Get up to $70 off Meta Quest 3S, M4 MacBook Air still at its lowest price and more — Power Picks
Pulling out the big one on a random Tuesday
Today’s power picks are massive — not only can you get up to $70 off the Meta Quest 3S, the M4 MacBook Air is still at its cheapest price (so is the Mac mini on that note), there’s over $200 off a beasty RTX 5060 Ti gaming PC and more.
History shows the biggest savings almost always happen at the beginning and end of every week, so to get all these Prime Day-matching or beating prices on a Tuesday is bonkers to me.
Oh, and remember those power picks from yesterday? They’re still available too! That means you can still get the impressive Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x with Snapdragon power for just $549, and $650 off a beasty AMD RX 9070 XT gaming tower.
But for now, let’s get into today’s top deals.
Show me today’s best deals
- Meta Quest 3S: from $249 @ Meta
- Apple M4 MacBook Air: was $999 now $849 @ Amazon
- Apple M4 Mac mini: was $599 now $540 @ Amazon
- Apple M4 Pro Mac mini: was $1,399 now $1,247 @ Amazon
- ABS Cyclone Aqua gaming PC (RTX 5060 Ti): was $1,699 now $1,349 @ Newegg with code SS10PER45
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (RTX 5070 Ti): was $2,399 now $2,049 @ Best Buy
Today’s power picks
Whenever anyone asks “what’s the best VR headset for me to buy?” My immediate answer is “Meta Quest 3S.” The system really does everything you’d want a headset to do with a huge library and plenty of performance, all at a low price. Now, it’s even lower — with the 128GB version being $50 off and the 256GB model being $70 off for a limited time!
Yes, this $150 saving is still on! Either Apple’s forgotten this discount continues to exist or it's all part of the plan. Whichever way, this is a great chance to save big on one of the best laptops you can buy. That M4 chip is a screamer through any level of productivity, and it’s crammed into a slim, lightweight chassis with a massive battery life to boot.
Maybe you don’t need the full laptop experience of a MacBook, and that’s where the M4 Mac mini comes in — a tiny puck of a powerhouse sporting that same zippy M4 chip. We absolutely loved the Mac mini, and with 10% off the price, it’s an absolute steal. Also, shoutout to getting over $150 off the M4 Pro version too, for those who want some additional horsepower for creative tasks like complex 4K edits.
The RTX 5060 Ti is one of my personal favorite mid-range GPUs, and its been built into this all-round beast of a gaming PC that is now $350 off with code SS10PER4. Alongside the GPU, in this Cyclone case, you’ve got an Intel Core i7-14700F CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD. This is a packed PC ready for 1440p gaming.
My personal favorite (and top-ranked best gaming laptop) has dropped to its lowest price with a huge $350 saving. Alongside that beasty RTX 5070 Ti, you’ve got an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU, 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD — all in a sleek aluminum chassis with a mesmerizing OLED display.
