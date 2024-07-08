Huge Walmart sale to fight Prime Day starts today — 15 deals I'd buy now

Prime Day is approaching, but Walmart is taking on Amazon with some awesome discounts. Many of Walmart's sales meet or beat those that can be found ahead of Prime Day, whether you're looking for TVs, barbecues or summer footwear.

Some of the best headphones can be found cheapest at Walmart. Right now you can grab the Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones for $319 at Walmart ($80 off.) They're our top choice for the best headphones on the market right now and excellent for noisy commutes and plane rides.

Keep scrolling for all my favorite Walmart deals. For more, see the best deals in Steam's Summer Sale.

Best Walmart deals

Switch games sale: deals from $17 @ Walmart

Walmart Plus Week is offering big discounts on Switch games. As part of this week's sale, you can find popular titles on sale from $17. The sale includes Super Mario RPG, Mario + Rabbids, FC24 and more.

Crocs sale: deals from $22 @ Walmart

From classic Crocs to summer sandals, Walmart has various Crocs for men, women, and children on sale from $22. For example, you can get the Crocs Unisex Sandal on sale for $29 (was $34, pictured). It's one of the best discounts we've seen for this pair of warm-weather Crocs.

JBL Clip 4: was $79 now $49 @ Walmart

The JBL Clip 4 sounds great for its size, and its ultra-portable design can be easily clipped to your clothing or bag while you explore. It's IP67-rated, so you can listen to tunes poolside or in the shower. It comes in a variety of fun colors, so you can pick one that best suits your style. Plus, it lasts for around 10 hours of playback.

Sony WF-C500 was $99 now $59 @ Walmart

The WF-C500 are among the best wireless earbuds under $100 we've tested. There's no ANC, but our review said that music sounds punchy, and there's full EQ control via the awesome Sony Connect Headphones app. Battery life runs to 10 hours, with 20 hours from the charging case.

Smart TVs: deals from $74 @ Walmart

Walmart has a massive sale on smart TVs. The sale includes TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, JVC, and Walmart's own Onn brand. After discount, prices start as low as $74. Keep in mind that there are a few 1080p sets included in the sale. I recommend sticking with 4K resolution as the price difference isn't all that great. Plus, note that Amazon and Best Buy have some cheaper sets.

Price check: from $64 @ Amazon | from $64 @ Best Buy

Costway Electric BBQ Grill: was $219 now $99 @ Walmart

Whether you're camping or just hanging out in the backyard, this electric grill will cook up your food to perfection. It also features a rotatable condiment tray, keeping the seasoning close at hand

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $169 @ Walmart

This Ninja machine makes a range of tasty frozen treats, including ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes, and smoothie bowls. In our Ninja Creami review, we said it's great for creating delicious homemade ice cream, milkshakes and more. Just note that there's no built-in compressor, which means you'll need to pre-freeze your base or batter for 24 hours before using it.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: was $349 now $249 @ Walmart

The Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite has a bright display, long battery life and a sleek design. Best of all, it comes with the S-Pen included. In our Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review, we called it one of the best Android tablets and a solid competitor to Apple's entry-level iPad. It features a 10.4-inch 1920 x 1200 display, Samsung Exynos 9611 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $318 @ Walmart

The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.

Price check: $348 @ Amazon

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum: was $469 now $349 @ Walmart

Dyson’s V8 is a solid cordless vacuum that offers a good balance of cleaning power and battery life. It sports a lightweight design, up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, and two cleaning modes and accessories to give all the floors in your home the care they deserve. And with a moveable head on the main cleaning tool, it makes cleaning a breeze.

Apple iPad Air 5th Gen: was $449 now $399 @ Walmart

The iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera with Center Stage. The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 5th Gen review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets, but note that the newer iPad Air 2024 is available with a faster M2 chip.

Lenovo LOQ 15: was $999 now $599 @ Walmart

This gaming laptop's RTX 3050 GPU has enough grunt to handle most modern games at a solid 30 fps (or higher) at its native 1080p resolution. The 144Hz screen means response times are extremely speedy, while 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a Core i5-12450H processor round off this entry-level gaming laptop nicely.