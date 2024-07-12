Looking for cheap Prime Day deals? Here's 11 bargains I’d buy under $99

We're only a few short days away from Prime Day 2024 kicking off, and yet we're already spotting some fantastic early Prime Day deals worth grabbing.

One of the best early deals available now is, of course, on an Amazon product. You can snag the Echo Show 8 smart hub for just $84 to start bringing a bit of order and organization to your life this summer.

Focus on fitness goals and grab in these leggings with pockets for only $44 or a new pair of Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 running shoes for $64. Or, splurge on a waterproof Sony speaker slashed to $98 to bring some music to your next pool or beach outing.

Whatever you're looking for ahead of Prime Day — early holiday gifts, fun tech for the summer, new cookware for your kitchen — there are some fantastic early Prime Day deals to explore. Keep scrolling to see which 11 items jumped out at me while browsing on Amazon. (Also, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes).

Kitchen

Stanley Quencher H2.0: was $50 now $44 @ Amazon

The Stanley craze was real earlier this year, and for good reason. This particular Stanley tumbler features a soft matte outer layer and an ergonomic grip handle. With its double wall vacuum insulation, 40 ounces of your favorite drink will stay ice cold or hot for hours.

NutriBullet Personal Blender: was $69 now $54 @ Amazon

This handy gadget gets so much use in my kitchen, and ahead of Prime Day, you can get it at a $15 discount. With its 600-watt motor, the NutriBullet blends fruit, vegetables, greens, and liquids into incredibly creamy smoothies within minutes. I've even used mine to blend soups and sauces as well.

CAROTE 11-piece Cookware Set: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

This beautiful multicolor set of nonstick granite pots and pans offers great functionality, especially for small kitchens. With two removable handles, this 11-piece set is easy to both store and clean. These pots and pans are stove-safe, obviously, but they're also dishwasher- and oven-safe, which is always a win in my book.

Tech

JBL Clip 4 Eco: was $79 now $48 @ Amazon

This tiny clip-on speaker is one of the most popular portable speakers available, offering surprisingly punchy bass that you can take with you to the pool or on a hike. It has an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, connects quickly to your phone via Bluetooth, and clips securely onto a backpack strap or belt loop with its redesigned carabiner.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

These may not be Apple's latest AirPods, but they're much cheaper and yet still deliver solid sound quality, a comfortable fit, and a decent battery life, thanks to the charging case. You can use easily pair and switch between multiple devices in the Apple ecosystem, use voice commands with Siri, and share audio with another set of AirPods.

Samsung S33A 22” Monitor: was $114 now $82 @ Amazon

This 22-inch, 1080p monitor is the perfect compliment to a work-from-home setup. Thanks to Samsung's display panel tech, the monitor offers a 3000:1 contrast ratio, which helps blacks appear deeper and whites appear brighter. You can connect a compatible laptop or desktop with the monitor's HDMI port or D-Sub port.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): was $149 now $84

Ahead of Prime Day, you can grab Amazon’s 2023 smart hub at a stellar discount in either colorway. The Echo Show 8 features an 8-inch HD touchscreen, an auto-framing 13-megapixel camera, and of course, built-in Alexa support to make your life easier. You can stream media, play music, hop on video calls with family, manage your smart home, and so much more with this hub.

Sony X-Series Bluetooth Speaker: was $129 now $98 @ Amazon

The SRS-XE200 is an IP67 certified Bluetooth speaker that's waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof. It offers up to 16 hours of battery life and includes a built-in strap that makes it easy to take on the go. There's also a buit-in mic with echo cancelling technology.

Apparel

CHRLEISURE Leggings: was $55 now $44 @ Amazon

The best-selling feature of these leggings is: pockets! Each pair of leggings in this 5-pack comes with a deep pocket on each leg for your phone, as well as a small square pocket on the inner band for cards or cash. They're comfortable, high-waisted, moisture-wicking, and not see-through — everything you want out of a pair of leggings.