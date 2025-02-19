Verizon 5G Home Internet is offering Netflix and Max free — here’s how to get it
Plus, get a $200 Amazon gift card for free
Presidents' Day is long behind us, but Verizon's 5G Home Plus deal is still going strong. Even better, Verizon just sweetened its deal with a trio of freebies.
For a limited time, you can get Verizon 5G Home Plus for $45/month. Plus, you'll get Netflix Standard with Ads and Max with Ads for free for your first 12 months. Additionally, you'll get a $200 Amazon gift card for free. That's the biggest collection of freebies I've seen from Verizon 5G Home Plus. (For more ways to save at Verizon, make sure to check out our Verizon phone deals and Verizon promo codes pages).
Verizon 5G Home Plus: $45/month @ Verizon
Verizon is offering its 5G Home Plus plan for $45/month (was $80/month). Plus, you'll get Netflix Standard with Ads and Max with Ads for free for your first 12 months. Additionally, you'll get a $200 Amazon gift card for free. This price is guaranteed for five years with no contract or equipment fees.
Verizon's 5G Home plans are on sale right now with prices from $35/month. However, it's Verizon's 5G Home Plus plan that offers the best value as it comes with a trio of freebies.
Whether you're watching Squid Game 2 or The White Lotus season 3, Netflix and Max both hold a spot in our list of the best streaming services right now. In terms of savings, this bundle saves you $203/year. After your 12 months are up, you can cancel or keep the bundle and pay $10/month for access to both services.
Naturally, there are some eligibility requirements you need to meet first. For example, you need to live in an eligible area. Otherwise, your price is guaranteed for five years and the router and whole-home WiFi is included.
