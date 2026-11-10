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Early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals: I found the best savings on the Mario Kart World bundle, Final Fantasy VII, NBA 2K and more

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Shop the biggest Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals

Mario Kart World gameplay on Nintendo Switch 2
(Image credit: Nintendo)
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Black Friday deals are already upon us! I play my Nintendo Switch 2 every day, so you best believe I'm keeping an eye out for the best deals on Nintendo Switch consoles, games and accessories.

Looking to buy a console? The best deals right now come in the form of bundles. You can currently get the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle for $549, or the Nintendo Switch 2 + Switch Sports Resort bundle for $529.

Both options get you a Nintendo Switch 2 console, one of the best Nintendo Switch 2 games, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online membership. You'll save $37 or $27 on each bundle respectively, compared to buying the items individually.

There are lots more deals available, so keep scrolling to see my favorites!

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Nintendo Switch console bundles

Nintendo Switch 2 + Switch Sports Resort
Nintendo Switch 2 + Switch Sports Resort: $529 at Amazon

This bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a copy of Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch online membership for $529. Compared to buying everything separately, you're saving $27.

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Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World
Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World: $549 at Amazon

This bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch online membership for $549. Compared to buying everything separately, you're saving $37. Before the Nintendo Switch 2's price hike, you could get this bundle for $499 — but at least savings are being offered again for shoppers who missed out before.

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Nintendo Switch accessories

Turtle Beach Airlite Fit
Turtle Beach Airlite Fit: was $27 now $14 at Amazon

Not a fan of the Nintendo Switch 2's built-in speakers? The Turtle Beach Airlite Fit headset offers a fantastic (and affordable) solution. It elevates your gaming experience by creating immersive soundscapes thanks to its 40mm drivers. It also comes with a flip-to-mute mic that makes you sound loud and clear, and its colorful design stands out. This is a budget headset that performs like a premium one.

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Jsaux Game Card Case
Jsaux Game Card Case: was $19 now $15 at Amazon

The cases Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 game cards come in are larger than they strictly need to be. If you don't want to deal with all that, just pick up this Jsaux case and pop your games inside. There's space for 40 game cards and MicroSD cards too!

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PDP Protection Case for Nintendo Switch 2 - Zelda Hyrule Crest
PDP Protection Case for Nintendo Switch 2 - Zelda Hyrule Crest: was $24 now $19 at Amazon

Outfit your Nintendo Switch 2 in true Hyrule style with this protection case. This Legend of Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch 2 case is perfect to protect your console while you play through Ocarina of Time! Inside, you'll find space for 9 game cards, 2 MicroSD cards and a mesh pouch for accessories.

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PDP Afterglow
PDP Afterglow: was $54 now $34 at Amazon

The PDP Afterglow is currently on sale with 20% off at Amazon. This wireless gamepad looks the part, thanks to its see-through design and LED lighting. It's also a solid performer thanks to built-in motion control and 40-hour battery life.

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8BitDo Ultimate 2 Bluetooth Controller
8BitDo Ultimate 2 Bluetooth Controller: was $69 now $52 at Amazon

We love 8BitDo controllers at Tom's Guide. The Ultimate 2 is compatible with the Switch, Switch 2 and PC. You also get hall effect triggers and an integrated charging dock.

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Nintendo Switch games

Sonic Superstars
Sonic Superstars: was $29 now $21 at Amazon

A terrific return to form for the medium's most famous hedgehog. Sonic Superstars must rank as one of the finest series entries in the iconic franchise over the past 15 years. It wisely takes Sonic and chums back to their 16-bit platforming roots, delivering old school speedster thrills that will any gamer who ever owned a Sega Mega Drive will love. Superstars is a carefully-crafted love letter to classic Sonic, and longtime fans will love it.

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Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance
Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance: was $59 now $29 at Amazon

Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance's difficult turn-based combat, gorgeous visuals and engaging Demon Negotiation system make it a great buy for JRPG fans. We loved the original Shin Megami Tensei V, and this Vengeance edition adds new story content, more sidequests and quality-of-life upgrades, making it the definitive way to experience the game.

