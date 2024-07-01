This powerful Geekom A7 Mini PC is $119 ahead of Prime Day

Geekom makes some of our favorite mini PCs. With Prime Day deals around the corner, we're expecting to see a new wave of mini PC deals. However, here's one deal you won't be able to get on Prime Day.

Through July 7, you can get the Geekom A7 Mini for just $679 at Amazon via coupon code "TGGKA715". That's $119 off and one of the best prices we've seen for this mini PC. (For more ways to save, check out this week's best Amazon promo codes).

Geekom A7 Mini: was $799 now $679 @ Amazon

The Geekom A7 Mini is a compact PC that packs a serious punch. It features an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD. It features a USB4 port, two HDMI ports, and support for both Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E. Use coupon code "TGGKA715" at checkout to save $119 and drop its price to $679.

Geekom makes some of the best mini PCs we've tested. The A7 Mini packs an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD. It also features a USB4 port, two HDMI ports, and support for both Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E. Although we didn't review this particular model, this mini PC should offer more than enough power for everything from basic work to casual gaming.

It also features plenty of flexibility with user-upgradeable RAM and storage. Just remember to use coupon code "TGGKA715" at checkout to drop its price to $679.