Score! Get a free 50-inch 4K TV with your Copilot+ PC at Best Buy
The best Copilot+ PC deal we've seen
Mark your calendars! A new line of AI laptops will make their debut on June 18. In addition to epic battery life, these Snapdragon-based Windows laptops will also tout a multitude of AI features.
While there are plenty of Copilot+ PCs preorders available now, only Best Buy is offering any preorder deals. For a limited time, preorder any Copilot+ PC at Best Buy and you'll get a free Insignia 50-inch F30 4K TV ($299 value). Alternatively, preorder any Samsung Copilot+ PC at Best Buy and you'll get a free Samsung 50-inch 4K TV ($379 value).
Note: To get either deal you must be a My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) or My Best Buy Total ($179/year) member. You can sign up for membership at Best Buy.
Copilot+ PC deal: free 50" TV w/ purchase @ Best Buy
Members only! Best Buy is offering the best Copilot+ PC preorder deal we've seen. Purchase a Samsung Copilot+ PC and you'll get a free 50-inch Samsung 4K TV (DU7200) valued at $379. Alternatively, purchase any Copilot+ PC and you'll get a free 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV valued at $299. This offer is for My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) or My Best Buy Total ($179/year) members only. You can sign up for membership at Best Buy.
Surface Pro Copilot+: from $999 @ Best Buy
The new Surface Pro is powered by either a Snapdragon X Plus (from $999) or X Elite processor (from $1,499). The former features a 13-inch 2880 x 1920 PixelSense display with 120Hz refresh, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Qualcomm Adreno GPU. The X Elite model packs an OLED display, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Surface Laptop 7 Copilot+: from $999 @ Best Buy
The new Surface Laptop is powered by either a Snapdragon X Plus (from $999) or X Elite processor (from $1,299). The base model features a 13.8-inch PixelSense 2304 x 1536 display, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Qualcomm Adreno GPU. The X Elite model includes a 15-inch display and starts at $1,299.
Dell Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ PC: for $1,099 @ Best Buy
Dell's Inspiron line is one of the first laptops to join the AI PC revolution. The new Inspiron 14 Plus features a 14-inch QHD+ display, Snapdragon X Plus CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge: for $1,349 @ Best Buy
Free Samsung 50" 4K TV! The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is part of the new line of Copilot+ PCs, which are designed with several AI-centric features. Preorder your Galaxy Book 4 Edge at Best Buy and you'll get a free 50-inch Samsung 4K TV (DU7200) valued at $379. It features a 14-inch 2880 x 1800 AMOLED screen, Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.
Dell XPS 13 OLED Copilot+ PC: for $1,499 @ Best Buy
The new XPS 13 will pack a serious punch. It's one of the few Copilot+ PCs that'll pack a 13.4-inch 2880 x 1800 OLED touchscreen. You'll also get a Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.