M4 Mac mini drops to its lowest ever price, $400 off Dell 14 Plus Laptop and more — Power Picks

Deals
By published

Big mid-week tech buys aplenty!

Power Picks
(Image credit: Future)

Today’s power picks are real headline grabbers — the M4 Mac mini is cheaper than ever with up to $153 off, the latest and greatest Dell 14 Plus Laptop is $400 off, you can bag over $200 off a new gaming PC packing AMD Radeon RX 9060XT power, and much more.

The list of computing deals is jam packed with savings that look like savings, but actually aren’t. But with a little bit of investigative work, I’ve sourced the price cuts that retailers don’t want you knowing about!

Plus, all power picks from yesterday are still available! That means you can still get up to $70 off the Meta Quest 3S and the M4 MacBook Air is still at its lowest ever price.

But for now, let’s get into today’s top deals.

Show me today’s best deals

Today’s power picks

Apple M4 Mac mini
Save 10%
Apple M4 Mac mini: was $599 now $540 at Amazon

Maybe you don’t need the full laptop experience of a MacBook, and that’s where the M4 Mac mini comes in — a tiny puck of a powerhouse sporting that same zippy M4 chip. We absolutely loved the Mac mini, and with 10% off the price, it’s an absolute steal. Also, shoutout to getting over $150 off the M4 Pro version too, for those who want some additional horsepower for creative tasks like complex 4K edits.

View Deal
Dell 14 Plus Laptop
Save 36%
Dell 14 Plus Laptop: was $1,099 now $699 at Dell

Dell’s rebranding from XPS and Inspiron to Plus and Pro has been confusing to get a grasp of, but that hasn’t stopped the company launching some damn good laptops. The Dell 14 Plus is a fantastic all-rounder packing an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V chipset, 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, alongside plenty of ports and a gorgeous 14-inch 2.5K display. All for $400 off!

View Deal
HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1
Save 33%
HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1: was $1,049 now $699 at Best Buy

For $350 off, you can get this rather impressive 2-in-1 with the latest Intel Core Ultra power, a solid FHD+ touchscreen display, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. With a ton of battery life and real versatility, this is a great option for college students to work by day and binge by night.

View Deal
ABS Cyclone Ruby Gaming PC
USE CODE ABS5JULY
Save 18%
ABS Cyclone Ruby Gaming PC: was $1,499 now $1,234 at Newegg

The RTX 5060 Ti is one of my personal favorite mid-range GPUs, and its been built into this all-round beast of a gaming PC that is now $350 off with code SS10PER4. Alongside the GPU, in this Cyclone case, you’ve got an Intel Core i7-14700F CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD. This is a packed PC ready for 1440p gaming.

View Deal
MSI G272QPF E2 QHD 180Hz gaming monitor
Save 13%
MSI G272QPF E2 QHD 180Hz gaming monitor: was $239 now $209 at Newegg

For the price, this is a phenomenal monitor for gaming enthusiasts from MSI — packing a WQHD panel with buttery smooth 180Hz refresh rate, HDR support for a great immersive depth of color and contrast, and a slimline profile for fitting nicely into every setup.

View Deal

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 131 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
(256GB Blue)
1
Apple 2025 MacBook Air...
Amazon
$999
Preorder
Apple 15" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
(15-inch 1TB)
2
Apple 2025 MacBook Air...
Amazon
View Deal
Dell XPS 13 (2016)
Our Review
3
Dell XPS9350-5340SLV 13.3...
Amazon
View Deal
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9)
(512GB OLED)
4
Laptop 14.5" Touchscreen Oled...
Amazon
$1,075.79
View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i ChromeBook Plus
(14-inch 2TB)
5
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i...
Amazon
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024)
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
6
HIDevolution [2024] ASUS ROG...
Amazon
View Deal
Apple 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
7
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4,...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Apple 15" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
(16GB RAM SSD)
8
Apple MacBook Air (2025) 15...
P.C. Richard & Son
$1,199
View Deal
Dell XPS 13
(13.4-inch 512GB)
9
Dell - XPS 13 13.4” 2K Laptop...
Best Buy
$1,399.99
View Deal
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9)
(Blue)
10
Yoga Slim 7x (14″ Snapdragon)
Lenovo USA
$1,289.99
View Deal
Show more
See more Computing Deals
TOPICS
Jason England
Jason England
Managing Editor — Computing

Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a Managing Editor of Computing at Tom's Guide. He has previously written for Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.