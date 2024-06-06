Score! Get a free 50-inch 4K TV with your Copilot+ PC at Best Buy

Mark your calendars! A new line of AI laptops will make their debut on June 18. In addition to epic battery life, these Snapdragon-based Windows laptops will also tout a multitude of AI features.

While there are plenty of Copilot+ PCs preorders available now, only Best Buy is offering any preorder deals. For a limited time, preorder any Copilot+ PC at Best Buy and you'll get a free Insignia 50-inch F30 4K TV ($299 value). Alternatively, preorder any Samsung Copilot+ PC at Best Buy and you'll get a free Samsung 50-inch 4K TV ($379 value).

Note: To get either deal you must be a My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) or My Best Buy Total ($179/year) member. You can sign up for membership at Best Buy.

Copilot+ PC deal: free 50" TV w/ purchase @ Best Buy

Members only! Best Buy is offering the best Copilot+ PC preorder deal we've seen. Purchase a Samsung Copilot+ PC and you'll get a free 50-inch Samsung 4K TV (DU7200) valued at $379. Alternatively, purchase any Copilot+ PC and you'll get a free 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV valued at $299. This offer is for My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) or My Best Buy Total ($179/year) members only. You can sign up for membership at Best Buy.

Surface Pro Copilot+: from $999 @ Best Buy

The new Surface Pro is powered by either a Snapdragon X Plus (from $999) or X Elite processor (from $1,499). The former features a 13-inch 2880 x 1920 PixelSense display with 120Hz refresh, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Qualcomm Adreno GPU. The X Elite model packs an OLED display, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Surface Laptop 7 Copilot+: from $999 @ Best Buy

The new Surface Laptop is powered by either a Snapdragon X Plus (from $999) or X Elite processor (from $1,299). The base model features a 13.8-inch PixelSense 2304 x 1536 display, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Qualcomm Adreno GPU. The X Elite model includes a 15-inch display and starts at $1,299.

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ PC: for $1,099 @ Best Buy

Dell's Inspiron line is one of the first laptops to join the AI PC revolution. The new Inspiron 14 Plus features a 14-inch QHD+ display, Snapdragon X Plus CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge: for $1,349 @ Best Buy

Free Samsung 50" 4K TV! The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is part of the new line of Copilot+ PCs, which are designed with several AI-centric features. Preorder your Galaxy Book 4 Edge at Best Buy and you'll get a free 50-inch Samsung 4K TV (DU7200) valued at $379. It features a 14-inch 2880 x 1800 AMOLED screen, Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.