M4 Mac mini drops to its lowest ever price, $400 off Dell 14 Plus Laptop and more — Power Picks
Big mid-week tech buys aplenty!
Today’s power picks are real headline grabbers — the M4 Mac mini is cheaper than ever with up to $153 off, the latest and greatest Dell 14 Plus Laptop is $400 off, you can bag over $200 off a new gaming PC packing AMD Radeon RX 9060XT power, and much more.
The list of computing deals is jam packed with savings that look like savings, but actually aren’t. But with a little bit of investigative work, I’ve sourced the price cuts that retailers don’t want you knowing about!
Plus, all power picks from yesterday are still available! That means you can still get up to $70 off the Meta Quest 3S and the M4 MacBook Air is still at its lowest ever price.
But for now, let’s get into today’s top deals.
- Apple M4 Mac mini: was $599 now $540 @ Amazon
- Apple M4 Pro Mac mini: was $1,399 now $1,247 @ Amazon
- Dell 14 Plus Laptop: was $1,099 now $699 @ Dell
- HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1: was $1,049 now $699 @ Best Buy
- ABS Cyclone Ruby gaming PC (RX 9060 XT 16GB): was $1,499 now $1,234 @ Newegg with code ABS5JULY
- MSI G272QPF E2 QHD 180Hz gaming monitor: was $239 now $209 @ Newegg
Today’s power picks
Maybe you don’t need the full laptop experience of a MacBook, and that’s where the M4 Mac mini comes in — a tiny puck of a powerhouse sporting that same zippy M4 chip. We absolutely loved the Mac mini, and with 10% off the price, it’s an absolute steal. Also, shoutout to getting over $150 off the M4 Pro version too, for those who want some additional horsepower for creative tasks like complex 4K edits.
Dell’s rebranding from XPS and Inspiron to Plus and Pro has been confusing to get a grasp of, but that hasn’t stopped the company launching some damn good laptops. The Dell 14 Plus is a fantastic all-rounder packing an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V chipset, 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, alongside plenty of ports and a gorgeous 14-inch 2.5K display. All for $400 off!
For $350 off, you can get this rather impressive 2-in-1 with the latest Intel Core Ultra power, a solid FHD+ touchscreen display, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. With a ton of battery life and real versatility, this is a great option for college students to work by day and binge by night.
The RTX 5060 Ti is one of my personal favorite mid-range GPUs, and its been built into this all-round beast of a gaming PC that is now $350 off with code SS10PER4. Alongside the GPU, in this Cyclone case, you’ve got an Intel Core i7-14700F CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD. This is a packed PC ready for 1440p gaming.
For the price, this is a phenomenal monitor for gaming enthusiasts from MSI — packing a WQHD panel with buttery smooth 180Hz refresh rate, HDR support for a great immersive depth of color and contrast, and a slimline profile for fitting nicely into every setup.
