I review MacBooks for a living — here's the 9 best deals to get before Prime Day

I review the best laptops for a living, and the best MacBooks rank among them. While these notebooks have a reputation for being pricey, you can often find them discounted at major retailers like Amazon, B&H Photo, and Best Buy. Because of that, it’s almost always a good time to buy one of Apple’s laptops.

Some of the best MacBook deals I’ve found include a 13-inch MacBook Air M4 for $849 at Amazon, which is a nice $150 discount. If you want something slightly larger and with more ports, the 14-inch MacBook Pro M4 is currently $1,399. The 16-inch MacBook Pro M4 Pro is also on sale for $200 off.

Whether you’re looking for a lightweight MacBook Air or a powerful MacBook Pro, I’ve got you covered. Below are some of the best MacBook deals I’ve found. And if you don't see the listed sale price, try checking different color models for hidden deals. Also, be sure to follow our guides for the best early Prime Day deals, best Apple promo codes and best laptops for college students.

MacBook Pro deals

MacBook Air deals (M1 & M2)

MacBook Air deals (M3)

24GB of RAM! Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3/24GB): was $1,499 now $1,099 at Amazon This MacBook Air is powered by Apple's M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 24GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.

MacBook Air deals (M4)