Save big on these Best Buy TV deals starting from $1,500 off — dad will love these

Father's Day is just around the corner and what better way to celebrate the big day than with a big-screen TV? Some major sports events are fast approaching and dad deserves the best seat in the house.
Luckily, there's tons of deals to snag as Best Buy is offering some steep savings. From the high-flying LG C5 OLED TV, which released just a month ago, to last year's Roku Pro Series Mini-LED TV.
These deals span across sizes and screen types, ranging from 55-inch OLEDs to 75-inch LCDs. That means you won't have to compromise on the big day for dad, and he gets court-side seats to the NBA Finals.
Check out all the awesome deals below. If none meet your fancy, you can always dive into our best TV deals guide to find any discounts that might suit your budget.
Best Buy TV deals
Hisense is setting a new bar for value with its U6QF Mini-LED TV, which drops Google TV in favor of Fire TV. You still get an awesome suite of features built on a 144Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos support. As one of the cheapest options to get for gaming, the U6QF is a powerful display for PC gamers leveraging tons of brightness.
The 55-inch Roku Pro Series is what we called "great performance on a budget" — and that's when it was full price. For just $598, you're getting 4K quality, Mini-LED backlighting and Dolby Atmos sound. Plus, it's Roku, so there's a bunch of smart features to take advantage of, too.
The Bravia 3 isn't as impressive as the higher-end Bravia 7, but if you're in the market for a 75-inch TV for under $1,000, you can't go wrong with Sony's budget-friendly LED TV. It doesn't offer a robust set of gaming features, but the Bravia 3 comes with Google TV baked right into the software. We were also impressed with its implementation of Sony's excellent picture processing.
The TCL QM6K is the perfect deal for a display upgrade. It offers a VRR feature that can push the TV refresh rate to 288Hz and leverages Dolby Vision IQ for sophisticated HDR support. It's a great TV for gamers and comes in a wide range of sizes at incredible prices.
It's not everyday you see a brand new 2025 model getting a major discount on the heels of its release, but the U8QG is an icon in this regard (and many more). It's bound to be among our favorite gaming TVs this year thanks to its slew of gaming features built on a 165Hz refresh rate. It's also got the best brightness in the TV game, owing to its Hisense lineage.
The TCL QM7K is a budget-friendly Mini-LED TV that is perfect for folks who want to upgrade to a truly impressive TV without breaking the bank. It features built-in Google TV with Chromecast, a slate of sought-after gaming features and a bright, colorful picture worthy of movie night.
This Mini-LED TV just launched nearly a month ago, bringing with it several enticing upgrades for gamers. Built on a 165Hz refresh rate with a Game Mode Ultra mode, the Hisense U7QG is designed to be the best seat in the house for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and even your PC. Add to that one serious sound system in its 2.1.2-channel speaker and you've got a powerhouse of a TV with tons of flare.
The Bravia XR A75L is a (2023) Sony OLED with features designed specifically for PS5 gamers. For instance, it has a 120Hz refresh rate with two HDMI 2.1 ports and 4K/120, VRR, and ALLM support. You also get Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode, which optimize picture quality while gaming and streaming on your PS5. Other features include HDR support and built-in Google TV/Google Assistant.
Part of LG's 2025 TV lineup, the LG C5 OLED is here as the value pick of the year. Offering a slew of features, like a range of HDR certifications and gaming specs for the PS5 Pro crowd, the C5 proves a major improvement over its predecessor. We called it "nearly flawless" and gave it a 5-star rating in our LG C5 OLED TV review.
The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound. Our Samsung S90D review said "it offers the best bang for your buck."
The Sony Bravia 7 Mini-LED TV takes the best of what makes Sony displays so sought-after and makes it value intensive. It's the cheapest Mini-LED in Sony's 2024 TV lineup, which makes it perfect for some incredible savings. The Bravia 7 comes kitted with an ATSC 3.0 tuner for NextGen TV access, plus support for almost all of the HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG.
