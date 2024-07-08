Nintendo just beat Prime Day with Switch deals from $4 — here’s my 13 top picks

Prime Day is just around the corner, but that doesn’t mean that Amazon is the only place to score big discounts on the best Nintendo Switch games . The Nintendo Store is taking on the online mega-retailer with its own selection of epic savings including Switch games from $4.

My favorite Nintendo Store deal right now is Cuphead for $13 (that’s a 30% discount). This devilishly tricky action-platformer is seriously stylish, and its high level of challenge will hook you. Meanwhile, best-in-class rogue-like Hades is just $9 (was $24) and the very underrated Persona 5 Tactic is 50% off for a limited time.

Other top deals include the recently-released Tomb Raider I-III Remastered collection for $22 (Was $29), Dave the Diver for $13 (was $19) and Mario + Rabbids Sparks for Hope for $19 (was $59). And these are just some of the Nintendo Store deals you can score today.

Meanwhile, if you’d prefer a Switch game card over a digital download, I’m also picking out the best early Prime Day deals on Nintendo Switch games. So, let’s dive into all the Nintendo Switch deals you won’t want to miss this summer…

Best Nintendo Store deals

Best Nintendo Switch game deals

Five Nights at Freddy's Core Collection: was $39 now $20 @ Amazon

This seriously spooky package bundles together the first five games in the popular Five Night at Freddy's franchise (that's FNaF 1-4 and Sister Location). In these basic but charming jump-scared-laden experiences, you'll have to survive the night by monitoring the activity of a group of haunted animatronics. Lose track of them and you just might not live to see the morning sun.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1: was $59 now $24 @ Amazon

Take a trip through the origins of one of the most acclaimed video game franchises ever in the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1. This first package brings together Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3, as well as the original Metal Gear game and its sequel and a selection of supplementary content. And with the MGS Master Collection on Nintendo Switch, you can take these undisputed classics on the go.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

The long-dormant Prince of Persia franchise returns in The Lost Crown, a new spin on the beloved series. In this side-scrolling action platformer, you play Sargon, a member of an Immortal clan, exploring a cursed city in search of a kidnapped Prince. To succeed in your mission, you'll need to master acrobatic combat and make use of your Time Powers to defeat your foes.

Assassin's Creed The Rebel Collection: was $39 now $25 @ Amazon

Set sail in two award-winning Assassin's Creed adventures in The Rebel Collection. Bundling together Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Assassin's Creed: Rogue, become a pirate and an assassin hunter as you explore history, eliminate targets and get lost in two sizeable open worlds. This collection has been tailored for the Switch with touch-screen integration, and motion control aiming. And all single-player DLC is included.

Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is a delightful game that combines the animation style of the legendary Studio Ghibli with the monster-hunting gameplay of Pokémon. You play a young boy named Oliver on an adventure to save a strange other world from sinister forces and recuse his mother in the process. It's easily one of the most charming games on the Switch and will last you dozens of hours.

Kingdom Come Deliverance Royal Edition: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Set in a realistic recreation of medieval Bohemia, Kingdom Come Deliverance is a vast RPG that has you play the son of a blacksmith named Henry. You'll grow your skills across its many quests, and see the impact of your choices as the world reacts to your decisions. The Royal Edition includes the full game and all DLCs, and ahead of Prime Day has dropped to its lowest-ever price of $29.

Ori The Collection: was $49 now $31 @ Amazon

This bundle packs in Ori and the Blind Forest and its sequel Ori and the Will of the Wisps. These soulful platformers are utterly beautiful and also prove surprisingly challenging thanks to some Metroidvania gameplay twists. These two games were originally released on Xbox consoles and PC, but they feel right at home on the Nintendo Switch and arguably play best on the go.

Super Mario RPG: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

A full remake of the original Super Mario RPG released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), this role-playing game sees Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends embark on an adventure to repair a wish-granting star. With updated graphics, gameplay and new cinematics, Super Mario RPG has never looked (or played) this well, but the original game's charms have been carefully retained as well.