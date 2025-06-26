Huge Walmart sale live to fight Prime Day — 25 deals I'd buy now on TVs, patio furniture, appliances and more

Prime Day is on the way, but if you think all the best deals are coming from Amazon, you’re wrong. Ahead of Amazon’s big sale event, I’ve found a bunch of awesome discounts at Walmart that you don’t want to miss.

Right now Walmart’s sale section is packed with hot 4th of July savings on pretty much everything you could want. For example, you can currently shop patio and garden deals from $9 at Walmart to refresh your outdoor space, or get grills and outdoor cooking accessories on sale from $12.

There are plenty of tech deals up for grabs too, like the latest iPad 11-inch (Wi-Fi/128GB) on sale for $299 ($50 off.)

My favorite Walmart deals are linked below, so keep scrolling to see them all. I also recommend checking out our Walmart promo codes coverage, and the best early Prime Day deals I’d shop at Amazon.

Editor's Choice

4th of July sale: deals from $9 @ Walmart

Independence Day is less than two weeks away — and if you're gearing up for celebration or barbecues to celebrate the holiday, Walmart has plenty of festive deals to help prepare you. From decor and fashion to coolers and grilling essentials, shop Walmart's 4th of July shop for everything you need.

Patio and garden event: up to 50% off @ Walmart

Walmart has launched a major savings event to help you refresh your garden. If you're looking to upgrade your garden, deck or patio for less, consider Walmart's outdoor living section your one-stop shop. The retail giant is currently offering unbeatable discounts of up to 50% on stylish and functional outdoor items, including string lights, fire pits, lounge chairs, garden beds and more.

Grills and accessories: deals from $12 @ Walmart

From Weber to Blackstone (and many notable brands in between), Walmart is having a huge sale on grills and outdoor cooking accessories with many deals under $100 mark. With barbecue season officially here, Walmart has tons of grill options to choose from — without breaking the bank!

Shark and Ninja appliances: up to 40% off @ Walmart

Walmart is offering up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders and more. Prices start as low as $49 for Shark devices or $29 for Ninja appliances.

Smart TVs: deals from $88 @ Walmart

Walmart has a massive sale on smart TVs. The sale includes TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, JVC, and Walmart's own Onn brand. After discount, prices start as low as $88. Keep in mind that there are a few 1080p sets included in the sale. I recommend sticking with 4K resolution as the price difference isn't all that great.

Roku LE HD Streaming Stick: was $24 now $19 at Walmart This Walmart-exclusive streaming device won't get you streaming TV shows and movies in 4K resolution but it won't break the bank either. Whether you need a stocking stuffer or a cheap way to upgrade a Full HD TV, this Roku device is a solid option.

Arlo Essential Outdoor HD Camera (2nd Gen): was $50 now $29 at Walmart Arlo’s Essential Outdoor HD camera is a wireless, Wi-Fi connected weather-resistant outdoor camera designed to be positioned wherever is convenient for you. It can withstand all manner of weather conditions to display 1080p full high definition and live streaming video. Although a paid plan is required for features like cloud storage, 24/7 support and people, package and vehicle detection, the camera itself features an integrated spotlight and siren, motion detection and notifications.

TV Deals

Onn. 32-inch HD Roku Smart TV: was $98 now $88 at Walmart I've got to recommend a TV when it's under $100, especially when it's 32-inch and comes from Walmart's very own Onn. range. It's a sturdy set with Roku Smart TV running the show, meaning you'll get access to a lot of streaming. So, if you're looking for a simple TV that'll let you watch your movies and shows in HD-quality, this one's at the breathtakingly cheap price of $88.

Samsung 85" Q70C QLED 4K TV: was $2,799 now $1,149 at Walmart The Q70C is a budget Samsung option that sports some awesome features despite a lower price tag. It uses 4K upscaling for impeccable picture quality and a motion Xcelerator feature for 4K 120Hz visuals and buttery smooth gameplay. With both Quantum Dot and HDR, the Q70C comes equipped with lifelike color and contrast ratios, as well, so darker scenes are easier to experience.

Patio Furniture Deals

DAYBETTER Outdoor String Lights: was $59 now $31 at Walmart Light up your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that are 100 feet long and include 50 bulbs. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that emit a soft white glow and will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio.

Autlaycil 9ft Outdoor Patio Umbrella: was $68 now $49 at Walmart This umbrella is the perfect addition to your backyard or patio. It provides optimal shade while adding some elegant style. The umbrella surface is UV-proof, waterproof and fade resistant so you can use it on both sunny and rainy days.

Tappio 3-Piece Patio Conversation Bistro Set Rattan Furniture: was $299 now $109 at Walmart This small outdoor conversation set is available for $190 off the regular price. Made of woven rattan, high-quality steel frames, and tempered glass table top, this adorable set will be the perfect spot to relax or enjoy a cocktail outdoors this spring. It also comes with seat cushions featuring an ergonomic design for extra comfort.

Apple Deals

Apple 11" iPad (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $349 now $299 at Walmart The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB capacities.

Apple MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $699 now $649 at Walmart It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers good performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and very good speed.

Audio Deals

Jlab Go Air Pop: was $29 now $19 at Walmart Wireless earbuds have come a long way, and now, you can get a solid-sounding pair of buds for under $25. While not all budget earbuds are up to par, the JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are an ace pick. They got a 4-star rating in our Jlab Go Air Pop review for their satisfying sound, 7-hour battery life and IPX4 water resistance rating.

JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth Speaker: was $64 now $42 at Walmart The JBL Clip 4 sounds great for its size and the ultra-portable design can be easily clipped to your clothing or bag while you explore. It's IP67-rated, so you can use it to listen to tunes pool-side or in the shower. The Clip 4 comes in a variety of fun colors, so you can pick one that best suits your style. Plus, it lasts for around 10 hours of playback.

Save 34% Beats Pill: was $149 now $99 at Walmart The Beats Pill is a redesigned version of the company's first (and most popular) Bluetooth speaker, now with improved sound, 24-hour battery life, USB-C charging, access to Apple's Find My network and compatibility with Android and iPhone. Plus, it's IP67-rated for water resistance, so you won't get caught short in the rain.

Appliance Deals

Keurig K-Iced Essentials: was $79 now $59 at Walmart This coffee maker is certainly worth the investment, especially if you’re a fan of iced coffee. It can brew hot or iced coffee in three cup sizes, including 10, 8 and 6-oz. It includes a 36-oz water reservoir as well as an iced tumbler.

Shark Air Purifier w/ Nanoseal HEPA: was $189 now $149 at Walmart Get rid of the tiniest of unwanted particles and air contaminants with the Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier. Its anti-allergen HEPA filter is designed to tackle everything form smog and toxins to dust and dander, giving you healthier, purified indoor air quality.