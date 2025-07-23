M4 Mac mini drops to its lowest ever price, $400 off Dell 14 Plus Laptop and more — Power Picks

Today’s power picks are real headline grabbers — the M4 Mac mini is cheaper than ever with up to $153 off, the latest and greatest Dell 14 Plus Laptop is $400 off, you can bag over $200 off a new gaming PC packing AMD Radeon RX 9060XT power, and much more.

The list of computing deals is jam packed with savings that look like savings, but actually aren’t. But with a little bit of investigative work, I’ve sourced the price cuts that retailers don’t want you knowing about!

Plus, all power picks from yesterday are still available! That means you can still get up to $70 off the Meta Quest 3S and the M4 MacBook Air is still at its lowest ever price.

But for now, let’s get into today’s top deals.

Show me today’s best deals

Today’s power picks

Save 36% Dell 14 Plus Laptop: was $1,099 now $699 at Dell Dell’s rebranding from XPS and Inspiron to Plus and Pro has been confusing to get a grasp of, but that hasn’t stopped the company launching some damn good laptops. The Dell 14 Plus is a fantastic all-rounder packing an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V chipset, 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, alongside plenty of ports and a gorgeous 14-inch 2.5K display. All for $400 off!

Save 33% HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1: was $1,049 now $699 at Best Buy For $350 off, you can get this rather impressive 2-in-1 with the latest Intel Core Ultra power, a solid FHD+ touchscreen display, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. With a ton of battery life and real versatility, this is a great option for college students to work by day and binge by night.

USE CODE ABS5JULY Save 18% ABS Cyclone Ruby Gaming PC: was $1,499 now $1,234 at Newegg The RTX 5060 Ti is one of my personal favorite mid-range GPUs, and its been built into this all-round beast of a gaming PC that is now $350 off with code SS10PER4. Alongside the GPU, in this Cyclone case, you’ve got an Intel Core i7-14700F CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD. This is a packed PC ready for 1440p gaming.

Save 13% MSI G272QPF E2 QHD 180Hz gaming monitor: was $239 now $209 at Newegg For the price, this is a phenomenal monitor for gaming enthusiasts from MSI — packing a WQHD panel with buttery smooth 180Hz refresh rate, HDR support for a great immersive depth of color and contrast, and a slimline profile for fitting nicely into every setup.

