Timberland knocks up to 50% off footwear — 15 summer styles I'd add to my cart now

Looking to upgrade your shoe collection for summer? From hiking boots and work boots to summer sandals and boat shoes, Timberland is a versatile brand with plenty of footwear options — and right now, they're hosting a huge summer sale.

For a limited time, you can shop stylish and sturdy Timberland shoe deals with up to 50% off. My personal favorite deal is on the Timberland Calista Bay Slide Sandal, which you can snag for just $34. If you're in the market for a sturdy work boot, I recommend the Timberland Boondock HD 6" Composite Toe Waterproof Work Boot, which are $126 off.

This is a summer sale you don't want to miss! Below, I've rounded up my favorite Timberland deals to shop for summer.

Best Women's Timberland Deals

Timberland Calista Bay Backstrap Sandal (Women's): was $75 now $49 at Timberland Step into style this summer with these strappy sandals from Timberland. Available in four different colors that will match any wardrobe, the sandal features an adjustable buckle for a custom fit. You'll be ready to get out and about when wearing these snazzy sandals this summer.

Timberland Clairemont Way Cross-Strap Sandal (Women's): was $90 now $59 at Timberland These cute and sturdy sandals are great whether you're heading to work or going on a trip this summer. The cross strap sandal is made of premium leather and has an adjustable buckle closure. They're so comfortable you won't want to take them off.

Timberland Motion Access Waterproof Hiking Boot (Women's): was $140 now $79 at Timberland Ready to get out on the mountain? This pair of hiking boots will be your trusty sidekick regardless of the weather. They're breathable, waterproof and feature fabric lining made from at least 50% recycled plastic. According to Timberland, this style tends to run small, so they recommend you buy ½ size larger than your normal size.

Timberland Premium 6-Inch Waterproof Boot (Women's): was $170 now $119 at Timberland These bold boots can stand up to the challenge of a rainy day thanks to their waterproof seam-sealed construction. The boot is available in a variety of colors, although this light beige hue is one of the only options on sale. They feature a 4.6 rating with nearly 2,000 positive reviews, so I would grab a pair today!

Best Men's Timberland Deals

Timberland Originals Thong Sandal (Men's): was $60 now $49 at Timberland Upgrade your summer footwear game with these flip flops that offer laid-back comfort. They have optimal cushioning and support and have rubber outsoles for great traction. The stylish and functional sandals are perfect for everyday wear.

Timberland Emerson Street Sneaker (Men's): was $120 now $69 at Timberland This is the ultimate shoe for summer! Style meets comfort when it comes to this boat shoe that laces up. The effortless shoe has a padded footbed and collar and will be your go-to all summer long.