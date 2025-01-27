Best air fryer deals for the Super Bowl — 9 sales I'd shop now from $44

For many people, the Super Bowl is about football — but for some, it's all about the snacks! Whether it's wings, dips, french fries or sliders that already have your mouth watering in anticipation, an air fryer can help you master these delicious recipes at home — all in time for the big game.

Fortunately, Amazon is offering huge discounts on some of the best air fryers we've ever tested. The biggest players include brands like Ninja, Cosori and Cuisinart, which are all slashing prices on their most popular ovens with deals starting as low as $44.

If you're looking to take your Super Bowl party to the next level, I recommend shopping these easy-to-use appliances that will help you fry up your favorites. Below, I've rounded up the top air fryers that are now on sale at Amazon. Plus, check out our extensive guide to the best Super Bowl TV deals, as well as how to watch the Super Bowl.

Best Air Fryer Deals

DASH Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer: was $59 now $44 at Amazon With a smaller 2.6 quart capacity, this air fryer suits those cooking for two or a small family. Its compact design measures just 8.7 x 10.8 x 11.3 inches and comes in a variety of colors so you can go all out and match your team's theme. DASH couldn't have made this fryer any more intuitive to use. Two single dials control the time and temperature (up to 30 minutes and up to 400F). At just under $50, good air fryers won’t come much cheaper.

Cosori TurboBlaze Air Fryer: was $119 now $89 at Amazon Although the Cosori Air Fryer will sit neatly on your countertop, it hosts a spacious 6 quart capacity drawer, which is plenty of space to cook a large chicken. TurboBlaze technology boosts cooking efficiency, and nine cooking functions, including air fry, roast, bake, broil, dehydrate, frozen, proof, reheat and keep warm provide versatility. In our Cosori TurboBlaze Air Fryer review, we said the Editor's Choice appliance is affordable and gives you fast results with plenty of capacity for family cooking or entertaining. AKA the perfect Super Bowl pick!

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $119 now $99 at Amazon Landing the number one spot on our list of best air fryers in 2024, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 will fit up to 5 pounds of French fries or 9 pounds of chicken wings — the ideal apps for your Super Bowl party. And despite its 6.5 quart capacity, it has a neat compact design that won’t overwhelm your countertop. With air crisp technology reaching 400°F you can enjoy crispy food cooked with little or no oil.

CHEFMAN Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer: was $139 now $99 at Amazon An extra large digital air fryer, this CHEFMAN model has 17 presets and an easy-to-use touch screen so you can get cooking immediately. It's big enough for family-sized meals, party-sized appetizers and has a window so you can check your cooking without opening it.

Ninja SP101 Air Fryer Oven: was $220 now $149 at Amazon This popular design from Ninja combines 8 cooking functionalities into a compact rectangular oven that flips up and away when its not in use. The Ninja SP101 not only saves counter space but also expands the types of dishes you can make beyond proteins and sides like wings and things. For example, you can bake dessert or heat up a game day dip in its spacious interior.