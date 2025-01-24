Huge Walmart weekend sale live — 33 deals I’d shop now from $3

The weekend is finally here — and if you're looking to do some shopping, we've got epic deals for you courtesy of Walmart. From TVs and kitchen appliances to laptops and gaming devices, Walmart's weekend sale features tons of must-have items for less.

Gearing up for the big game? You can score game-day savings starting at just $3. Upgrade your TV set up, stock up on snacks or invest in a new kitchen appliance — all at a fraction of the price. I personally recommend snagging the 55" Samsung The Frame TV for $420 off.

Below, I've rounded up all of this weekend's best Walmart sales. For more ways to save, make sure to check out our guide to the best Walmart promo codes.

Editor's Choice

Game time savings: deals from $3 @ Walmart

Hosting a football party or gathering? Shop all the best deals from just $3. From TVs and projectors to air fryers and snacks, Walmart has everything you need to get game day ready for less.

Ninja appliances: deals from $14 @ Walmart

Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Ninja kitchen appliances. The sale includes air fryers, ice cream makers, coffee machines, blenders, and more. After discount, prices start from $14. For instance, you can get the Ninja 12-Cup CE250 Coffee Machine for $59 (pictured, was $74).

Crocs sale: Crocs from $19 @ Walmart

Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. It's one of the biggest Crocs sales I've seen at Walmart all year.

Beautiful 6 Qt Programmable Slow Cooker: was $69 now $49 at Walmart This must-have kitchen appliance has five pre-set functions — meat, poultry, stew, soup and chili — and can serve up to 7 people at once. Created by Drew Barrymore, you'll get elegance and functionality in one impressive machine and you can choose from an array of beautiful colors that will look great on your countertop.

Bose SoundLink Micro: was $119 now $49 at Walmart The SoundLink Micro is a compact, portable speaker you can take on the road. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and offers up to 6 hours of play time off a single charge. It can also be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo mode.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123 now $87 at Walmart For a multi-purposeful, portable cleaner, nothing beats the Little Green Carpet Cleaner. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, it can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills.

Refurb Dyson Airwrap : was $499 now $399 at Walmart Although this is technically a refurbished version of the popular hair tool, you can now save $100 on the Dyson Airwrap in nickel/copper. That's a total steal if you ask me! Several tools are supplied with this bundle, including two different widths of barrel, a soft and firm smoothing brush, round volumizing brush and a smoothing dryer. All can be stored in the handy storage case.

Samsung The Frame (LS03D): was $1,299 now $879 at Walmart Samsung's The Frame offers you chance to experience TVs unlike ever before. With its anti-reflective coating that gives it this art deco look to its Pantone validation, you can expect to forget The Frame is even a TV when it's set in art mode. But don't think you won't get ample performance in cinematic experiences, as well, with its beloved Tizen OS, which has access to every streaming service and even some cloud gaming subscriptions as well.

TVs

Hisense 58" Roku 4K TV: was $298 now $248 at Walmart The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution, and Roku's smart TV operating system. Currently priced at $248, it's one of the cheapest 58-inch 4K TVs we've seen. Plus it features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, low-lag gaming mode, and DTS Studio Sound so you aren't missing out on features despite the low price.

LG 70" 4K LED TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart Finding a name-brand 70-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $498. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor, HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit.

Appliances

Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was $59 now $44 at Walmart This Ninja portable bender allows you to make perfectly smooth drinks anywhere you go. This is an especially great deal for athletes because you can make up to 18 ounces of shakes and smoothies on the go. It features an easy-open sip lid that lets you blend and drink in the same vessel.

Shark appliances: deals from $49 @ Walmart

Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes robot vacs, blow dryers, handheld vacs, and more. After discount, prices start from $49. For instance, you can get Shark Steam Mop for $49 (pictured, was $69). Designed for sealed hard floors like hardwood, marble, tile, stone, laminate and vinyl, the mop transforms water into super-heated steam in seconds to remove dirt, grime, and hard-to-clean messes.

