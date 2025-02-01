Last chance! 11 epic Super Bowl TV deals to score this weekend

Whether you're hosting a Super Bowl party or just hoping to catch the best Super Bowl 2025 commercials, nothing will enhance your viewing experience like a top-rated TV. With roughly a week to go before the big game, now is the time to take advantage of any Super Bowl TV deals. And believe me when I say there are plenty of great deals out there.

If you want a killer TV that'll impress well after the Super Bowl, I recommend investing in an OLED TV. I purchased one two years ago and I'm still floored by my TV's picture quality. Although OLED TVs can be expensive, there are plenty of terrific sales happening right now. For example, Best Buy has the LG 48-inch B4 4K OLED TV on sale for $599. That's one of the cheapest OLED TV deals I’ve seen on a TV that holds a spot in our best OLED TVs guide.

Want a large-screen TV for comfortably under $500? Amazon has the TCL 65-inch Q65 4K QLED TV on sale for $369. We called this TV one of the best picks for anyone shopping on a budget. Below you'll find all of my favorite Super Bowl TV deals right now.

Just be sure to make any purchases fast, as right now you have just enough time to have your TV delivered and setup in time for kickoff. Also, make sure to check out our guide on how to watch the Super Bowl livestream and the best Super Bowl air fryer deals.

Best TV deals

Samsung 4K TV sale: was $899 now $429 at Samsung Samsung is taking over $1,300 off its collection of 4K QLED TVs. The sale includes models such as the Q60D, Q80D, and the the Frame QLED. After discount, prices start from $429. Outside of Black Friday, it's one of the biggest TV sales we've seen from Samsung.

Best OLED TV deals

LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $599 at Best Buy The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.