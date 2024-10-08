October Prime Day phone deals under $500 — iPhone 16 Pro Max, Google Pixel 8 and more

Today’s best phones can do amazing things, like saving me time with the help of AI and even get me closer to subjects thanks to their telephoto cameras, but they’re obnoxiously priced. That’s why I often look at what the best cheap phones have to offer, since they still pack incredible features at more modest prices. With Amazon Prime Day, however, I’m seeing all sorts of phones discounted to under $500 — including flagship models and even one of the best foldable phones.

If you’ve been itching for a fantastic deal on a phone, Prime Day’s the perfect time to pull the trigger as many of our favorite phones are on sale, with several over 50% off for a limited time. Even better, most of them are unlocked and ready to be activated on any wireless carrier, unlike those purchased through a carrier and are locked for a period of time.

These best Prime Day deals on phones under $500 also don’t require you to trade-in an existing phone in order to get the best deals. It’s just yet another reason to consider buying one of them now before they’re gone

Best phone deals under $500

Moto G Power 5G (2024): was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

Already way under that $500 threshold, Amazon Prime Day discounts the Moto G Power 5G (2024) by even more with a 33% off savings. At $199, it's the kind of phone that could be good for a teen or anyone on a budget. Don't worry, it's still an excellent phone with a large 6.7-inch display, 50MP main camera and long battery life with fast charging speeds.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: was $399 now $284 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy A35 combines an affordable cost with the Exynos 1380 chip, a 6.6-inch screen and a trio of solid cameras. You will also get access to features like Circle to Search and more, making this a capable AI phone. In our hands-on Galaxy A35 5G review, we praised the wealth of camera features, as well as the brightness and quality of the OLED screen.

Price check: $399 @ Best Buy

Motorola Edge 2024: was $549 now $349 @ Amazon

There's a lot to love about the Motorola Edge 2024, even more when it's down to $349 for Prime Day. Don't let its generic looks fool you because it packs a lot of exquisite qualities, like its 6.6-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip, dual cameras and super fast 68W wired charging.

OnePlus 12R: was $499 now $379 @ Amazon

Already one of the most value centric phones released this year, the OnePlus 12R packs all-day battery life with speedy recharge times that are unmatched by anything else close in this price range. The OnePlus 12R also packs a super-bright 120Hz display that makes it even more attractive to look at. At $379 this Prime Day, it's hard to pass up on.

Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $379 @ Amazon

Already affordable without a discount, Prime Day gives the Google Pixel 8a even more of a discount at $379. You can't ask for anything better with a phone that packs useful AI features like Magic Editor, excellent low-light performance from its main 64MP camera, and a gorgeous 6.1-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Google Pixel 8: was $699 now $402 @ Amazon

Last year's Pixel 8 flagship has seen its price drop 42%, giving you even more reason to pick this phone because of all of its AI features, excellent cameras, and class leading software support. In our Pixel 8 review, we mention that it's an impressive all-around flagship for your money.

Motorola Razr 2023: was $699 now $439 @ Amazon

Amazon has the already affordable Motorola Razr 2023 for $439, making it one of the cheapest foldable phones you can buy right now. With its foldable design, it benefits from having more utility than the average phone by letting you snap photos with the rear camera using its external screen. However, the better deal is with Best Buy which has it for $249 — but it's locked to AT&T.

Price check: $249 @ Best Buy