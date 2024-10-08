October Prime Day phone deals under $500 — iPhone 16 Pro Max, Google Pixel 8 and more
From flagships to foldables, you'll find one at a discount
Today’s best phones can do amazing things, like saving me time with the help of AI and even get me closer to subjects thanks to their telephoto cameras, but they’re obnoxiously priced. That’s why I often look at what the best cheap phones have to offer, since they still pack incredible features at more modest prices. With Amazon Prime Day, however, I’m seeing all sorts of phones discounted to under $500 — including flagship models and even one of the best foldable phones.
If you’ve been itching for a fantastic deal on a phone, Prime Day’s the perfect time to pull the trigger as many of our favorite phones are on sale, with several over 50% off for a limited time. Even better, most of them are unlocked and ready to be activated on any wireless carrier, unlike those purchased through a carrier and are locked for a period of time.
These best Prime Day deals on phones under $500 also don’t require you to trade-in an existing phone in order to get the best deals. It’s just yet another reason to consider buying one of them now before they’re gone
Prime Day phone deals under $500 — Quick links
- iPhone 16 Pro Max: for $0.01 w/Boost Unlimited service @ Amazon
- Moto G Power 5G (2024): was $299 now $199 @ Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: was $399 now $284 @ Amazon
- Motorola Edge 2024: was $549 now $349 @ Amazon
- OnePlus 12R: was $499 now $379 @ Amazon
- Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $379 @ Amazon
- Google Pixel 8: was $699 now $402 @ Amazon
- Motorola Razr 2023: was $699 now $439 @ Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon
Best phone deals under $500
iPhone 16 Pro Max: for $0.01 w/Boost Unlimited service @ Amazon
This is unbelievable because Amazon has the still fresh iPhone 16 Pro Max for a penny when you sign up with Boost Mobile's unlimited service. Not only does Google Gemini agree with us that it's the best iPhone 16 Pro Max deal around, but it's also for the 1TB version. Considering how it offers one of the longest lasting battery life in a phone we've tested and delivers outstanding camera performance, it's tough to beat this deal.
Moto G Power 5G (2024): was $299 now $199 @ Amazon
Already way under that $500 threshold, Amazon Prime Day discounts the Moto G Power 5G (2024) by even more with a 33% off savings. At $199, it's the kind of phone that could be good for a teen or anyone on a budget. Don't worry, it's still an excellent phone with a large 6.7-inch display, 50MP main camera and long battery life with fast charging speeds.
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: was $399 now $284 @ Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy A35 combines an affordable cost with the Exynos 1380 chip, a 6.6-inch screen and a trio of solid cameras. You will also get access to features like Circle to Search and more, making this a capable AI phone. In our hands-on Galaxy A35 5G review, we praised the wealth of camera features, as well as the brightness and quality of the OLED screen.
Price check: $399 @ Best Buy
Motorola Edge 2024: was $549 now $349 @ Amazon
There's a lot to love about the Motorola Edge 2024, even more when it's down to $349 for Prime Day. Don't let its generic looks fool you because it packs a lot of exquisite qualities, like its 6.6-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip, dual cameras and super fast 68W wired charging.
OnePlus 12R: was $499 now $379 @ Amazon
Already one of the most value centric phones released this year, the OnePlus 12R packs all-day battery life with speedy recharge times that are unmatched by anything else close in this price range. The OnePlus 12R also packs a super-bright 120Hz display that makes it even more attractive to look at. At $379 this Prime Day, it's hard to pass up on.
Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $379 @ Amazon
Already affordable without a discount, Prime Day gives the Google Pixel 8a even more of a discount at $379. You can't ask for anything better with a phone that packs useful AI features like Magic Editor, excellent low-light performance from its main 64MP camera, and a gorgeous 6.1-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Google Pixel 8: was $699 now $402 @ Amazon
Last year's Pixel 8 flagship has seen its price drop 42%, giving you even more reason to pick this phone because of all of its AI features, excellent cameras, and class leading software support. In our Pixel 8 review, we mention that it's an impressive all-around flagship for your money.
Motorola Razr 2023: was $699 now $439 @ Amazon
Amazon has the already affordable Motorola Razr 2023 for $439, making it one of the cheapest foldable phones you can buy right now. With its foldable design, it benefits from having more utility than the average phone by letting you snap photos with the rear camera using its external screen. However, the better deal is with Best Buy which has it for $249 — but it's locked to AT&T.
Price check: $249 @ Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon
Amazon has the Galaxy S23 FE on sale for Prime Day. It's a modest discount that puts this upper mid-range phone under $500, which is only made better by how its cameras capture solid images, even in low light. Better yet, it also has a dedicated telephoto lens, which is hard to find on phones in this price range.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
John’s a senior editor covering phones for Tom’s Guide. He’s no stranger in this area having covered mobile phones and gadgets since 2008 when he started his career. On top of his editor duties, he’s a seasoned videographer being in front and behind the camera producing YouTube videos. Previously, he held editor roles with PhoneArena, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and SPY. Outside of tech, he enjoys producing mini documentaries and fun social clips for small businesses, enjoying the beach life at the Jersey Shore, and recently becoming a first time homeowner.