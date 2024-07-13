Tom’s Guide asks: What Prime Day deals would you get for under $100?

It's that time of year again: Amazon Prime Day is nigh.

The big summer sales event kicks off Wednesday, July 16, and it promises to bring a cavalcade of price cuts on everything from the best air fryers to the best Nintendo Switch games.

Lots of vendors and retailers get in on the action, so you can count on finding discounts on all sorts of products. You should also check out competing retailers like Best Buy and Walmart, which often try to match or beat some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals.

In short, it's a busy time during which you can score some great deals—but it helps to have a plan. If you already have your eye on something, great! But even if you're not contemplating any major purchases this summer, Amazon Prime Day is still a great time to stock up on essentials or pick up those little odds and ends you can't be bothered to buy at full price throughout the year. It's also a great time to finally give in to that impulse buy, because you can often save 15-50% off gadgets and gear.

With that in mind, we asked our global team of experts: If you had $100 to spend, what would you be looking to buy in the Prime Day sales?

It's Ninja time

Dave Meikleham UK computing editor

Ooooh, tough one. I’m probably only saying this because I realize I’ve not had any lunch today, but I reckon I’d put that hundred bucks towards our pick of the best small air fryer, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $119 now $89 @ Amazon

This large 5qt capacity air fryer can air fry food at 400°F with little to no oil, and will fit up to 4 lbs of French fries or 5 lbs of chicken wings. Plus, it has a neat compact design that won’t overwhelm your countertop, and cleaning up is a cinch with the nonstick basket and crisper plate.

Not only do I like the thought of owning an air fryer that sounds like it could kick my ass, I’m open to having access to a method of cooking that doesn’t involve blasting something in the microwave, mainly for the sake of my poor arteries. I reckon with a budget air fryer at my side, I’d actually start eating grown-up things, like roast vegetables or a nice piece of fish.

Alright, I’d probably still cook absolute junk in an air fryer, but allow me to delude myself a little longer, if you’d be so kind.

Load up on the essentials (razors and Switch games)

Jeff Parsons UK Editor-in-Chief

Some would say savvy, others may call it boring — but I'm one of those people using Prime Day to mass buy all those disposable items you work your way through over the course of the year.

Things like replacement razor blades, toothbrush heads (for one of the best electric toothbrushes) and socks all find their way into my basket during Amazon's epic sale event. I've also been known to grab the odd piece of household equipment I need, like a bumper pack of wall plugs and nails or an extra can of WD-40. Listen, Prime Day shopping doesn't need to be sexy; it just needs to save you money.

That being said, my eye does get drawn to some of the gaming deals for my ageing Switch console. Nintendo's hybrid is sure to be replaced with a follow-up in a matter of months but I still use mine for bouts of casual gaming.

Super Mario RPG: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

A full remake of the original Super Mario RPG released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), this role-playing game sees Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends embark on an adventure to repair a wish-granting star. With updated graphics, gameplay and new cinematics, Super Mario RPG has never looked (or played) this well, but the original game's charms have been carefully retained as well.

So there's a chance I may pick up a title or two if I spot something I like — even though I know that, realistically, I'll never get time to properly beat them.

Upgrade the Xbox

Josh Render Staff Writer

Honestly, I’m not one for big purchases on Amazon at the best of times. However, I would likely use the $100 to purchase a new hard drive for my Xbox Series X.

Seagate Game Drive 2TB External Hard Drive: $89 @ Amazon

If you want extra space to store all your favorite Xbox games, this Seagate external drive is a relatively low-cost pick that gives you a lovely extra 2TB of storage for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S or Xbox One.

Currently, the Seagate 2TB costs around $89 and it’s possible it might drop even more in the sales so that I could get the 4TB option.

The other way I'd spend $100 would be purchasing a few bottles of reasonably good whiskey or sake, but I'm not sure you can get those on Amazon.

Now's the time to buy Amazon gadgets

Martin Shore Streaming Writer

If I had to pick one thing, I think it would be an Amazon Kindle. I do a ton of reading on my daily commute so I always have at least one book on the go. Problem is, I’ve usually been a physical books kind of guy, and since I’m usually reading big hardbacks or huge fantasy tomes, the idea of a device that takes up way less backpack real estate is starting to sound pretty appealing.

Amazon Kindle: $99 @ Amazon

The Amazon Kindle is one of the smallest and most lightweight e-readers around. While it's not waterproof, the crisp display and 6-week battery life make this a great Kindle to buy for shoppers on a budget. Amazon is even throwing in three months of Kindle Unlimited.

If I do make the jump to eBooks, the Kindle makes the most sense.

For one thing, I’m already in the ecosystem; I’ve got the Kindle app installed on at least three separate devices, but I don’t tend to use it all that much as the constant notifications from other apps usually pull my focus. I’m not looking to blow the bank on an eReader, so the “Best Value” pick from our best Kindles list makes the most sense. Given it currently costs just $100 (and will hopefully get a hefty Prime Day discount) I can totally see myself picking up the basic Amazon Kindle soon.

Espresso yourself

Dan Bracaglia Senior Writer

I've admittedly already made my (early) Prime Day purchase on a variation of one of Tom's Guide's top-rated espresso machines, the Casabrews Espresso Machine 20 Bar. Okay, it was technically $109, marked down from $149, or roughly the same price as 36 iced Americanos from my local independent Seattle coffee shop.

CASABREWS Espresso Machine 20 Bar: $139 @ Amazon

This inexpensive espresso maker gives you everything you need to make espresso at home, including a milk frother. This machine comes with a 20-bar professional Italian pump and a 1350W boiler, as well detachable 34 oz water tank that's easy to refill and gives you enough water to pull multiple shots of espresso.

Now, I'm not trying to put any friendly coffee purveyors out of business, but the thrill and convenience of making a tiny cup of hot, pressurized brown bean juice at home is something I've long dreamed of.

And the fun doesn't stop there: The Casabrews machine features a built-in milk frothing wand, cup warmer up top, sing/double-shot toggle and an oversized, removable water tank. It also boasts a tiny footprint, which is good, because counter space in my small, city apartment is a precious commodity.

We hope you found some useful guidance or got some good ideas from our own Amazon Prime Day spending, and there's lots more coming to the website throughout the week.

For the latest and greatest sales, make sure to check out our guide to the best Prime Day deals and our regularly-updated list of the best Amazon promo codes!