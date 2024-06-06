Windows Copilot+ PC preorders — how to get a free 4K TV with purchase
Preorders from Best Buy, Dell and more
A new breed of laptop will make its debut on June 18. Powered by Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus chips, these next-generation Windows laptops are being collectively called Copilot+ PCs. They claim to offer all-day battery life with advanced AI features like the ability to generate and edit AI images in real time.
Copilot+ PCs preorders are now live across various retailers with new models from the likes of Dell, Microsoft, HP, Samsung and more. Currently, one of the best Copilot+ PC preorders around comes from Best Buy. Preorder any Copilot+ PC at Best Buy and you'll get a free Insignia 50-inch F30 4K TV ($299 value). Alternatively, preorder any Samsung Copilot+ PC at Best Buy and you'll get a free Samsung 50-inch 4K TV ($379 value). To get either deal you must be a My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) or My Best Buy Total ($179/year) member. You can sign up for membership at Best Buy.
Below are all of the Copilot+ PCs preorders you can get before the big launch. We'll update our roundup as more preorders are announced.
Editor's Choice
Copilot+ PC deal: free 50" TV w/ purchase @ Best Buy
Members only! Microsoft has announced its new line of Copilot+ PCs, which are designed with several AI-centric features. Purchase a Samsung Copilot+ PC and you'll get a free 50-inch Samsung 4K TV (DU7200) valued at $379. Alternatively, purchase any Copilot+ PC and you'll get a free 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV valued at $299. This offer is for My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) or My Best Buy Total ($179/year) members only. You can sign up for membership at Best Buy.
Preorders
Surface Pro Copilot Plus: from $999 @ Microsoft
The new Surface is powered by either a Snapdragon X Plus (from $999) or X Elite processor (from $1,499). The former features a 13-inch 2880 x 1920 PixelSense display with 120Hz refresh, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Qualcomm Adreno GPU. The X Elite model packs an OLED display, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Surface Laptop 7 Copilot Plus: from $999 @ Microsoft
The new Surface Laptop is powered by either a Snapdragon X Plus (from $999) or X Elite processor (from $1,299). The base model features a 13.8-inch PixelSense 2304 x 1536 display, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Qualcomm Adreno GPU. The X Elite model includes a 15-inch display and starts at $1,299.
Dell Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ PC: for $1,099 @ Dell
Dell's Inspiron line is one of the first laptops to join the AI PC revolution. The new Inspiron 14 Plus features a 14-inch QHD+ display, Snapdragon X Plus CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
HP OmniBook X Copilot+ PC: for $1,149 @ HP
HP has three OmniBook X Copilot+ PCs in its lineup. However, preorders on two of them are already sold out. The model that remains packs a 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400) LCD, Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC: for $1,289 @ Lenovo
The Yoga Slim will be one of the first Copilot+ PCs to boast a 14.5-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) OLED touchscreen display. The full spec sheet is equally impressive with a Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.
Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ PC: for $1,299 @ Dell
We're fans of Dell's XPS line and the next generation is almost here. The new XPS 13 Copilot+ PC will pack a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 120Hz display, Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge: for $1,349 @ Samsung
Free Samsung 50" 4K TV! The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is part of the new line of Copilot+ PCs, which are designed with several AI-centric features. Preorder your Galaxy Book 4 Edge at Samsung and you'll get a free 50-inch Samsung 4K TV (DU7200) valued at $379. Even better, if you have a device to trade-in you'll get up to $535 off your preorder. It features a 14-inch 2880 x 1800 AMOLED screen, Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.
ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 Copilot+ PC: for $2,699 @ Lenovo
Lenovo's popular ThinkPad is going AI. The new T14s Gen 6 will be a true workhorse packing a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 display, Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It also features Windows 11 Pro for ARM64.
