I review gaming laptops for a living, and this deal slashes $500 off my Editor's Choice pick with RTX 5080 power

Amazon's big Prime Day in July sale may be over, but there are some killer gaming laptop deals available if you know where to look!

I know because I was watching laptop prices like a hawk last week, and one of the best deals I've seen all month is still available. The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i w/ RTX 5080 is $2,999 at B&H, which is $500 off the usual asking price.

This is the best price I've ever seen on this premium Lenovo gaming laptop, which I actually reviewed earlier this year. If you read my Lenovo Legion Pro 7i review you'll see why I gave it our Editor's Choice award.

Lenovo's Legion Pro 7i delivers a killer one-two punch of great gaming performance and a gorgeous 1600p HDR-capable OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate. The only major downside is the high price, but you can take the sting out of that with this post-Prime Day deal.

The Legion Pro 7i is a great value at this price because the power of the RTX 5080 and Intel Core i9 CPU (not to mention the 32GB of RAM) mean you can basically use this laptop as a desktop gaming PC that folds up for easy transport.

Admittedly, it's quite heavy, but so are almost all 16-inch gaming laptops. And since the battery life isn't amazing (my review unit lasted just over 90 minutes while gaming on battery, or nearly 5 hours when surfing the web), you'll want to keep the Pro 7i plugged in on a desk most of the time.

But this thing looks good on a desk thanks to its sturdy, elegant chassis, and you get all the ports you need for serious gaming: USB-C, USB-A, HDMI 2.1 out and an RJ-45 Ethernet jack for high-speed hardwired online gaming. Plus, it supports Wi-Fi 7 and sports a spacious, comfy keyboard.

I'm a big fan of the RTX 5080 model and it's the best deal you can get on this laptop right now, but there are other versions also on sale if you're looking to spend a little less—or more.

If you want the very best model you can get, for example, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i w/ RTX 5090 is $3,599, $400 off the usual price.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i w/ RTX 5090: was $3,999 now $3,599 at BHPhoto This model of Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is top-of-the-line thanks to its high-end Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, an Intel Core i9-275HX CPU, 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. That's more than enough power to make all your favorite games run beautifully on the eye-catching 16-inch 1600p 240Hz OLED display.

But if that's a bit too pricey for you, you can save some money without sacrificing much in terms of power by snagging the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i w/ RTX 5070 Ti for $2,499 at B&H .

This is one of the lowest prices I've ever seen on this laptop and one of the best gaming laptop deals I've seen since Prime Day, but I don't know how long it will last, so act fast if you want to save big on one of the best gaming laptops around!