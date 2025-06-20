I review MacBooks for a living — here's the 9 best deals to get before Prime Day
Save big on the best MacBooks
I review the best laptops for a living, and the best MacBooks rank among them. While these notebooks have a reputation for being pricey, you can often find them discounted at major retailers like Amazon, B&H Photo, and Best Buy. Because of that, it’s almost always a good time to buy one of Apple’s laptops.
Some of the best MacBook deals I’ve found include a 13-inch MacBook Air M4 for $849 at Amazon, which is a nice $150 discount. If you want something slightly larger and with more ports, the 14-inch MacBook Pro M4 is currently $1,399. The 16-inch MacBook Pro M4 Pro is also on sale for $200 off.
Whether you’re looking for a lightweight MacBook Air or a powerful MacBook Pro, I’ve got you covered. Below are some of the best MacBook deals I’ve found. And if you don't see the listed sale price, try checking different color models for hidden deals. Also, be sure to follow our guides for the best early Prime Day deals, best Apple promo codes and best laptops for college students.
- MacBook Air (13" M1): was $999 now $649 @ Walmart
- MacBook Air (13" M4): was $999 now $849 at Amazon
- MacBook Air (15" M4): was $1,199 now $1,049 at Amazon
- MacBook Pro 14" (M4/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,399 @ Amazon
- MacBook Pro 16" (M4 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,229 @ Amazon
MacBook Pro deals
The M4-based MacBook Pro M4 is pretty close to being the perfect laptop. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and obscenely long battery life (18:31). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, we said it's the best laptop for power users, now with more AI features. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Price check: $1,599 @ Best Buy | $1,399 @ B&H
If you're looking for raw horsepower, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Pro chip is for you. It offers blistering performance and will likely speed through most of your daily tasks without so much as a hiccup. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M4 Pro CPU, 24GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Price check: $1,779 @ Best Buy | $1,749 @ B&H
The new 16-inch MacBook Pro can be configured with the M4 Pro or M4 Max chipset to deliver record-breaking speeds. In our MacBook Pro 16-inch review we said it's a powerful laptop with a vivid display, sensible design, fast performance, comfortable keyboard, and epic 20:46 battery life. The base model features a 16.2-inch 3456 x 2234 Retina display, Apple M4 Pro CPU, 24GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Price check: $2,299 @ B&H | $2,249 @ Best Buy
It'll cost you a small fortune, but this is the ultimate MacBook Pro you can buy right now. The base model features a 16.2-inch 3456 x 2234 Retina display, Apple M4 Max CPU, 36GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.
Price check: $3,149 @ B&H | $3,149 @ Best Buy
MacBook Air deals (M1 & M2)
The MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed.
Price check: sold out @ Best Buy | sold out @ Amazon
It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount. Note: This model includes an upgraded 512GB SSD.
Price check: sold out @ B&H | sold out @ Amazon
MacBook Air deals (M3)
This MacBook Air is powered by Apple's M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 24GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.
MacBook Air deals (M4)
The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M4 chipset. The new Mac upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera, and lower starting price.
Prefer a bigger screen? The 15-inch model is also on sale. It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
