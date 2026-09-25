My $300 noise-canceling headphones started making a strange pop on every step — the fix was surprisingly simple

You are out for a walk, enjoying your favorite podcast or playlist, when suddenly a sharp thumping, crackling, or high-pitched fluttering sound hits your ear canal. It usually happens the moment you step off a curb, hit a bump on the bus, or catch a sudden gust of wind.

Before you panic and schedule an expensive repair or start shopping for a replacement pair, take a breath. That strange, irritating noise doesn't mean your premium headphones or earbuds are broken. In fact, it might be a sign your Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is getting tripped up by a hidden buildup of everyday grime.

So, what actually causes that weird acoustic glitch?

To understand why it happens, you have to look at how Active Noise Cancellation works under the hood. ANC headphones use tiny outward-facing microphones to listen to the sounds around you. The headphones instantly create an opposite sound wave to block out those background noises before they reach your ear.

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When you step down hard on the pavement, ride over a pothole, or walk through a gust of wind, the physical shockwave sends a sudden rush of air toward those tiny built-in mics.

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Normally, the software handles these air shifts seamlessly. But over time, microscopic particles of dust, pocket lint, and skin oils build up directly over the mesh grilles protecting those external microphones. When air rushes across a partially blocked grille, it creates uneven air friction.

Instead of reading normal background noise, the mics pick up localized air turbulence. The software panics, scrambling to cancel out a noise that is physically vibrating the microphone housing itself, producing that annoying thump, pop, or flutter directly in your ear.

The simple fix that solved it for me

I was experiencing this exact issue with my Sennheiser Momentum 5s on my daily morning walk, and after assuming my pair was simply on its last legs, I realized the problem wasn't internal hardware damage at all — it was entirely physical. The moment I gave the external microphone ports a thorough deep clean, the irritating thumps and pops disappeared completely.

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To clear out the buildup yourself, start by locating every tiny mesh grille or pinhole port on the outside of your ear cups or earbud stems. Take a dry, soft-bristled toothbrush or an electronics cleaning brush and sweep gently across the grilles at an angle, making sure not to push straight down so you don't pack lint deeper inside.

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Next, I applied a tiny amount of micellar water to the tip of a cotton swab — it breaks down skin oils cleanly without leaving a sticky film behind. Alternatively, you can use an electronics-grade rubbing alcohol (70% isopropyl) or a tightly wrung-out wet wipe.

Whichever you choose, ensure the swab or wipe is barely damp and never dripping, then gently roll it over the mesh openings to lift any stubborn residue.

I then let my headphones air dry for about 5 minutes before putting them back on, and the noise cancellation returned to crystal-clear performance.

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