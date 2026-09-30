13 best Birkenstock dupe deals on Amazon — comfortable clog and sandal styles from $24

Birkenstocks are the epitome of fall footwear — but it’s no secret that the brand can come with a hefty price tag. When I’m looking for a more affordable alternative, Cushionaire is my go-to. The shoes are not only stylish and budget-friendly, but also comfortable enough to walk in for miles.

Even better? Ahead of October Prime Day, Amazon is slashing the prices on tons of unique Cushionaire styles that you'll love. Right now, you can grab a pair of these Birkenstock lookalikes that start as low as $39. If you're looking for a fashionable clog, I recommend the Brooklyn Genuine Suede Slingback Clogs on sale for just $49.

Below, I've rounded up all the Cushionaire styles that are perfect from transitioning into fall. Keep scrolling to check out the deals worth shopping during early Prime Day sales.

Note: prices vary based on your selection of size and color. To find the best deal for you, check out any different color options available in your size.

Best Cushionaire Shoes

Cushionaire Java Casual Jelly Flats (Women's): was $49 now $34 at Amazon These jelly flats from Cushionaire are flexible, easy to slip on and stay put thanks to a buckle. They feature a water-friendly construction that wipes clean with ease and also makes them practical pool shoes for vacations, errands and busy days. Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire Talisa Espadrilles for Women: was $64 now $39 at Amazon If you're looking for a closed-toe shoe that's a bit elevated, these espadrilles are the way to go. They have crossover elastic straps that hug your ankle for a secure fit and they stretch as you move. They also have a slight wedge that's still comfortable enough to walk on. Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire Hana Clogs: was $59 now $44 at Amazon For ultimate slip-on comfort, pick up a pair of Cushionaire Hana Clogs. With soft suede soles and an easy to wear design, these are great for casual wear and relaxing around the home. You can choose between vegan suede, denim or corduroy uppers in different colors. Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire Weston Hand Woven Dressy Ballet Flats: was $79 now $59 at Amazon These ballet flats from Cushionaire sport a pretty woven design, making them great for a wide range of occasions. They’re breathable, have a soft cushioned insole and look great whether you’re dressed up or down. They come in a range of black, white and brown shades too. Read more Read less ▼

Best Cushionaire Sandal Deals

Cushionaire Cruise Lightweight Flip Flops: was $39 now $24 at Amazon I'm absolutely loving these leopard print flip flops. Their effortless slip-on design fits easily for quick errands, beach strolls and everything in between. If leopard isn't your style, there's plenty more colors and patterns to choose from. Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire Fame Recovery Cloud Slide: was $39 now $26 at Amazon The ultimate recovery shoe, these Cushionaire slides are now on sale from $26. These are waterproof, making them great for the shower, pool or beach. There are a bunch of color options to choose from. Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire Leah Thong Sandals: was $49 now $34 at Amazon If you prefer a flip flop style over a slide but still want some added support, this is the pick for you! The sandals are lightweight, versatile and will elevate any outfit. They also include an adjustable buckle strap so the shoe is sure to keep up with your stride. Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire Laz Cork Footbed Sandals: was $59 now $39 at Amazon If you're in the market for some Birkenstocks but don't want to pay the hefty price, these Cushionaire sandals are the next best thing. Crafted from high-quality faux leather, the sandals feature a soft lining and adjustable double buckle strap. They're also available in a plethora of colors, although price may vary. Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire Pim Wedge Chunky Platform Sandals: was $64 now $39 at Amazon Add some height to your favorite outfits with these Cushionaire platform sandals! These are comfortable and easy to walk in thanks to their stretchy knit strap and memory foam insoles. Shoppers on Amazon love these so much that several reviewers have reported buying multiple pairs after trying them out. Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire Lens Sandals: was $69 now $49 at Amazon Looking for a fun little twist on a classic slide? Slip into these comfortable sandals that feature unique braided straps. They have a cushioned footbed and a contoured sole making them extra comfy. They also pair nicely with dresses, denim and casual outfits. Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire Timmi 100% Genuine Suede Slides: was $89 now $54 at Amazon These chic suede sandals are perfect for dressing up any outfit this fall. They have a modern silhouette with gold stud accents, as well as a block heel to give you added height and style. Read more Read less ▼