks to its Alexa/Google Assistant support.

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System: was $299 now $188 at Walmart The Shark FlexStyle Hair Styling System can be used as a powerful, no-heat-damage hair dryer or an ultra-versatile multi-styler letting you curl, volumize, smooth, or dry. It's often compared to the popular Dyson Airwrap, but it's currently less than half the price (and might even be the superior choice performance-wise). We recommend jumping on this deal!

Audio Deals

JBL Tune 520BT Headphones: was $49 now $39 at Walmart A budget friendly option, these wireless headphones offer playback for up to 57 hours, and recharge in as little as 2 hours. They also have JBL Pure Bass sound. Although we haven't tested this model, they receive 4.5 out of 5 stars from Amazon customers for sound quality and value for money.

JBL Go 4: was $49 now $42 at Walmart Our JBL Go 4 review determined that this is the perfect portable Bluetooth speaker for those on a budget. Small enough to take traveling, it still packs enough performance to soundtrack small gatherings while bringing useful features like IP67 water and dust protection, and multi-point connectivity. It also comes in a variety of fun colors.

Sony WH-CH520: was $59 now $49 at Walmart Sony's budget on-ear cans are inexpensive, but they bring the sound where it counts. They earned a 4.5-star rating in our Sony WH-CH520 review, thanks to their top-notch sound, intuitive controls, and lengthy battery life of 50 hours. 3 minutes of charge nets you 1.5 hours of use as well, if you run out and need a quick boost.

Sony SRS-XE200 Bluetooth Speaker: was $129 now $68 at Walmart The SRS-XE200 is an IP67 certified Bluetooth speaker that's waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof. It offers up to 16 hours of battery life and includes a built-in strap that makes it easy to take on the go. There's also a buit-in mic with echo cancelling technology.

onn. Large Party Speaker Gen 2: was $149 now $129 at Walmart This is one the best bang for your buck party speakers on the market right now. Users reported that the speaker has thumping bass that doesn't distort even at loud volumes. This speaker has two 1/4" inputs at the reverse for a mic and a guitar, should you want to soundtrack the party on a more personal level.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: was $399 now $298 at Walmart The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.



Apple Deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $169 at Walmart The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This newer model includes a USB-C charging case.

Apple Watch 10: was $399 now $329 at Walmart The Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner and lighter design, faster charging and a new sleep apnea detection feature. Some other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. The device also features advanced health insights, including the ability to take an ECG anytime.