Keurig K-Express Essentials Matte Black Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $59 now $49 at Walmart The Keurig K-Express is your top choice if you're looking for a low-cost single-serve coffee maker, or a pop of color in your kitchen, as it's available in 6 colorways at Walmart. At just 6.5 inches wide, it's also compact and is ideal for small spaces. You can also brew one cup after another, without waiting for the water to reheat, which sits within the 36oz reserve.

Gourmia Indoor Pizza Oven: was $149 now $89 at Walmart Forget GrubHub. The Gourmia Indoor Pizza Oven lets you make cheesy, delicious pizza from the comforts of your home. It lets you choose from six presets including: Neapolitan, New York style, thin crust, pan, frozen or manual. It also includes a Cordierite pizza stone that retains a high-heat surface for a crispy crust.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum: was $469 now $429 at Walmart Dyson’s V8 is a solid cordless vacuum that offers a good balance of cleaning power and battery life. It sports a lightweight design, up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, and two cleaning modes and accessories to give all the floors in your home the care they deserve. And with a moveable head on the main cleaning tool, it makes cleaning a breeze.

Laptops/Tablets

HP 14" Laptop: was $249 now $192 at Walmart Looking for an inexpensive work laptop? This laptop has a 14-inch display, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. It's lightweight, too, weighing just 3.1 pounds. You'll easily be able to take it with you wherever you go.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i: was $459 now $249 at Walmart There are plenty of cheap laptops out there, but the IdeaPad 3i is one of the best around. For starters, it has a 15.6-inch 1080p LED display. You also get a Core i3-N305 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It won't play the latest PC games, but it's a reliable machine for everyday work, web-based tasks, and entertainment/streaming.

Apple iPad 10th Gen: was $349 now $299 at Walmart This A14-powered tablet is going for an absolute steal right now. The 10th Gen iPad measures 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 inches, with this Wi-Fi model weighing in at just 1.05 pounds. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display has a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels, which is impressively sharp. It also features a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera with 122-degree FOV.

Lenovo LOQ 15 Laptop: was $1,199 now $599 at Walmart This gaming laptop's RTX 3050 GPU has enough grunt to handle most modern games at a solid 30 fps (or higher) at its native 1080p resolution. The 144Hz screen means response times are extremely speedy, while 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a Core i5-12450H processor round off this entry-level gaming laptop nicely.

Apple MacBook Air (M1): was $699 now $649 at Walmart It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed.

Asus Vivobook S 14 Copilot+ PC: was $1,199 now $999 at Walmart This is Asus' flagship Copilot+ PC, which is a fancy way of saying it's built strong so you can take advantage of AI features. It also packs a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Headphones

JBL Tune Beam: was $99 now $69 at Walmart The JBL Tune Buds are a total steal at this price. The earbuds stream audio with low power consumption at high quality. You'll also hear more of what you want and less of what you don't, thanks to active noise-cancelling technology. They also boast up to 48 hours of battery life.

Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2: was $199 now $149 at Walmart Tell me, do you like bass? The kind of low that shakes your brain in your skull? I'm certainly not immune to the draw of something that focuses on the low end, and the Crusher ANC bring the grumble in all the right ways. They're about as subtle as a brick wall, but get some party music pumping and you'll be dancing in no time. They're pretty comfy too — and with $50 off, they're a solid buy.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Walmart The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: was $399 now $297 at Walmart The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.

Gaming

Switch games sale: deals from $14 @ Walmart

Walmart is offering big discounts on Switch games. As part of this week's sale, you can find popular titles on sale from $14. The sale includes Super Mario RPG, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, FC24, and more.

PS5 games sale: deals from $17 @ Walmart

Walmart is offering dozens of discounts on all things PS5 related. You can save on consoles, accessories, video games, storage, and more. For instance, right now Walmart has PS5 games on sale from $17. Titles on sale include Battlefield 2042, Spider Man Miles Morales, Star Wars Jedi Survivor, and more.

MS Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller: was $179 now $95 at Walmart The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller is one of the best pads for Xbox and PC gaming. It offers a premium design, interchangeable thumbsticks, and programmable back paddles. Not to mention with a 40-hour battery life, you can game all day (and night) without needing to recharge.