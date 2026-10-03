October Prime Day monitor deals: Save up to $300 on Samsung, LG, Dell and more
Save big on your next monitor
The October Prime Day event runs from October 6 to October 7, but you can save money right now on the best monitors. I test and review monitors for a living, so whether you need a monitor for work or gaming, I’ve got you covered.
Some excellent deals right now include the Samsung 24 (S30GD) for just $79, the lowest price in 30 days. The LG 24U411A-B is another great sub-$100 monitor at $84. If you want a gaming monitor, my beloved Alienware AW3425DW is now $699, while the new 6K Samsung G80HS is currently $300 off.
Since monitors are largely immune to RAMageddon, finding deals is thankfully not a Herculean feat, so I expect even more deals as we get closer to October Prime Day. I’ll keep this page updated, so keep it locked here for the latest and greatest. Now, here are 7 Prime Day monitor deals worth your money!
Quick Links
- shop all October Prime Day deals
- Samsung 24" (S30GD): was $129 now $79 @ Amazon
- LG 24U411A-B: was $99 now $83 @ Amazon
- Samsung S3 (S39GD): was $232 now $169 @ Amazon
- Samsung ViewFinity S50GC: was $329 now $209 @ Amazon
- Dell 27 Plus 4K Monitor: was $299 now $268 @ Amazon
- Alienware 34 QD-OLED (AW3425DW): was $799 now $699 @ Amazon
- Samsung 32" Odyssey G8 (G80HS): was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Amazon
Prime Day Monitor Deals
The Samsung 24" (S30GD) is a nice monitor for everyday work. It features a sharp 24-inch 1080p IPS panel, a fast 100Hz refresh rate, and it even has a game mode. For this price, it's hard to pass up!
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This LG monitor is another great Prime Day find at under $100. It offers FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. HDR10 support also delivers a brighter image when you view HDR content. It’s not the fanciest monitor, but it gets the job done.
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The Samsung S39GD is a good option if you want an affordable 32-inch curved monitor. Along with its 1080p resolution, it offers built-in speakers and a smooth 100Hz refresh rate. Its main selling point, of course, is the curved panel.
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Ultra-wide monitors are great for productivity, and the Samsung ViewFinity S5 is an excellent choice if you’re shopping for one. It features a 34-inch panel with an expansive 21:9 aspect ratio and sharp 2560 × 1440 resolution. AMD FreeSync compatibility and a 100Hz refresh rate also make it suitable for casual gaming.
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The Dell 27 Plus (S2725QS) is an all-around great monitor that costs less than $300. Its 27-inch 4K display and 120Hz refresh rate make everything look sharp and run smoothly. It also has integrated speakers, a feature not found on every monitor. The Prime Day discount isn't the biggest, but saving even $20 on such a great monitor is still nice.
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The AW3425DW is a brilliant gaming monitor, combining a streamlined design, vibrant image quality, and smooth performance. As I noted in my Alienware AW3425DW review, its HDR may not be the brightest, but its standout features and sub-$899 price make it one of the best curved gaming monitors on the market.
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The Samsung Odyssey G80HS impresses with its ultra-sharp 6K resolution, delivering exceptional picture quality. Plus, it can switch from 6K at 165Hz to 4K at 330Hz for fast-paced competitive gaming. While it's the priciest monitor on this list, this $300 discount makes it extremely tempting for what it offers. As I said in my Samsung Odyssey G8 review, this monitor is worth the money if you want your games to look their absolute best.
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Tony is a computing writer at Tom’s Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.
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