Early Amazon Prime Day deals — here's 31 deals I’d get now

Smart home

Echo Pop: was $39 now $17 @ Amazon

This is the most affordable Alexa speaker Amazon sells and it’s now been slashed to an even lower price. In our Echo Pop review, we were impressed by the speaker's sound for its small size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

The 5th Gen Echo Dot is one of the best value Alexa speakers you can buy. It features a crisp, full sound with built-in Eero Wi-Fi as well as a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $34 @ Amazon

EDITOR'S CHOICE! The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is one of the best streaming devices available. It sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance, and access to every app you could want.

Eero Mesh WiFi Router: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

As we said in our Eero mesh router review, this device delivers reliable WiFi coverage across your whole home at a reasonable price. It's easy to set up and the router has a small footprint, making it easy to blend into the rest of your home decor.

Echo Spot: was $79 now $44 @ Amazon

Add a smart alarm clock to your bedroom for Alexa music, voice controls, and weather info at a glance. This new device is already 44% off for Amazon Prime members — although this sale is available in limited quantities, so get it while you can.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $179 now $99 @ Amazon

Want vertical head-to-toe video and package detection missing on from the entry-level Ring Doorbell? Then this is the Ring doorbell you want. In our Ring Battery Doorbell Plus review, we found it delivered excellent sqaured video that shows what's happening closer to your front door, was easy to install, and its battery lasted a good long time, too.

Blink Outdoor 4 (5-pack): was $399 now $159 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the more popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. You don't need to worry about wires with the Blink Outdoor 4, and it promises up to years of battery life, so it'll keep tabs on what's going around your home for a long time. The bundle also includes one Sync Module, ten AA lithium batteries and five mounting kits, so you get everything you need to get going.

Apparel

Amazon Essentials apparel: deals from $13 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 50% off its line of Amazon Essentials apparel. The sale includes shorts, sweatshirts, jogger pants, t-shirts, socks and more.

Adidas sale: deals from $17 @ Amazon

From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $17. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a sale with up to 30% off.

Under Armour apparel: from $16 @ Amazon

Under Armour is having a major sale on a lot of its apparel, including shorts, shirts, hoodies, underwear, leggings, gloves and more.

Tommy Hilfiger sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

Amazon has Tommy Hilfiger men's apparel on sale from $19. The sale includes polos, caps, swim shorts, button down shirts and more.

Crocs sale: deals from $22 @ Amazon

From clogs to sandals, Amazon is discounting a wide range of Crocs shoes with prices as low as $22. (Croc accessories are also on sale from $6). It's one of the biggest Crocs sales we've seen from Amazon. Note that Walmart also has an ongoing Crocs sale, but with different styles/colors than Amazon. Our recommendation: Browse both sales to see which one has the shoe you want on sale.

Asics sale: deals from $40 @ Amazon

Amazon has a massive sale on Asics shoes and apparel right now. As part of the sale, you can score the excellent Asics Gel Kayano 30 Running Shoes from $99 (was $160, pictured). These running shoes are designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $64 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. Best Buy and Walmart are holding similar sales.

TCL 43" S4 S-Class 4K TV: was $279 now $199 @ Amazon

The S4 S-Class is one of TCL's new budget TVs. Yet despite its budget friendly price, it packs Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual:X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Google TV Smart OS. You also get three HDMI ports, including one with eARC support.

Hisense 55" U6N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $599 now $448 @ Amazon

This new budget-friendly TV from Hisense could take the crown for the best value TV in 2024. As the successor to the Hisense U6K, it delivers a Mini-LED display with great color and contrast at an incredible price. It comes with Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10 and HLG support, a 60Hz refresh rate and Chromecast/Apple AirPlay.

Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $798 @ Amazon

The Hisense U8N Mini-LED 4K TV is one of the brightest TVs we've seen yet, hitting an incredible 3,469 nits in our tests. It also delivered excellent results for color accuracy and contrast. For gamers, it offers two HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K/144Hz gameplay and Dolby Vision Gaming support. It's our top choice for the best TV in 2024.

LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,246 @ Amazon

The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range.

Samsung 48" S90D 4K OLED TV: was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Amazon

The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound.

Headphones

Echo Buds (2023): was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

Amazon's Echo Buds have dropped in price. These true wireless earbuds offer crisp audio, dual microphones, and an semi-in-design that helps reduce outside noise. These buds are rated for up to five hours battery, which can be boosted to 20 hours via the included charging case. They are also Alexa-compatible and sport customizable tap controls for quickly changing tracks or adjusting phone calls.

JBL Tune 520BT: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

A budget-friendly option, these wireless headphones offer playback for up to 57 hours, and recharge in as little as 2 hours. They also have JBL Pure Bass sound. Although we haven't tested this model, they receive 4.5 out of 5 stars from Amazon customers for sound quality and value for money.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $69 @ Amazon

The Apple AirPods are one of the most beloved true-wireless earbuds on the market. They feature solid battery life, easy setup and good sound quality. The charging case is convenient and lets you keep your music and podcasts going even longer. At this price, they're definitely worth picking up if you're an iPhone owner.

Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $95 @ Amazon

The WF-C700N are Sony's budget active noise-cancelling earbuds. They feature excellent noise cancellation, ambient sound and up to 10 hours of battery life or up to 7.5 hours with ANC enabled. We rank them as the best wireless earbuds in terms of value.

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's H2 chip to provide 2x more noise cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.

Speakers

Fire TV Soundbar: was $119 now $89 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Soundbar is a great cheap option to boost your TV's audio. It supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, plus Bluetooth connectivity so it won't hog a valuable HDMI port. There's no Dolby Atmos, but otherwise this is a good option for the low price.

JBL Pulse 5: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

This attention-grabbing Bluetooth speaker straddles the company's portable and party speakers ranges. Along with putting on a comprehensive light show, our JBL Pulse 5 review mentioned that it did a solid job at pumping out upbeat tunes. It's robust enough to take on your travels, and an eye-catching addition for a kid's bedroom.

Bose Soundlink Revolve Plus (Series II): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

This Bluetooth speaker delivers 360-degree sound. According to Bose, it also has up to 17 hours of battery life, with louder and deeper audio than the Bose Soundlink Revolve II. You also get IP55-rated dust and water resistance and a built-in microphone for voice controls and taking voice calls.

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024): was $329 now $291 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite has a bright display, long battery life, and a sleek design. Best of all, it comes with the S-Pen included. In our Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review, we called it one of the best Android tablets and a solid competitor to Apple's entry-level iPad.