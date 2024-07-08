Huge Walmart sale to fight Prime Day starts today — 15 deals I'd buy now
Check out the Walmart deals to shop that meet or beat Prime Day
Prime Day is approaching, but Walmart is taking on Amazon with some awesome discounts. Many of Walmart's sales meet or beat those that can be found ahead of Prime Day, whether you're looking for TVs, barbecues or summer footwear.
Some of the best headphones can be found cheapest at Walmart. Right now you can grab the Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones for $319 at Walmart ($80 off.) They're our top choice for the best headphones on the market right now and excellent for noisy commutes and plane rides.
Keep scrolling for all my favorite Walmart deals. For more, see the best deals in Steam's Summer Sale.
Best Walmart deals
Swim apparel: deals from $7
Walmart has tons of great deals on swimsuits for the entire family. One of our favorite deals is the George Men's Swim Trunks available for just $7 in a wide range of sizes.
Switch games sale: deals from $17 @ Walmart
Walmart Plus Week is offering big discounts on Switch games. As part of this week's sale, you can find popular titles on sale from $17. The sale includes Super Mario RPG, Mario + Rabbids, FC24 and more.
Crocs sale: deals from $22 @ Walmart
From classic Crocs to summer sandals, Walmart has various Crocs for men, women, and children on sale from $22. For example, you can get the Crocs Unisex Sandal on sale for $29 (was $34, pictured). It's one of the best discounts we've seen for this pair of warm-weather Crocs.
JBL Clip 4: was $79 now $49 @ Walmart
The JBL Clip 4 sounds great for its size, and its ultra-portable design can be easily clipped to your clothing or bag while you explore. It's IP67-rated, so you can listen to tunes poolside or in the shower. It comes in a variety of fun colors, so you can pick one that best suits your style. Plus, it lasts for around 10 hours of playback.
Sony WF-C500 was $99 now $59 @ Walmart
The WF-C500 are among the best wireless earbuds under $100 we've tested. There's no ANC, but our review said that music sounds punchy, and there's full EQ control via the awesome Sony Connect Headphones app. Battery life runs to 10 hours, with 20 hours from the charging case.
Smart TVs: deals from $74 @ Walmart
Walmart has a massive sale on smart TVs. The sale includes TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, JVC, and Walmart's own Onn brand. After discount, prices start as low as $74. Keep in mind that there are a few 1080p sets included in the sale. I recommend sticking with 4K resolution as the price difference isn't all that great. Plus, note that Amazon and Best Buy have some cheaper sets.
Price check: from $64 @ Amazon | from $64 @ Best Buy
Costway Electric BBQ Grill: was $219 now $99 @ Walmart
Whether you're camping or just hanging out in the backyard, this electric grill will cook up your food to perfection. It also features a rotatable condiment tray, keeping the seasoning close at hand
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $169 @ Walmart
This Ninja machine makes a range of tasty frozen treats, including ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes, and smoothie bowls. In our Ninja Creami review, we said it's great for creating delicious homemade ice cream, milkshakes and more. Just note that there's no built-in compressor, which means you'll need to pre-freeze your base or batter for 24 hours before using it.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: was $349 now $249 @ Walmart
The Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite has a bright display, long battery life and a sleek design. Best of all, it comes with the S-Pen included. In our Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review, we called it one of the best Android tablets and a solid competitor to Apple's entry-level iPad. It features a 10.4-inch 1920 x 1200 display, Samsung Exynos 9611 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $318 @ Walmart
The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.
Price check: $348 @ Amazon
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum: was $469 now $349 @ Walmart
Dyson’s V8 is a solid cordless vacuum that offers a good balance of cleaning power and battery life. It sports a lightweight design, up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, and two cleaning modes and accessories to give all the floors in your home the care they deserve. And with a moveable head on the main cleaning tool, it makes cleaning a breeze.
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen: was $449 now $399 @ Walmart
The iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera with Center Stage. The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 5th Gen review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets, but note that the newer iPad Air 2024 is available with a faster M2 chip.
Lenovo LOQ 15: was $999 now $599 @ Walmart
This gaming laptop's RTX 3050 GPU has enough grunt to handle most modern games at a solid 30 fps (or higher) at its native 1080p resolution. The 144Hz screen means response times are extremely speedy, while 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a Core i5-12450H processor round off this entry-level gaming laptop nicely.
Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $999 now $798 @ Walmart
If you want a new TV but don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8N Mini-LED TV offers an unbelievable price-to-performance ratio. In addition to its Mini-LED panel, it also offers beautiful contrast and colors as well as support for a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision Atmos and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. In our Hisense U8N review we said the Editor's Choice TV is one of the best mini-LED TVs you can buy.
Price check: $799 @ Best Buy
LG C3 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $896 @ Walmart
The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote. The 77-inch and 83-inch models include a free 2-year enhanced protection plan. Note: Amazon offers the same prices.
48" for $996
55" for $1,396
65" for $1,596
77" for $2,296
83" for $3,296
