Huge 4th of July TV sale — epic savings on 4K TVs from LG, Hisense and Sony from $169

The holiday weekend is almost here and 4th of July sales can be found everywhere. Retail holidays, such as Independence Day, are a great time to make a major purchase and as we head into the long weekend I'm seeing a major uptick in 4th of July TV sales.

Plus, now that we're six months into 2025, I'm seeing plenty of deals on some of the best TVs we've reviewed this year. One of my favorite deals right now comes courtesy of Amazon, where smart TVs start at just $69. The sale includes deals on both premium and budget TVs. A standout pick is the 2025 Hisense 65-inch QD7 Mini-LED 4K QLED TV on sale for $498. It's the first major discount we've seen on this just-released TV.

If you're looking to buy an OLED TV, Amazon has the Samsung 65-inch S85D 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,199. It's a fabulous price on a mid-range OLED TV we fully recommend.

These aren’t the only 4th of July TV sales worth considering. Below, you’ll find our top picks across various price points and screen sizes. Be sure to check back throughout the holiday as new deals go live.

My top picks

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69 this 4th of July. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

TCL 55" QM7K Mini-LED TV: was $1,199 now $748 at Amazon The TCL QM7K is a budget-friendly Mini-LED TV that is perfect for folks who want to upgrade to a truly impressive TV without breaking the bank. It features built-in Google TV with Chromecast, a slate of sought-after gaming features (such as HDMI 2.1 and 4K gaming up to 144Hz), and a bright, colorful picture worthy of movie night. In our TCL QM7K QD-Mini LED TV review we said the Editor's Choice TV is an affordable TV you can count on.

Hisense 100" U76N 4K QLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,899 at Amazon At a whopping 100 inches, the Hisense U7 ULED is a monster to behold. It leverages some exciting new specs, most tantalizing of all being gaming-centric proponents like a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision Gaming support for cinematic experiences at over 60fps. Several other enhancements, like WiFi 6e, Google TV OS, and IMAX Enhanced, make it the perfect entertainment solution and an utter steal.

OLED TVs

Panasonic 65" Z85 4K OLED TV: was $1,799 now $997 at Amazon Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.

60-85 inch TV deals

Amazon 65" Omni Mini-LED 4K QLED Fire TV: was $1,089 now $899 at Amazon Announced in November 2024, this is Amazon's first Mini-LED TV. It features a 144Hz refresh rate in tandem with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support to give gamers ample juice for fast-paced games. The TV also has an Ambient Experience feature, so when it's powered off it displays dynamic artwork. This is also the first Amazon Fire TV to support Dolby Atmos audio.

50-59 inch TV deals

Pioneer 55" 4K TV: was $299 now $219 at Best Buy Pioneer's budget TV offers a stunning picture for an amazing price. It comes with Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, a 60Hz refresh rate, three HDMI inputs, and Xumo TV OS. The 55-inch 4K display offers superior brightness and high color contrast that make this a perfect living room TV.

Sony 55" Bravia 3 4K TV: was $699 now $598 at Best Buy The Bravia 3 sits at the tail end of Sony's 2024 TV lineup, sporting a much more budget price point. It uses a 60Hz refresh rate on Sony's 4K HDR X1 processor, but gamers will enjoy the ALLM support and several PS5-specific features, like Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Game Picture Mode. You also get HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision support and Google TV.

Limited time deal! Hisense 55" U7QG Mini-LED TV: was $899 now $679 at Amazon This Mini-LED TV launched this year, bringing with it several enticing upgrades for gamers. Built on a 165Hz refresh rate with a Game Mode Ultra mode, the Hisense U7QG is designed to be the best seat in the house for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and even your PC. Add to that one serious sound system in its 2.1.2-channel speaker and you've got a powerhouse of a TV with tons of flare.

Hisense 55" U8 4K Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $897 at Amazon It's not everyday you see a brand new 2025 model getting a major discount on the heels of its release, but the U8QG is an icon in this regard (and many more). It's bound to be among our favorite gaming TVs this year thanks to its slew of gaming features built on a 165Hz refresh rate. It's also got the best brightness in the TV game, owing to its Hisense lineage.

32-49 inch TV deals

Amazon 40" 2-Series Fire TV: was $249 now $169 at Amazon If you don't need 4K resolution, this 2-Series is a budget smart TV with 1080p resolution and support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. The included Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote lets you find your favorite content, get sports scores, control smart home devices, and more with the sound of your voice.