Early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals: I found the best savings on the Mario Kart World bundle, Final Fantasy VII, NBA 2K and more

Black Friday deals are already upon us! I play my Nintendo Switch 2 every day, so you best believe I'm keeping an eye out for the best deals on Nintendo Switch consoles, games and accessories.

Looking to buy a console? The best deals right now come in the form of bundles. You can currently get the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle for $549, or the Nintendo Switch 2 + Switch Sports Resort bundle for $529.

Both options get you a Nintendo Switch 2 console, one of the best Nintendo Switch 2 games, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online membership. You'll save $37 or $27 on each bundle respectively, compared to buying the items individually.

There are lots more deals available, so keep scrolling to see my favorites!

Nintendo Switch console bundles

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World: $549 at Amazon This bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch online membership for $549. Compared to buying everything separately, you're saving $37. Before the Nintendo Switch 2's price hike, you could get this bundle for $499 — but at least savings are being offered again for shoppers who missed out before. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch accessories

Turtle Beach Airlite Fit: was $27 now $14 at Amazon Not a fan of the Nintendo Switch 2's built-in speakers? The Turtle Beach Airlite Fit headset offers a fantastic (and affordable) solution. It elevates your gaming experience by creating immersive soundscapes thanks to its 40mm drivers. It also comes with a flip-to-mute mic that makes you sound loud and clear, and its colorful design stands out. This is a budget headset that performs like a premium one. Read more Read less ▼

Jsaux Game Card Case: was $19 now $15 at Amazon The cases Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 game cards come in are larger than they strictly need to be. If you don't want to deal with all that, just pick up this Jsaux case and pop your games inside. There's space for 40 game cards and MicroSD cards too! Read more Read less ▼

PDP Protection Case for Nintendo Switch 2 - Zelda Hyrule Crest: was $24 now $19 at Amazon Outfit your Nintendo Switch 2 in true Hyrule style with this protection case. This Legend of Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch 2 case is perfect to protect your console while you play through Ocarina of Time! Inside, you'll find space for 9 game cards, 2 MicroSD cards and a mesh pouch for accessories. Read more Read less ▼

PDP Afterglow: was $54 now $34 at Amazon The PDP Afterglow is currently on sale with 20% off at Amazon. This wireless gamepad looks the part, thanks to its see-through design and LED lighting. It's also a solid performer thanks to built-in motion control and 40-hour battery life. Read more Read less ▼

8BitDo Ultimate 2 Bluetooth Controller: was $69 now $52 at Amazon We love 8BitDo controllers at Tom's Guide. The Ultimate 2 is compatible with the Switch, Switch 2 and PC. You also get hall effect triggers and an integrated charging dock. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch games

Sonic Superstars: was $29 now $21 at Amazon A terrific return to form for the medium's most famous hedgehog. Sonic Superstars must rank as one of the finest series entries in the iconic franchise over the past 15 years. It wisely takes Sonic and chums back to their 16-bit platforming roots, delivering old school speedster thrills that will any gamer who ever owned a Sega Mega Drive will love. Superstars is a carefully-crafted love letter to classic Sonic, and longtime fans will love it. Read more Read less ▼

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD: was $59 now $43 at Amazon Luigi's Mansion 2 is back better than ever with a remastered version for your Nintendo Switch. Venture into some haunted mansions as you retrieve pieces of the Dark Moon to restore peace in the afterlife. Solve challenges, explore creepy mansions, and suck up pesky ghosts with your Poltergust 5000. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch 2 games

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S: was $39 now $15 at Amazon The original Puyo Puyo Tetris game made our list of the best Nintendo Switch multiplayer games, and this sequel provides more of a good thing. Choose a side — Tetris or Puyo Puyo — and take on a friend (or the CPU) while you try to clear your blocks or blobs as fast as possible, using combo attacks to overwhelm your opponent. Read more Read less ▼

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: was $49 now $34 at Amazon Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the second chapter in the ambitious Remake trilogy and sees Cloud and his allies leave the city of Midgar behind as they journey across the planet on a quest to stop the villainous Sephiroth. This huge RPG offers several large maps to explore, dozens of quests, and plenty of surprisingly enjoyable mini-games (including Queen's Blood). It's a cinematic and epic sequel. Read more Read less ▼

NBA 2K27: was $69 now $40 at Amazon If you want to stay up to date with 2K's NBA action, you can get the 2027 version of the game on sale right now. This edition of the game brings the option to play at 60fps in performance mode, which is a nice upgrade. Playing on Switch 2, the graphics don't look as good as on the other consoles, but you're sacrificing fidelity for the option to play on the go. Read more Read less ▼

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond: was $69 now $46 at Amazon In Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran finds herself transported to the planet Viewros after a clash with deadly sharpshooter, Sylux. As Samus, you'll explore this strange new world, uncover and deploy Samus' new psychic powers, and drive across the landscape on her futuristic new bike, Vi-O-La, solving puzzles and doing battle with the strange creatures that reside on Viewros as you try to make your way home. Read more Read less ▼

Resident Evil Requiem: was $69 now $59 at Amazon The latest chapter in the Resident Evil series might just be the best yet, and that's really saying something. In Resident Evil Requiem, you play as both Leon S. Kennedy and newcomer Grace Ashcroft, and the whole game can be played in first- or third-person mode. It's chilling and exciting in equal measure, and an absolute must-play for action-horror fans. Read more Read less ▼