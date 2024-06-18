Squarespace deal takes 10% off sitewide

When it comes to building a new website from scratch, Squarespace is one of the best website builders we've tested. We recommend it for its intuitive interface and professionally-designed templates. Squarespace also gives customers access to Design Intelligence (AI) to build bespoke websites based on your unique needs.

For a limited time, you can use coupon code "GUIDE10" to save 10% off any Squarespace purchase. That's one of the best Squarespace promo codes we've seen.

Squarespace coupon: 10% off sitewide @ Squarespace

Squarespace can get your website up and running in no time. In our Squarespace review, we said it excels as an all-in-one solution for websites, with its unlimited bandwidth and webspace. We also like that its analytics, ecommerce, and marketing tools are all available through a single administration panel.

The company also uses Design Intelligence (AI) to help you build your website. You can use AI to create copy/blog posts, product descriptions, e-mail campaigns, summarize video, and more.

If you're curious to learn more, make sure to check out our guide on how to build a website with Squarespace.