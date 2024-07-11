Hurry! Epic Walmart sale to fight Prime Day ends soon — 27 deals you can still get

Prime Day is on its way. However, don't only shop at Amazon if you want to find the best deals. Walmart's July Deals Event has huge discounts on everything from TVs to outdoor furniture and apparel. Just hurry, as the event ends Thursday at 11:59pm ET.

I highly recommend getting the 13-inch MacBook Air (M1/256GB) for $649 at Walmart ($50 off.) It's an older model, but it still delivers great performance, long battery life and a comfortable keyboard. It's one of the best MacBook deals I've ever seen.

And if you're interested in joining Walmart Plus, you get benefits like free delivery, discounted gas and access to exclusive deals during sales events. Right now Walmart Plus membership is 50% off. At $49/year, it's the best price I've seen for Walmart Plus.

Keep scrolling for all my favorite Walmart deals you can still get.

Walmart Plus

Walmart Plus: was $98 now $49/year @ Walmart

50% off! Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year (or $12.95/month), it's now on sale for just $49/year. This deal is available to new members only. Membership includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. Walmart Plus members also get early access to Walmart deals.

TVs

Smart TVs: deals from $74 @ Walmart

Walmart has a massive sale on smart TVs. The sale includes TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, JVC and Walmart's own Onn brand. After discount, prices start as low as $74. Keep in mind that there are a few 1080p sets included in the sale. I recommend sticking with 4K resolution as the price difference isn't all that great. Plus, note that Amazon and Best Buy have some cheaper sets.

Price check: from $64 @ Amazon | from $64 @ Best Buy

TCL 75" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $899 now $498 @ Walmart

The TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. In our TCL Q6 4K QLED TV review we called it a smart mid-tier pick for the price-conscious customer. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $999 now $798 @ Walmart

If you want a new TV but don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8N Mini-LED TV offers an unbelievable price-to-performance ratio. In addition to its Mini-LED panel, it also offers beautiful contrast and colors as well as support for a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision Atmos and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. In our Hisense U8N review we said the Editor's Choice TV is one of the best mini-LED TVs you can buy.

LG 86" 85 Series 4K QNED TV: was $2,096 now $1,788 @ Walmart

This QNED TV combines LG's quantum dot and Mini-LED technologies in one display. You'll experience richer color and lifelike images thanks to its advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, which adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous viewing experience. Console gamers also take note: It has a 120Hz display and two HDMI 2.1 ports.

Apparel

Crocs sale: deals from $22 @ Walmart

From classic Crocs to summer sandals, Walmart has various Crocs for men, women, and children on sale from $22. For example, you can get the Crocs Unisex Sandal on sale for $29 (was $34, pictured). It's one of the best discounts we've seen for this pair of warm-weather Crocs.

Gaming

Switch games sale: deals from $17 @ Walmart

Walmart Plus Week is offering big discounts on Switch games. As part of this week's sale, you can find popular titles on sale from $17. The sale includes Super Mario RPG, Mario + Rabbids, FC24 and more.

PS5 games sale: deals from $19 @ Walmart

Walmart is offering dozens of discounts on all things PS5 related. You can save on consoles, accessories, video games, storage, and more. For instance, right now Walmart has PS5 games on sale from $19. Titles on sale include Gran Turismo 7, Spider Man Miles Morales, Star Wars Jedi Survivor, and more.

Xbox Series X|S games sale: deals from $21 @ Walmart

Walmart has deals on Xbox Series X|S games and accessories from $21. The sale includes titles like Metal Gear Solid Master Collection, Star Wars Squadron, South Park: Snow Day and more.

Appliances

Ninja Fit Personal Blender: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart

This 700-watt blender can easily blend fruits, veggies, and ice into delicious drinks. You can blend straight into the 16-oz Ninja To-Go cups, then simply snap on a Spout Lid to enjoy your smoothies and shakes on the go. Also included is a Ninja recipe guide to help you make the most of your blender.

Eufy RoboVac 25C: was $249 now $129 @ Walmart

Save big on the RoboVac 25C robot vacuum right now at Walmart. This robot vacuum offers solid suction power and 100 minutes of battery life. It's also got Alexa and Google Assistant support, which means it can be controlled via voice.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum: was $469 now $388 @ Walmart

Dyson’s V8 is a solid cordless vacuum that offers a good balance of cleaning power and battery life. It sports a lightweight design, up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, and two cleaning modes and accessories to give all the floors in your home the care they deserve. And with a moveable head on the main cleaning tool, it makes cleaning a breeze.

Patio and Garden

DAYBETTER Outdoor String Lights: was $59 now $26 @ Walmart

Light up your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that are 100 feet long and include 50 bulbs. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that emit a soft white glow and will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio.

Wood Burning Fire Pit Table: was $199 now $69 @ Walmart

From cool nights in the summer to crisp days in the fall, this powerful fire pit will help extend your time outdoors. Constructed of heavy-duty iron mesh and frame, the garden stove brazier is built for stability. It also includes a mesh lid to prevent burning embers blowing and comes with a poker to stoke the fire. Other accessories include a waterproof cover, ice tray, food clip and barbecue, making it the perfect addition for entertaining.

Tablets/Laptops

Apple iPad Air 5th Gen: was $449 now $399 @ Walmart

This iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera with Center Stage. The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 5th Gen review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets, but note that the newer iPad Air 2024 is available with a faster M2 chip.

Wearables

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $299 @ Walmart

The Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.

Price check: $299 @ Amazon | $319 @ Best Buy

Headphones

Sony WF-C500: was $99 now $59 @ Walmart

The WF-C500 are among the best wireless earbuds under $100 we've tested. There's no ANC, but our review said that music sounds punchy, and there's full EQ control via the awesome Sony Connect Headphones app. Battery life runs to 10 hours, with 20 hours from the charging case.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $319 @ Walmart

The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.

Price check: $398 @ Amazon

Speakers

Anker Soundcore Flare 2: was $79 now $29 @ Walmart

This Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker promises 360-degree immersive sound with a light show. The Flare 2 comes in a durable IPX7 waterproof package, which means it can even survive being dunked in 3 feet of water for up to 30. It has 12-hour battery life and supports the Soundcore control app to tailor the sound output as well as the light display to suit your mood. You can also link multiple Flare 2 portable speakers together for synchronized party sounds.

JBL Clip 4: was $79 now $49 @ Walmart

The JBL Clip 4 sounds great for its size, and its ultra-portable design can be easily clipped to your clothing or bag while you explore. It's IP67-rated, so you can listen to tunes poolside or in the shower. It comes in a variety of fun colors, so you can pick one that best suits your style. Plus, it lasts for around 10 hours of playback.