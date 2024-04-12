Massive Best Buy weekend sale live — here’s the 21 deals I'd buy

Best Buy's new 3-day sale just dropped, and it's one of my favorite sales I've seen in ages. Some of our favorite products have been slashed in price, from Apple gear to appliances.

Definitely don't miss this excellent laptop deal. The 13-inch MacBook Air (M2/256GB) is $849 at Best Buy. It's incredibly thin and light, and offers very fast performance thanks to Apple's M2 chip. At $150 off, it's one of the best-value laptops you can buy right now. Just note that the newer MacBook Air M3 is now available.

There's also a crazy discount up for grabs on a crazy-huge TV. The TCL 98-inch S5 4K Google TV is $1,999 at Best Buy. This TV originally cost $4,999, meaning it's been discounted by a huge $3,000. If you have the room, make sure to grab this deal before it sells out.

There are plenty more deals you don't want to miss, so keep scrolling to see all my favorites. Plus, check out the best PS5 game deals in PlayStation's Spring sale.

Best Buy deals — Editor Picks

Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6560339&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Famazon-fire-tv-stick-4k-streaming-device-includes-support-for-wi-fi-6-dolby-vision-atmos-free-live-tv-black%2F6560339.p%3FskuId%3D6560339&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy

The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/amazon-fire-tv-stick-4k-2nd-gen-review-solid-streaming-at-an-affordable-price" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen) review we called it a good streaming option, especially when on sale.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fall-new-amazon-fire-tv-stick-4k%2Fdp%2FB0BP9MDCQZ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$29 @ Amazon | <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Famazon-fire-tv-stick-with-4k-ultra-hd-streaming-media-player-and-alexa-voice-remote-2023%2F-%2FA-89419626" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$49 @ Target

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=5721500&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fthe-legend-of-zelda-breath-of-the-wild-nintendo-switch-oled-model-nintendo-switch-nintendo-switch-lite%2F5721500.p%3FskuId%3D5721500&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $44 @ Best Buy

Breath of the Wild is one of the best and most popular games on Switch, so good sales don't come around too often. Best Buy is currently offering the game for $15 off its usual price, which is fantastic value for a game offering dozens of hours of content. Make sure to get this deal while you can.

Appliance sale: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fhome-appliances%2Fmajor-appliances-sale-event%2Fpcmcat321600050000.c&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $59 @ Best Buy

This huge sale includes massive savings encompassing everything from up to $1,500 off refrigerators to tabletop air fryers dropping as low as $59. There are also deals on washing machines, coffee makers, cookers and lots more, if you need to upgrade your kitchen gear, look no further.

iPhone 15: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fiphone%2Fshop-iphone-15-models%2Fpcmcat1694621185359.c&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">up to $830 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy

Best Buy's iPhone 15 deals will offer a credit of up to $830 with trade-in of an older phone. Otherwise, the retailer has the new iPhone 15 family from $799.

Apple HomePod Mini: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-homepod-mini-orange%2F5902429.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 now $79 @ Best Buy

The Apple's compact smart speaker is on sale for $79 at Best Buy. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/apple-homepod-mini" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Apple HomePod Mini review, we said this is "the smart speaker Apple fans have been waiting for" and praised its excellent audio quality, attractive design and competitive price.

JBL Charge 5: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6454256&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fjbl-charge5-portable-waterproof-speaker-with-powerbank-black%2F6454256.p%3FskuId%3D6454256&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $179 now $129 @ Best Buy

The JBL Charge 5 is an excellent midrange speaker combining a lengthy 20 hours of playtime with strong audio quality. It's also IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can take it outdoors without fear. Plus, it even doubles as a power bank, if you need to juice up your other devices in a pinch. The Charge 5 is now just $129 courtesy of this Best Buy sale on JBL Bluetooth speakers.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FJBL-CHARGE-Portable-Bluetooth-Waterproof%2Fdp%2FB08X4YMTPM%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$129 @ Amazon

Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Headphones: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-wh-xb910n-wireless-noise-cancelling-over-the-ear-headphones-gray%2F6479557.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $249 now $139 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has slashed these Sony Wireless Headphones by $110. The Sony WH-XB910N headphones pack decent noise cancelling, extra bass, 20-hour battery life and Google Assistant/Alexa support. The quick charging feature is also extremely useful. A 10-minute charge will juice the headphones up with an extra 4.5 hours of playback. My Best Buy Plus/Total members save an extra $20.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSony-WH-XB910N-Cancelling-Headphones-Microphone%2Fdp%2FB09CGB6VRR%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">sold out @ Amazon

Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Air Fry Oven: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6357664&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fninja-foodi-8-in-1-digital-air-fry-oven-toaster-flip-away-storage-dehydrate-keep-warm-stainless-steel-black%2F6357664.p%3FskuId%3D6357664&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $219 now $149 @ Best Buy

This Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 is the ultimate small appliance for your home because it combines the functions of an air fryer, convection oven and toaster. It's also perfect for small kitchens with its small countertop footprint and an array of functions.

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-airpods-pro-2nd-generation-with-magsafe-case-usbc-white%2F6447382.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $249 now $189 @ Best Buy

SAVE $60! The new <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/face-off/new-airpods-pro-2-2023-vs-old-airpods-pro-2-2022-whats-the-difference" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_self">USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2 have the same H2 chip as the other AirPods Pro 2 earbuds. That provides 2x more noise cancellation that the original model, and this version supports Apple's new lossless audio protocol that debuted with the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/apple-vision-pro" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_self">Vision Pro mixed-reality headset. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience.

Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FAirPods-Pro-2nd-generation-with-MagSafe-Case-USB-C%2F5020133971" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$189 @ Walmart | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-Generation-Cancelling-Transparency-Personalized%2Fdp%2FB0CHWRXH8B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$189 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm/GPS): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6546704&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-watch6-aluminum-smartwatch-40mm-bt-graphite%2F6546704.p%3FskuId%3D6546704&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $299 now $239 @ Best Buy

The <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/samsung-galaxy-watch-6" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is now on sale at Best Buy. The latest Galaxy Watch makes meaningful upgrades with a slightly refreshed design, additional fitness and wellness features and a brighter display. But all this new tech doesn't come at the cost of battery life, with the Galaxy Watch 6 still rated for 40 hours on a single charge.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CG79QZSV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$239 @ Amazon

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6450247&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Finsignia-55-class-f30-series-led-4k-uhd-smart-fire-tv%2F6450247.p%3FskuId%3D6450247&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $399 now $219 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/insignia-4k-ultra-hd-fire-tv-edition" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote and three HDMI ports. Plus, as this is a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CMDH95GG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$249 @ Amazon

Hisense 55” U6K Mini-LED 4K TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fhisense-55-class-u6-series-mini-led-qled-4k-uhd-smart-google-tv%2F6541868.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $579 now $349 @ Best Buy

The Hisense U6K is one of the cheapest Mini-LED TVs you can buy, and we rank it as the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-budget-tvs" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">best budget TV on the market right now. The TV sports 200 local dimming zones and Hisense claims the TV will reach up to 500 nits of brightness. Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision Gaming and Dolby Atmos support are also included. However, with a 60Hz refresh rate and no HDMI 2.1 support, it’s not the best choice for gamers.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C6WLWQ5R%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">sold out @ Amazon

iPad (10th Gen) (WiFi/64GB): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=5200904&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-10-9-inch-ipad-latest-model-with-wi-fi-64gb-blue%2F5200904.p%3FskuId%3D5200904&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $449 now $349 @ Best Buy

The 10th Gen iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/ipad-2022-10th-gen" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">iPad 10th Gen review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BJLXMVMV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$349 @ Amazon | <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1731146-REG/apple_mpq13ll_a_10_9_ipad_10th_gen.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$449 @ B&H Photo

JBL Bar 500: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fjbl-bar-500-5-1ch-soundbar-with-multibeam-and-dolby-atmos-black%2F6532530.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy

Ideally suited to 55-inch TVs or above, this 5.1-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer is a great mid-priced TV speaker capable of immersive 3D sound. It's rated at 530W total power output, meaning it's a great option for mid-sized TV rooms. And it comes equipped with Wi-Fi, AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music and Chromecast built in.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FJBL-Bar-500-5-1-Channel-MultiBeamTM%2Fdp%2FB0BQPZYWFC%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$399 @ Amazon

Eero Pro 6E AX5400 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6495778&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Feero-pro-6e-ax5400-tri-band-mesh-wi-fi-6e-system-3-pack-white%2F6495778.p%3FskuId%3D6495778&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $699 now $409 @ Best Buy

Now's your chance to get one of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems at a discount. This deal includes three nodes, which is more than enough to cover up to 6,000 square feet. This Wi-Fi 6e router is capable of throughput up to 1.6Gbps, and should last you for several years.

MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6509650&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmacbook-air-13-6-laptop-apple-m2-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-midnight%2F6509650.p%3FskuId%3D6509650&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,099 now $849 @ Best Buy

The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/macbook-air-2022-m2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount. However, note that the newer <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/computing/macbooks/macbook-air-13-inch-m3-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">13-inch MacBook Air M3 is now available.

Price check: <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1710305-REG/apple_mly33ll_a_13_6_macbook_air_m2.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$849 @ B&H | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-2022-MacBook-256GB-Storage%2Fdp%2FB0BB8BHKB8%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">sold out @ Amazon

Apple iMac 24" (M1/256GB): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fimac-24-with-retina-4-5k-display-all-in-one-apple-m1-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-blue%2F6450916.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $1,299 now $849 @ Best Buy

Like many Apple products, good discounts on iMacs don’t show up often — so when one does, it’s big news. Right now, you can save a massive $450 on the iMac M1, and take full advantage of its beautiful display, 1080p webcam, rich audio and the impressive performance of its M1 Chip. Our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/apple-imac-24-inch-review-beauty-and-brawn-in-one-slim-package" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">iMac M1 review said this device "delivers speed, beauty, and great sound in a slim new design." This deal is for the model with the M1 Chip, a 7-core CPU and 256GB storage. Note that the newer <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/apple-imac-m3" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">iMac M3 is now available.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0932HVSYM%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,099 @ Amazon

Hisense 65" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6541862&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fhisense-65-class-u8-series-mini-led-qled-4k-uhd-smart-google-tv%2F6541862.p%3FskuId%3D6541862&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $1,399 now $899 @ Best Buy

If you want a new 65-inch TV and don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It offers a Mini-LED panel with a high peak brightness, beautiful contrast and colors, and support for a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It comes with an ATSC 3.0 tuner and support for IMAX Enhanced, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/hisense-u8k-mini-led-google-tv" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Hisense U8K review we said the Editor's Choice TV is "one of the most colorful TVs we've tested."

Note: Amazon has it for a few dollars less.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C73JDM1X%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$897 @ Amazon