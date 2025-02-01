Last chance! 11 epic Super Bowl TV deals to score this weekend
Score these deals just in time for the big game
Whether you're hosting a Super Bowl party or just hoping to catch the best Super Bowl 2025 commercials, nothing will enhance your viewing experience like a top-rated TV. With roughly a week to go before the big game, now is the time to take advantage of any Super Bowl TV deals. And believe me when I say there are plenty of great deals out there.
If you want a killer TV that'll impress well after the Super Bowl, I recommend investing in an OLED TV. I purchased one two years ago and I'm still floored by my TV's picture quality. Although OLED TVs can be expensive, there are plenty of terrific sales happening right now. For example, Best Buy has the LG 48-inch B4 4K OLED TV on sale for $599. That's one of the cheapest OLED TV deals I’ve seen on a TV that holds a spot in our best OLED TVs guide.
Want a large-screen TV for comfortably under $500? Amazon has the TCL 65-inch Q65 4K QLED TV on sale for $369. We called this TV one of the best picks for anyone shopping on a budget. Below you'll find all of my favorite Super Bowl TV deals right now.
Just be sure to make any purchases fast, as right now you have just enough time to have your TV delivered and setup in time for kickoff. Also, make sure to check out our guide on how to watch the Super Bowl livestream and the best Super Bowl air fryer deals.
Best TV deals
The entry-level TCL Q6 is a budget-friendly QLED TV that doesn't disappoint. It’s not the brightest TV we've tested, but in our TCL Q6 review we made note of its accurate out-of-the-box picture, which should satisfy the set-it-and-forget-it crowd. It’s just a solid 4K TV for the price, especially the 85-inch TV, which is now at an all-time price low.
This budget-friendly TV from Hisense could take the crown for the best value TV. As the successor to the U6K, it delivers a Mini-LED display with great color and contrast at an incredible price. It comes with Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10 and HLG support, a 60Hz refresh rate and Chromecast/Apple AirPlay.
Price check: $399 @ Best Buy
Samsung is taking over $1,300 off its collection of 4K QLED TVs. The sale includes models such as the Q60D, Q80D, and the the Frame QLED. After discount, prices start from $429. Outside of Black Friday, it's one of the biggest TV sales we've seen from Samsung.
The Vizio MQX QLED TV is an excellent big-screen TV if you're on a limited budget. It features a bright QLED display, AirPlay 2/Google Assistant/Alexa support, Dolby Atmos/DTS:X audio, and HDR10/Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HLG support.
This is an unbelievable TV deal — especially if you're a fan of Roku's interface. Our Roku Pro Series 4K QLED TV review said this TV delivered "great performance on a budget." It provides strong contrast and brightness, excellent HDR performance and great gaming features, too. This is the cheapest it's ever been.
The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. Surprisingly, this excellent deal is still available. As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too.
Price check: $899 @ Best Buy
Best OLED TV deals
The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.
The LG B3 may be a 2023 release, but I'd rather watch it than most of the similarly priced TVs. It's not nearly as bright as a high-end OLED TV, but as long as you're not situated in a bright room, it'll shine. Best of all, gamers are getting a solid array of features, including two HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, and Dolby Vision support.
You couldn't ask for a better discount on one of the hottest displays. The S85D OLED TV is a serious value, offering a 120Hz refresh rate on a WOLED panel. An ATSC 3.0 tuner also means you get access to NextGenTV and 4K broadcasts, plus Tizen OS is home to a slew of game streaming apps, making the S85D a true all-arounder when it comes to features and content to enjoy. A total of four HDMI 2.1 ports is ideal for your range of connected devices.
Price check: $997 @ Walmart | $997 @ Amazon
LG C4 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $896 @ Amazon
The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range.
48" for $996
55" for $1,296
65" for $1,496
77" for $2,196
83" for $3,296
The S95D is the best and brightest Samsung OLED currently available. It's 10% brighter in HDR and SDR than its precursor, the S95C, and delivers an incredibly matte, glare-free display. The Tizen platform also receives a major upgrade on this TV, showcasing a new home UX and AI-based features to personalize your viewing experience. Our Samsung S95D OLED review concluded that this is one of the best TVs you can buy.
Price check: $1,899 @ Best Buy
