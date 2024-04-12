Huge Nintendo Switch sale at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart — here's the 13 games I'd buy

If you've missed out on any of the best Switch games, now's the time to pick them up. Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart are holding huge sales on Nintendo Switch games, including top titles from the big N's most popular franchises.

Right now Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is $39 at Amazon ($20 off.) As one of the best-selling Switch games, it can be hard to find on sale, so grab this deal while you can. This family-friendly hit is perfect for pretty much every type of gamer.

Similarly, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is $39 at Amazon. It's our choice for the best game on Switch for good reason — this game's beautiful open world packs in so much content that you'll be able to play it for dozens of hours. Make sure not to miss this $20 discount.

There are plenty more great Switch game deals to be found, so keep scrolling for my top picks. Plus, check out the best deals in PlayStation's Spring sale and the 21 deals I'd buy in Best Buy's weekend sale.

Nintendo Switch game deals — Best sales now

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMario-Rabbids-Sparks-Hope-Nintendo-Switch%2Fdp%2FB09742H73B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

The sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope once again reunites the residents of the Mushroom Kingdom with the zany Rabbids. This time the unexpected allies are venturing into the stars for an intergalactic adventure. Offering colorful strategy combat, and plenty of planets to explore, <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/mario-rabbids-sparks-of-hope" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is one of the most overlooked games on Nintendo Switch.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmario-rabbids-sparks-of-hope-standard-edition-nintendo-switch-nintendo-switch-lite-nintendo-switch-oled-model%2F6566084.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$19 @ Best Buy | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMario-Rabbids-Sparks-of-Hope-Nintendo-Switch%2F551664357" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$19 @ Walmart

EA Sports FC 24: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6551246&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fea-sports-fc-24-standard-edition-nintendo-switch-nintendo-switch-oled-model-nintendo-switch-lite%2F6551246.p%3FskuId%3D6551246&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $19 @ Best Buy

The most popular soccer simulator on the planet returns under a new name as the FIFA franchise becomes EA Sports FC 24. Utilizing a new animation system, FC 24 offers a more realistic version of the beautiful game than ever. Plus, it packs all the modes you'd expect including offline career mode and the persistently popular Ultimate Team online mode.

Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FEA-Sports-FC-24-Nintendo-Switch%2F3554921753" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$36 @ Walmart | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FEA-Sports-FC-24-Nintendo-Switch%2Fdp%2FB0CTL2DGG9%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$37 @ Amazon

Cuphead: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCuphead-Nintendo-Switch%2Fdp%2FB0BHXJTSZD%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $39 now $26 @ Amazon

Don't be fooled by <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/cuphead-switch,review-6389.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Cuphead's family-friendly visuals, this action-platformer puts up a serious fight. Inspired by the classic cartoons of the 1930s, Cuphead is a devilishly difficulty but highly rewarding experience that pits you against a range of memorable bosses as well as run-in-gun levels. This Nintendo Switch version packs the Delicious Last Course expansion, which includes new bosses and a new playable character, Ms. Chalice.

Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCuphead-Nintendo-Switch%2F1358317801" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$25 @ Walmart | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fcuphead-standard-edition-nintendo-switch%2F6523377.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$39 @ Best Buy

Sonic Superstars: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSonic-Superstars-Nintendo-Switch%2Fdp%2FB0C91MLPNG%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $28 @ Amazon

A terrific return to form for the medium's most famous hedgehog. Sonic Superstars must rank as one of the finest series entries in the iconic franchise over the past 15 years. It wisely takes Sonic and chums back to their 16-bit platforming roots, delivering old school speedster thrills that will any gamer who ever owned a Sega Mega Drive will love. Superstars is a carefully-crafted love letter to classic Sonic, and longtime fans will love it.

Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSonic-Superstars-Nintendo-Switch%2F3186192448" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$27 @ Walmart | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsonic-superstars-nintendo-switch%2F6509100.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$29 @ Best Buy

Persona 5 Tactica: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6549120&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fpersona-5-tactica-nintendo-switch%2F6549120.p%3FskuId%3D6549120&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $29 @ Best Buy

The Phantom Thieves return once more in <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/opinion/persona-5-tactica-changed-my-mind-about-tactical-rpgs-heres-why" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_self">Persona 5 Tactica. This new spin-off from the beloved JRPG series adds a turned-based strategic twist to the formula, but while the battle system may be different, the loveable characters and jazzy-style Persona 5 is known for are still here in spades. Plus, there are a few new characters thrown into the mix to keep things plenty interesting.

Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FPersona-5-Tactica-Nintendo-Switch%2F3066948286" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$29 @ Walmart | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FPersona-Tactica-Standard-Nintendo-Digital%2Fdp%2FB0CNGH4QZJ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$59 @ Amazon

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FLegend-Zelda-Breath-Wild-Nintendo-Switch%2Fdp%2FB01MS6MO77%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Breath of the Wild is one of the best and most popular games on Switch, so good sales don't come around too often. Amazon is currently offering the game for $20 off its usual price, which is fantastic value for a game offering dozens of hours of content. Make sure to get this deal while you can.

Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FThe-Legend-of-Zelda-Breath-of-the-Wild-Nintendo-Switch%2F55432568" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$39 @ Walmart | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=5721500&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fthe-legend-of-zelda-breath-of-the-wild-nintendo-switch-oled-model-nintendo-switch-nintendo-switch-lite%2F5721500.p%3FskuId%3D5721500&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$44 @ Best Buy

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMario-Kart-8-Deluxe-Nintendo-Switch%2Fdp%2FB01N1037CV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available, even almost six years after its launch it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but courtesy of Amazon you can currently save $20 on this must-have family-friendly hit.

Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMario-Kart-8-Deluxe-Nintendo-Switch-U-S-Version%2F55432571" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$39 @ Walmart | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmario-kart-8-deluxe-nintendo-switch-oled-model-nintendo-switch-nintendo-switch-lite%2F5723304.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$44 @ Best Buy

Super Mario Odyssey: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSuper-Mario-Odyssey-Nintendo-Switch%2Fdp%2FB01MY7GHKJ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Embark on a globe-trotting adventure with Mario and his new pal Cappy. Explore new worlds and collect Moons to power up your airship. You'll also need to master a whole new set of platforming moves, and unlock dozens of outfits to dress up Mario for his surrounding. Released in 2017, Mario Odyssey remains one of the best Nintendo Switch games ever made.

Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSuper-Mario-Odyssey-Nintendo-Switch%2F56011600" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$44 @ Walmart | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=5721722&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsuper-mario-odyssey-standard-edition-nintendo-switch%2F5721722.p%3FskuId%3D5721722&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$59 @ Best Buy

Super Mario Maker 2: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FNintendo-Super-Mario-Maker-2-Nintendo-Switch-U-S-Version%2F367896025" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

If you've ever wanted to construct your own Mario courses rather than just play them, Super Mario Maker 2 is the game for you. Play, create and share your courses with the world and dive into a full single-player story as well. With thousands of user created courses already available Super Mario Maker 2 offers a nearly endless supply of new content.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSuper-Mario-Maker-2-Nintendo-Switch%2Fdp%2FB07NQDG7RQ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$44 @ Amazon | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsuper-mario-maker-2-nintendo-switch%2F6255383.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$44 @ Best Buy

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FThe-Legend-of-Zelda-Skyward-Sword-HD-Nintendo-Switch-Physical-045496597559%2F530817837" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/zelda-skyward-sword-hd" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword on Nintendo Switch gives an HD makeover to one of the Nintendo Wii's most cinematic games. Discover the origin of Link, Zelda and the Master Sword in this engrossing action-adventure that can be played with traditional joystick inputs or via full motion controls. Skyward Sword has all the trappings of a classic Zelda with puzzle-solving and dungeon exploration a key focus, alongside intense combat and boss battles. While Skyward Sword was a little divisive upon release, the years have been kind to it.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fthe-legend-of-zelda-skyward-sword-hd-nintendo-switch-lite-nintendo-switch%2F6414119.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$44 @ Best Buy | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FLegend-Zelda-Skyward-Sword-Nintendo-Switch%2Fdp%2FB0BBH93672%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$49 @ Amazon

Super Mario RPG: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSuper-Mario-RPG-Nintendo-Switch-U-S-Edition-0045496599638%2F1349013407" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $44 @ Walmart

A full remake of the original Super Mario RPG released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), this role-playing game sees Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends embark on an adventure to repair a wish-granting star. With updated graphics, gameplay and new cinematics, Super Mario RPG has never looked (or played) this well, but the original game's charms have been carefully retained as well.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSuper-Mario-RPG-Nintendo-Switch-Version%2Fdp%2FB0C8VKNJ1B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$49 @ Amazon | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsuper-mario-rpg-nintendo-switch-oled-model-nintendo-switch-lite-nintendo-switch%2F6549054.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$59 @ Best Buy

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSuper-Mario-Bros-Wonder-Nintendo-Switch-U-S-Edition%2F2290023466" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $47 @ Walmart

Mario's latest side-scrolling adventure is a wonderfully refreshing spin on the classic formula. Venturing to the Flower Kingdom, you'll discover stage-altering Wonder Flowers which can warp levels, create new platforming challenges and even turn Mario into an elephant. Playable in up to four player co op, Mario Wonder is a platforming marvel for the entire family, and one of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play now.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSuper-Mario-Bros-TM-Wonder-Nintendo-Version%2Fdp%2FB0C8VHZR14%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$51 @ Amazon | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsuper-mario-bros-wonder-nintendo-switch-oled-model-nintendo-switch-nintendo-switch-lite%2F6509210.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$59 @ Best Buy