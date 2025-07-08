Pixel 9 Pro drops to lowest-ever price in this killer Prime Day deal
A 27% discount has me tempted to upgrade
Prime Day is here, and there are plenty of deals that make it a great time to upgrade your phone. I've been rocking a Google Pixel 7a for a few years now, but this awesome Prime Day deal on the Pixel 9 Pro may be what finally convinces me to upgrade to one of the smartest phones we've ever seen.
Right now, you can grab the 128GB Google Pixel 9 Pro for $734 at Amazon, the lowest price we've seen yet for Google's latest premium flagship. That's a 27% discount from its usual price of $1,099, an absolute steal for one of our best phone contenders.
If you need more storage than that, Amazon's slashing prices on the other memory options as well. You can snag the 256GB version for $849 or the 512GB version for $969 at Amazon.
In our Pixel 9 Pro review, we said the Pixel 9 Pro was "almost magical" and a look at the specs will show why. The phone features a 6.3-inch OLED display, the reasonably powerful Tensor G4 chips, 16GB of RAM and a slew of different storage options to fit your taste. For those shutterbugs out there, the Pixel 9 Pro has an awesome camera setup with 50MP wide (f/1.68), 48MP ultrawide (f/1.7) and 48MP 5x telephoto (f/2.8) lenses, as well as a 42MP selfie (f/2.2) cam. Other deals include:
When we first reviewed the Google Pixel 9 Pro, we were impressed by its vibrant display, sleek compact design and excellent battery life. Google also packed its latest flagship with an impressive camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto with 5x zoom, and a 42MP selfie camera.
While the Tensor G4 chip may not match the raw power of some of its rival Android phones, the Pixel 9 Pro stands out as the smartest phone on our best phones list thanks to its AI-focused design. Unlike Apple Intelligence, which still feels half-baked, the Pixel 9 Pro delivers standout AI features like Gemini Live, as well as a host of AI features like Pixel Studio.
For anyone looking for the flagship experience without the flagship price, the Pixel 9 Pro is your best bet. This deal makes the phone even more tempting, which makes it harder to pass up than ever.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Alyse Stanley is a news editor at Tom’s Guide, overseeing weekend coverage and writing about the latest in tech, gaming, and entertainment. Before Tom’s Guide, Alyse worked as an editor for the Washington Post’s sunsetted video game section, Launcher. She previously led Gizmodo’s weekend news desk and has written game reviews and features for outlets like Polygon, Unwinnable, and Rock, Paper, Shotgun. She’s a big fan of horror movies, cartoons, and roller skating. She's also a puzzle fan and can often be found contributing to the NYT Connections coverage on Tom's Guide
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.