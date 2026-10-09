Jump To:

23 Home Depot deals to instantly upgrade your home for fall — up to 50% off furniture, decor, grills and more

Deals
By
Published

Give your home a cozy fall refresh with these unbeatable deals

Home Depot deals
(Image credit: Home Depot / edited by Gemini)
Jump To:

Now that we’re settling into fall, it’s the perfect time for a little home refresh. Whether you’re making the most of the last few weeks of temperate weather outdoors or getting a head start on refreshing your interiors, you’ve come to the right place.

Home Depot is hosting a massive sale to welcome in the season. For those looking to cozy up their outdoor spaces, there's plenty of deals to shop on patio furniture, fire pits, outdoor lights and more. If you're looking to give the inside of your home a refresh, you'll find great furniture and accent pieces available at a discount.

Plus, Halloween is now just a few weeks away — which means it's time to start planning out your spooky season decor. Luckily, Home Depot's Halloween shop is open for business with deals starting at $19.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite affordable picks that I'd shop for my own home this fall. Plus, check out our guide to the best Home Depot promo codes.

Quick Links

Quick Links (Other Retailers)

Editor's Choice

Halloween decorations: deals from $19 @ Home Depot

Halloween decorations: deals from $19 @ Home Depot
Get ready for the spookiest holiday of the year with these Halloween decorations from Home Depot. You can get light-up decorations, animatronics, inflatables and more.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Home decor sale: up to 40% off @ The Home Depot

Home decor sale: up to 40% off @ The Home Depot
The Home Depot is currently hosting a super savings event on home decor, furniture, bedding, kitchenware and more. Save big on everything you need to refresh your home in the new year.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot

Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot
Backyard barbecue season is still going strong. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Smart device sale: up to 50% off @ The Home Depot

Smart device sale: up to 50% off @ The Home Depot
Step up your smart home game with deals from Home Depot. Whether you're in the market for a new smart plug, thermostat or security camera, The Home Depot has deals starting at just $7.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off @ Home Depot

Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off @ Home Depot
The Home Depot is currently hosting a massive bath event with select bathroom upgrades up to 40% off. From faucets and bathtubs to vanities and showers, there's tons of great deals to revamp your bathroom for less.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Fire pits: up to 30% off @ The Home Depot

Fire pits: up to 30% off @ The Home Depot
Hoping to extend your time outdoors this season? Home Depot has a wide range of fire pits that are perfect for cozying up your outdoor spaces. And the best part? They're up to 30% off now.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ The Home Depot

Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ The Home Depot
If you need fresh appliances this fall, check out this sale at The Home Depot. This retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, rangers and more from top brands.

Read moreRead less
View Deal

Halloween Decor

Gymax 6 ft. Halloween Inflatable Blow-Up Spider
Gymax 6 ft. Halloween Inflatable Blow-Up Spider: was $54 now $49 at The Home Depot

Not only does this scary spider stand at 6', it also lights up. It's weather resistant and quick to blow up, making it extremely easy to add to your outdoor Halloween decor.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Home Accents Holiday 6.5 FT Grave & Bones Animated LED App Controlled Ultra Skelly
Home Accents Holiday 6.5 FT Grave & Bones Animated LED App Controlled Ultra Skelly: was $279 now $165 at The Home Depot

Home Depot's 6.5-ft animated Ultra Skelly now comes in at under $200! Through the app, you can control the skeleton with movements and pre-recorded sounds — or talk straight to your guests through the speaker and scare them live! The LCD eyes even move and blink.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Glitzhome 94.5 in. H Lighted Halloween 3D Foldable Fabric Jack-O-Lantern
Glitzhome 94.5 in. H Lighted Halloween 3D Foldable Fabric Jack-O-Lantern: was $299 now $179 at The Home Depot

At almost 100 inches high, this is one impressive Halloween decoration, and it's now on sale with 40% off. There are four glowing pumpkin faces stacked up, held by a sturdy metal pole.

