Amazon Prime Day discounts all three Pixel 8 phones — here’s what they’ll cost you

Amazon Prime Day is upon us, and there's never been a better time to grab one of Google's smartphones. While many might argue that the Google Pixel series falls short of brands like Apple or Samsung, that isn't true as there is plenty to love about Google's smartphones.

One of the biggest benefits to Google's smartphones is that they are often cheaper than the other two main competitors, while also offering near identical features. For instance, the Google Pixel 8a is currently only $379 at Amazon, making it the cheapest it's ever been. Meanwhile, you can grab the Pixel 8 for as little as $402 at Amazon as well.

As Prime Day has seen the price drop we have gathered all the current Google Pixel 8 deals here to make it easier for you.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $745 @ Amazon

The Google Pixel 8 Pro remains a powerful piece of tech, even if Google offers newer models. The Tensor G3 still enables some compelling AI features, and you can pick up this phone at a 25% discount. In our Pixel 8 Pro review, we said it's a big leap for AI with a smarter, more human-sounding Google Assistant at the helm.

Price check: $899 @ Best Buy

Google Pixel 8: was $699 now $402 @ Amazon

Last year's Pixel 8 flagship has seen its price drop 42%, giving you the chance to pick up a phone powered by Google's AI smarts for just a little bit more than the $499 Pixel 8a. In our Pixel 8 review, we said it's a good all-around flagship for your money.

Price check: $599 @ Best Buy

Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $379 @ Amazon

The Google Pixel 8a has seen its price drop by 24%, making this the perfect time to grab one as it has never been cheaper. While it might be classed as the cheaper alternative to the Pixel 8, there is no doubt that the Pixel 8a has several advantages, including a much-improved camera. This is a great time to grab one of Google's best affordable smartphones. In our Pixel 8a review we praised the several of the great AI features, the stylish matt design and the brighter screen.



The Google Pixel 8 series of phones offer customers decent, AI-capable smartphones without breaking the bank. Each of the Pixel 8 series can compete with comparable phones from other companies, for instance, the iPhone 15. The Google Pixel 8 and the Google Pixel 8 Pro both offer a decent camera setup for their price, with the Pixel 8 Pro standing at the forefront. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8a offers some great cameras for the price.

Meanwhile, the big strength for all three is the suite of AI features available with Google Gemini. The Google Pixel 8 and the Google Pixel 8a will both have access to a version of Gemini Nano, which includes features like Audio Magic Eraser and summary as well as a host of AI image editing options. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro has everything from Magic Editor to Video Boost as well as the same Google Gemini AI features.

Buying an AI capable smartphone doesn't have to be expensive, and this Prime Day has seen Google massively drop the price of its prior smartphones. As such, now is a great time to buy one before the sale ends.

For more sales check out our Amazon Prime Day Live blog.