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Luigi's Mansion 2 HD
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD: was $59 now $43 at Amazon

Luigi's Mansion 2 is back better than ever with a remastered version for your Nintendo Switch. Venture into some haunted mansions as you retrieve pieces of the Dark Moon to restore peace in the afterlife. Solve challenges, explore creepy mansions, and suck up pesky ghosts with your Poltergust 5000.

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Nintendo Switch 2 games

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S: was $39 now $15 at Amazon

The original Puyo Puyo Tetris game made our list of the best Nintendo Switch multiplayer games, and this sequel provides more of a good thing. Choose a side — Tetris or Puyo Puyo — and take on a friend (or the CPU) while you try to clear your blocks or blobs as fast as possible, using combo attacks to overwhelm your opponent.

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Sonic X Shadow Generations
Sonic X Shadow Generations: was $49 now $21 at Amazon

Sonic X Shadow Generations remasters the classic game and bundles it with a new chapter where you play as beloved anti-hero Shadow. It's a fun mix of 2D and 3D Sonic, and with shorter, replayable levels, it fits perfectly on the portable Nintendo Switch 2.

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Cronos The New Dawn
Cronos The New Dawn: was $39 now $23 at Amazon

Cronos: The New Dawn is a tense and atmospheric survival-horror that's perfect for Spooky Season. You play as an intergalactic time traveler exploring a ruined version of Poland, fending off all sorts of deformed creatures as you search for the secrets that could save your present.

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Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: was $49 now $34 at Amazon

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the second chapter in the ambitious Remake trilogy and sees Cloud and his allies leave the city of Midgar behind as they journey across the planet on a quest to stop the villainous Sephiroth. This huge RPG offers several large maps to explore, dozens of quests, and plenty of surprisingly enjoyable mini-games (including Queen's Blood). It's a cinematic and epic sequel.

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NBA 2K27
NBA 2K27: was $69 now $40 at Amazon

If you want to stay up to date with 2K's NBA action, you can get the 2027 version of the game on sale right now. This edition of the game brings the option to play at 60fps in performance mode, which is a nice upgrade. Playing on Switch 2, the graphics don't look as good as on the other consoles, but you're sacrificing fidelity for the option to play on the go.

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Metroid Prime 4 Beyond
Metroid Prime 4 Beyond: was $69 now $46 at Amazon

In Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran finds herself transported to the planet Viewros after a clash with deadly sharpshooter, Sylux. As Samus, you'll explore this strange new world, uncover and deploy Samus' new psychic powers, and drive across the landscape on her futuristic new bike, Vi-O-La, solving puzzles and doing battle with the strange creatures that reside on Viewros as you try to make your way home.

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Monster Hunter Stories 3 Twisted Reflection
Monster Hunter Stories 3 Twisted Reflection: was $69 now $55 at Amazon

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection is the newest entry in Monster Hunter's creature-collecting spin-off series. Featuring gorgeous graphics, tough battles and dozens of monsters to add to your team, it's a must-have for RPG fans playing on Switch 2.

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Resident Evil Requiem
Resident Evil Requiem: was $69 now $59 at Amazon

The latest chapter in the Resident Evil series might just be the best yet, and that's really saying something. In Resident Evil Requiem, you play as both Leon S. Kennedy and newcomer Grace Ashcroft, and the whole game can be played in first- or third-person mode. It's chilling and exciting in equal measure, and an absolute must-play for action-horror fans.

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The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time
The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time: $69 at Amazon

It's not currently on sale, but it's probably going to be the most sought-after Switch 2 game this holiday — so don't miss your chance to grab a copy. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has been remade for the Nintendo Switch 2. One of the N64's most beloved games has been completely overhauled to celebrate the franchise's 40th Anniversary. The remake offers truly stunning visuals with 4K graphics, overhauled controls, and reworked puzzles.

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Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

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