Read moreRead less
View Deal

Patio Furniture

Sun-Ray 9 ft. Steel Round Market Solar Lighted Patio Umbrella
Sun-Ray 9 ft. Steel Round Market Solar Lighted Patio Umbrella: was $73 now $58 at The Home Depot

Now that summer is over, darker evenings abound. This patio umbrella is perfect to extend your enjoyment of your outdoor space through the year, since it'll light up and keep a cozy vibe for as long as you need it.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Veikous Wooden Raised Garden Bed
Veikous Wooden Raised Garden Bed: was $118 now $107 at The Home Depot

Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this raised garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. It features an innovative drainage system that prevents waterlogging and root rot. Plus, the garden bed is made of cedar for extra durability.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Vivohome Outdoor Patio Swing with Canopy
Vivohome Outdoor Patio Swing with Canopy: was $248 now $195 at The Home Depot

This sturdy swing is the perfect place to relax outdoors. It features a convertible bed design, high weight capacity and a protective, adjustable canopy so you can kick back and relax. It also includes armrests that feature cupholders for your beverages.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Veikous Grey 3-Piece Metal Patio Serving Bar Set
Veikous Grey 3-Piece Metal Patio Serving Bar Set: was $269 now $198 at The Home Depot

This set will make you yard the perfect cozy dining spot. You get two chairs, a table and matching pillows, all for less than $200. Shoppers like this set for its quick and easy assembly, too.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Nuu Garden 30 in. Round Metal Propane Gas Black Fire Pit Table
Nuu Garden 30 in. Round Metal Propane Gas Black Fire Pit Table: was $249 now $207 at The Home Depot

Keep your outdoor space toasty with this fire pit table! It's super stylish with a rattan embossed pattern, and runs on propane gas. When you're not using the fire, you can pop the lid on and use it as a table to store snacks and drinks.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Juskys 7-Piece Patio Furniture Set All-Weather Sofa Set
Juskys 7-Piece Patio Furniture Set All-Weather Sofa Set: was $558 now $383 at The Home Depot

It's easy to see why this patio set is a Home Depot best seller — it's on sale with 30% off. You get seating for 6 with this set, and the pieces can be rearranged as you like to fit your space. There's also a coffee table for your drinks and snacks.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Ovios Gray Wicker Outdoor Patio Conversation
Ovios Gray Wicker Outdoor Patio Conversation: was $861 now $748 at The Home Depot

Score $113 off this Ovios 5-piece outdoor seating set. It comes with a 3-seat sofa, two lounge chairs and two ottomans, all in an attractive dark gray wicker that's weather resistant. You have your choice of 6 different cushion colors, although note that it's recommended to store the cushions inside when it's raining.

Read moreRead less
View Deal

Indoor Furniture Deals

Moomal Farmhouse Chandelier
Moomal Farmhouse Chandelier: was $186 now $112 at The Home Depot

Featuring a modern, open cage design, this wagon wheel chandelier with a matte black finish will bring an element of style to your foyer, kitchen or dining room. It has adjustable height and is compatible with LED bulbs up to 60W.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Home Decorators Collection Round Gold Metal Accent Table
Home Decorators Collection Round Gold Metal Accent Table: was $179 now $152 at The Home Depot

This modern accent table is perfect for placing next to your couch. Dress it up with a lamp or flower arrangement, or use it as a cocktail table. Made of gleaming metal, the petite round table is a standout anywhere it's placed.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Livabliss Indoor Machine-Washable Area Rug
Livabliss Indoor Machine-Washable Area Rug: was $240 now $145 at The Home Depot

Bring some natural charm into your home with this area rug in lovely blue and gray shades. It's made of 100% polyester, is extremely durable and machine washable.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Harper & Bright Designs Blue Storage Bench with Cushioned Seat
Harper & Bright Designs Blue Storage Bench with Cushioned Seat: was $395 now $194 at The Home Depot

This is the perfect entryway bench! It is super stylish thanks to its splash of color and cushioned seat. It's also extremely functional with several drawers and shelves perfect for storage.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Home Decorators Collection Hamlin Backless Natural Woven Counter Stools
Home Decorators Collection Hamlin Backless Natural Woven Counter Stools: was $226 now $206 at The Home Depot

Add a touch of coastal style to your home with this set of backless stools that are great for your kitchen island. They are designed to seamlessly integrate with your existing kitchen furniture and decor.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Goodwin Square Arm Velvet Rectangle Sofa
Goodwin Square Arm Velvet Rectangle Sofa: was $499 now $449 at The Home Depot

This olive green velvet couch will add the perfect touch of mid-century modern to your home. It features brass metal legs that offer the perfect balance of style and stability. This couch will exude elegance in just about any space.

Read moreRead less
View Deal

Shop more deals

Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top