Too good to be true! This Prime Day deal shaves $1,220 off the Pixel Fold

Foldable phones don’t come cheap, especially notebook-style ones that often cost close to $2,000. While they offer a level of utility you won’t get in a standard slate, I still think that they’re grossly overpriced. That’s until I saw this Google Pixel Fold deal ahead of Prime Day 2025.

Yes, this particular model is almost two years old at this point, but you can snag yourself a brand-new, unlocked Google Pixel Fold for as low as $579 from Woot. This is a ridiculous deal when you consider how the notebook style foldable phone launched at a staggering $1,799 — which comes out to be a $1,220 savings off the Fold's original price, or roughly 68% off. It comes with 256GB of storage, but you’ll end up paying $699 for the 512GB storage option.

Despite being a 2-year old model, the Pixel Fold still holds up against newer phones like its successor (the Pixel 9 Pro Fold) or Galaxy Z Fold 6. First of all, you have to remember that the Pixel Fold is a massive 7.6-inch OLED main display that looks sharp, vivid, and detailed. I personally like how the Fold's screen makes it much easier to run two apps simultaneously, side-by-side one another. It’s a productivity beast in my opinion.

Second, I like the charm of its size mainly because of how it’s wider and not as tall compared to other notebook style foldable phones. The Pixel Fold's size really reminds me of a passport, due to how it’s almost square rather than rectangular — which I think makes it much more suitable to hold. With its 5.8-inch cover display, I don’t constantly find myself stretching out my fingers. Plus, it makes typing feel much more natural.

And finally, there’s the cameras on the back of the original Galaxy Fold. They consist of a 48MP main shooter, 10.8MP ultrawide, and a 10.8MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom. This triple camera system has all the utility I want in a camera phone to shoot subjects near, far, and in between, all without compromise. I’m particularly impressed with the telephoto, which manages to capture excellent detail.

Also worth mentioning is that many of the accessories for the Pixel Fold are heavily discounted given how the phone’s been out for almost 2 years. There’s a rugged Otterbox Pixel Fold case that’s 48% off right now, as well as a MagSafe case that’s under $13. If you’re worried about software support, just know that the Pixel Fold still has a few years left — so it’ll continue to get new features and security updates. That’s because Google promised five years of software support when the Pixel Fold first launched.