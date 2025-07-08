Pixel 9 Pro drops to lowest-ever price in this killer Prime Day deal

Prime Day is here, and there are plenty of deals that make it a great time to upgrade your phone. I've been rocking a Google Pixel 7a for a few years now, but this awesome Prime Day deal on the Pixel 9 Pro may be what finally convinces me to upgrade to one of the smartest phones we've ever seen.

Right now, you can grab the 128GB Google Pixel 9 Pro for $734 at Amazon, the lowest price we've seen yet for Google's latest premium flagship. That's a 27% discount from its usual price of $1,099, an absolute steal for one of our best phone contenders.

If you need more storage than that, Amazon's slashing prices on the other memory options as well. You can snag the 256GB version for $849 or the 512GB version for $969 at Amazon.

When we first reviewed the Google Pixel 9 Pro, we were impressed by its vibrant display, sleek compact design and excellent battery life. Google also packed its latest flagship with an impressive camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto with 5x zoom, and a 42MP selfie camera.

While the Tensor G4 chip may not match the raw power of some of its rival Android phones, the Pixel 9 Pro stands out as the smartest phone on our best phones list thanks to its AI-focused design. Unlike Apple Intelligence, which still feels half-baked, the Pixel 9 Pro delivers standout AI features like Gemini Live, as well as a host of AI features like Pixel Studio.

For anyone looking for the flagship experience without the flagship price, the Pixel 9 Pro is your best bet. This deal makes the phone even more tempting, which makes it harder to pass up than ever.