The OnePlus 12R offers insane battery life — and it’s just $349 for Prime Day

There are still plenty of Prime Day deals to take advantage of, and it’s a great way to save some serious cash on a brand new smartphone. The problem is figuring out which deal is the right one for you. Well, if you value battery life above all else, but still want a capable phone, this OnePlus 12R deal might be for you.

You can pick up the OnePlus 12R for $349 in Amazon’s Prime Day sale. That’s $150 off the usual price and $50 less than the previous lowest price we’ve seen. And considering the phone lasted over 18 hours in our battery life test, it may be the best dollar-to-battery ratio of any smartphone right now.

OnePlus 12R (256GB): was $499 now $349 @ Amazon

One of the phones with the best battery life will only cost you $349 in the Prime Day sales — and that's not even the only great thing here. The OnePlus 12R also packs in 80W charging speeds, a super-bright 120Hz display, and a much better camera than you might have expected at this price point.

We’ve seen a huge improvement in phone battery life over the past couple of years, but the OnePlus 12R managed to blow most other phones out of the water. The 5,500 mAh battery clocked in at 18 hours and 42 minutes in our custom battery life test, second only to the significantly more expensive ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro on our best phone battery life page.

U.S. versions of the OnePlus 12R also come with 80W wired charging, which can restore 96% of your battery in just 30 minutes. Sadly there’s no wireless charging support, so you won’t be able to enjoy 50W wireless charging like the OnePlus 12.

But there are plenty more incredible features on the OnePlus 12R as well. Like the 6.78-inch LTPO display, which offers an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz and the same 4,500 nits of peak brightness as the OnePlus 12. In fact the whole design is very similar to the flagship OnePlus 12, to the point where you could get the two confused at a glance.

Inside we have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which we know offers incredible performance and power efficiency — likely playing a big part in the OnePlus 12R’s incredible battery life. This model also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the more expensive $449 model offers 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The cameras are probably where the biggest compromises come into play, with the triple-lens setup offering a 50MP main lens, 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro lens. The photo quality isn’t bad, and can keep up with other cheap and mid-range phones rather well — but in classic OnePlus style the low-light shots do suffer. The selfie camera is 16MP, which is higher than a lot of flagships, and offers some pretty solid performance in the photo-taking process.

So if you want great value and stellar battery life, the OnePlus 12R deal is worth taking advantage of. But if you’re after something a little different, be sure to check out our Prime Day Phone deals page, or our main Prime Day deals hub for discounts on all kinds of products — including phones and non-phones alike.