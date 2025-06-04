Save big on these Best Buy TV deals starting from $1,500 off — dad will love these

Father's Day is just around the corner and what better way to celebrate the big day than with a big-screen TV? Some major sports events are fast approaching and dad deserves the best seat in the house.

Luckily, there's tons of deals to snag as Best Buy is offering some steep savings. From the high-flying LG C5 OLED TV, which released just a month ago, to last year's Roku Pro Series Mini-LED TV.

These deals span across sizes and screen types, ranging from 55-inch OLEDs to 75-inch LCDs. That means you won't have to compromise on the big day for dad, and he gets court-side seats to the NBA Finals.

Check out all the awesome deals below. If none meet your fancy, you can always dive into our best TV deals guide to find any discounts that might suit your budget.

Best Buy TV deals

Limited time deal! Hisense 55" U6QF Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $599 at Best Buy Hisense is setting a new bar for value with its U6QF Mini-LED TV, which drops Google TV in favor of Fire TV. You still get an awesome suite of features built on a 144Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos support. As one of the cheapest options to get for gaming, the U6QF is a powerful display for PC gamers leveraging tons of brightness.

Sony 75" Bravia 3 LED 4K TV: was $999 now $849 at Best Buy The Bravia 3 isn't as impressive as the higher-end Bravia 7, but if you're in the market for a 75-inch TV for under $1,000, you can't go wrong with Sony's budget-friendly LED TV. It doesn't offer a robust set of gaming features, but the Bravia 3 comes with Google TV baked right into the software. We were also impressed with its implementation of Sony's excellent picture processing.

Limited time deal TCL 75" QM6K Mini-LED TV: was $1,299 now $899 at Best Buy The TCL QM6K is the perfect deal for a display upgrade. It offers a VRR feature that can push the TV refresh rate to 288Hz and leverages Dolby Vision IQ for sophisticated HDR support. It's a great TV for gamers and comes in a wide range of sizes at incredible prices.

Limited time deal! Hisense 55" U8QG Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $999 at Best Buy It's not everyday you see a brand new 2025 model getting a major discount on the heels of its release, but the U8QG is an icon in this regard (and many more). It's bound to be among our favorite gaming TVs this year thanks to its slew of gaming features built on a 165Hz refresh rate. It's also got the best brightness in the TV game, owing to its Hisense lineage.

Limited time deal TCL 55" QM7K Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $999 at Best Buy The TCL QM7K is a budget-friendly Mini-LED TV that is perfect for folks who want to upgrade to a truly impressive TV without breaking the bank. It features built-in Google TV with Chromecast, a slate of sought-after gaming features and a bright, colorful picture worthy of movie night.

Limited time deal! Hisense 65" U7QG Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $1,099 at Best Buy This Mini-LED TV just launched nearly a month ago, bringing with it several enticing upgrades for gamers. Built on a 165Hz refresh rate with a Game Mode Ultra mode, the Hisense U7QG is designed to be the best seat in the house for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and even your PC. Add to that one serious sound system in its 2.1.2-channel speaker and you've got a powerhouse of a TV with tons of flare.

Sony 55" Bravia XR A75L OLED TV: was $1,199 now $1,099 at Best Buy The Bravia XR A75L is a (2023) Sony OLED with features designed specifically for PS5 gamers. For instance, it has a 120Hz refresh rate with two HDMI 2.1 ports and 4K/120, VRR, and ALLM support. You also get Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode, which optimize picture quality while gaming and streaming on your PS5. Other features include HDR support and built-in Google TV/Google Assistant.