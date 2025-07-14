Timberland knocks up to 50% off footwear — 15 summer styles I'd add to my cart now
Stylish summer shoes from $34
Looking to upgrade your shoe collection for summer? From hiking boots and work boots to summer sandals and boat shoes, Timberland is a versatile brand with plenty of footwear options — and right now, they're hosting a huge summer sale.
For a limited time, you can shop stylish and sturdy Timberland shoe deals with up to 50% off. My personal favorite deal is on the Timberland Calista Bay Slide Sandal, which you can snag for just $34. If you're in the market for a sturdy work boot, I recommend the Timberland Boondock HD 6" Composite Toe Waterproof Work Boot, which are $126 off.
This is a summer sale you don't want to miss! Below, I've rounded up my favorite Timberland deals to shop for summer.
Quick Links
- shop all Timberland deals
- Timberland Calista Bay Slide Sandal (Women's): was $75 now $34
- Timberland Originals Thong Sandal (Men's): was $60 now $49
- Timberland Calista Bay Backstrap Sandal (Women's): was $75 now $49
- Timberland Hookset Canvas Sneaker (Men's): was $90 now $49
- Timberland Brimfield Mid Chelsea Boot (Women's): was $150 now $69
- Timberland Gritstone 6" Steel Toe Work Boot (Men's): was $125 now $74
- Timberland Motion Access Waterproof Boot (Women's): was $140 now $79
- Timberland Linden Woods 6-Inch Boot (Women's): was $130 now $99
- Timberland Authentics 3-Eye Boat Shoe (Men's): was $150 now $99
Best Women's Timberland Deals
These easy and breezy slip on sandals are a necessity for summer. They feature a comfortable footbed, durable outsoles and a fabric upper, making them the perfect choice for a casual summer look.
Step into style this summer with these strappy sandals from Timberland. Available in four different colors that will match any wardrobe, the sandal features an adjustable buckle for a custom fit. You'll be ready to get out and about when wearing these snazzy sandals this summer.
These cute and sturdy sandals are great whether you're heading to work or going on a trip this summer. The cross strap sandal is made of premium leather and has an adjustable buckle closure. They're so comfortable you won't want to take them off.
Ready to get out on the mountain? This pair of hiking boots will be your trusty sidekick regardless of the weather. They're breathable, waterproof and feature fabric lining made from at least 50% recycled plastic. According to Timberland, this style tends to run small, so they recommend you buy ½ size larger than your normal size.
Built to be comfortable, durable and of course, stylish, these Chelsea boots are perfect for every day wear. They feature all-day cushioning, support and a custom fit. Plus, their sturdy rubber lug outsoles are designed to provide all-weather traction.
With inevitable summer showers, you'll want these ankle boots that offer versatility, function — and protection for the elements. Not only are they stylish, but they also have rubber lug outsoles for excellent traction and grip on slippery surfaces.
These bold boots can stand up to the challenge of a rainy day thanks to their waterproof seam-sealed construction. The boot is available in a variety of colors, although this light beige hue is one of the only options on sale. They feature a 4.6 rating with nearly 2,000 positive reviews, so I would grab a pair today!
Best Men's Timberland Deals
Upgrade your summer footwear game with these flip flops that offer laid-back comfort. They have optimal cushioning and support and have rubber outsoles for great traction. The stylish and functional sandals are perfect for everyday wear.
These canvas sneakers are a summer wardrobe staple. Lightweight and comfortable, the sneakers come in three different colors and are the perfect, easy shoe to wear on the go.
This is the ultimate shoe for summer! Style meets comfort when it comes to this boat shoe that laces up. The effortless shoe has a padded footbed and collar and will be your go-to all summer long.
Durable, rugged and built to protect in many different environments (including electrical hazards), this steel safety-toe work boot is the ideal pick if you're looking for a comfortable boot to wear all day long. The boots feature an abrasion-resistant rubber outsole using cement construction for flexibility and a breathable, moisture-wicking mesh lining.
Get ready to explore the outdoors with these lace-up sneakers that you can take from sidewalk to the trails. Thanks to their lug outsole, you can feel confident that the shoe will provide steady traction, support and comfort.
Heading on a boat this summer? These are the snazzy shoes you need. They feature a heritage-inspired design with modern functionality for rugged sophistication
A no-brainer for your next outdoor adventure, this hiking boot is built with waterproof premium leather and features seam-sealed construction to protect against the elements. Plus, they have a rubber lug outsole for traction on the trails.
If you need a heavy duty work boot, this is the optimal choice. They feature industrial-grade protection from every angle while tackling slippery and wet job sites thanks to their waterproof leather uppers and internal waterproof membrane. You can feel confident that your feet will stay dry and protected!
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
