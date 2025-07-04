Massive Dell 4th of July sale — 11 deals you won't see on Prime Day
Huge savings on XPS, Alienware and more
July is turning out to be a major month for deals. On one hand, you have 4th of July sales, which will likely last through the holiday weekend. Then, there are hundreds of early Prime Day deals you can shop right now.
Add to the mix the Dell Black Friday in July sales event. I'm normally skeptical of "Black Friday in July" sales, but with back to school season in full swing, Dell's sale has a lot to offer. For example, right now Dell laptops are on sale from $279. Meanwhile, if you need a new display, Dell monitors are on sale from $124. Although this latter price is slightly higher than what I saw during Memorial Day, this week's sale has more options to choose from.
My favorite deal of the moment is the XPS 14 laptop on sale for $1,699 at Dell. While it's substantially higher than previous XPS deals, this is a laptop you won't have to replace for a long time. It includes a Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RTX 4050 GPU.
If you need a new monitor, check out the Alienware 27-inch QD-OLED 4K Gaming Monitor on sale for $619. That's $280 off its regular price. Below I've rounded up all of my favorite Dell Black Friday in July sales happening now. For more deals, check out our Dell promo codes coverage.
Laptops
Save on the Inspiron 16 Plus, decked out with Intel's powerful Core Ultra 7 256VH CPU, integrated Intel Arc graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. This laptop is especially a great pick for students, as it's relatively affordable and well-equipped to last for years. Plus, after your work is done for the day, you can stream your favorite shows on its 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) display.
This laptop is an awesome pick for anyone looking for a mainstream machine that packs a strong punch. It's equipped with an Intel Core 7 150U CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display.
Save big on this ultra-powered laptop, which packs improved battery efficiency and top-tier AI processing. In addition to its Core Ultra 7 CPU, this XPS 14 configuration is also equipped with 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and an RTX 4050 GPU. You also get a 2K 14.5-inch 120Hz display.
The Alienware 16 Area 51 Laptop is a new 2025 machine powered by Nvidia's new RTX 5060 GPU. This configuration also features an amazing 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz LCD, Core Ultra 7-255HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Yes, it's pricey, but this is one of the first discounts we've seen on Alienware's just-released laptops.
PCs
This budget-friendly Dell Tower PC is a great addition to your desktop. It sports an Intel Core Ultra 5-225 processor with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also sports a sleek new look with plenty of ports on board.
Dell's mainstream all-in-one just got an impressive price cut. It packs a Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The screen is also sizable at 23.8 inches with a 1080p resolution.
One of the best gaming PCs we've reviewed just got a massive discount during Dell's sale. The new Alienware Aurora R16 packs a Core Ultra 9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, 2TB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti GPU. In our Alienware Aurora R16 review, we said the Editor's Choice rig is a gaming powerhouse with powerful components and enhanced cooling technology.
Monitors
If you're looking for a nice computer monitor that won't break the bank, this 27-inch display from Dell is the perfect choice. Even at its full $219 price, it's a good deal, but with this discount, it's definitely worth buying. It has a QHD resolution, a height-adjustable design and a 100Hz refresh rate.
It's a modest discount, but the Alienware AW2524HF is a solid monitor if you're short on cash. You get a 25-inch 1080p screen with 360Hz refresh rate, 1m response time, and HDMI/DisplayPort connectivity. AMD FreeSync Premium support also means tear-free and stutter free gameplay.
This Alienware OLED will look great in any setup. Thanks to its quantum dot technology, this display gets brighter than traditional OLED panels. With support for AMD FreeSync premium, impeccable screen uniformity and that stunning 2560 x 1440 display, this is simply an incredible gaming monitor.
This well-designed 32-inch 4K display from Alienware is one of the best curved monitors on the market for folks seeking a high-speed gaming display. It offers a 240Hz refresh rate, which not only outpaces its bigger sibling, the Alienware 34 QD-OLED, but makes this the fastest 4K QD-OLED curved gaming monitor Dell currently sells.
