With fall just around the corner, now is the perfect time to get ready for the new season. Fortunately, Home Depot has everything you need for both maintenance and decorative projects to help prep your home for fall.

In fact, today kicks off the first day of Home Depot’s Decor Days, an online-only savings event with up to 50% off decor, furniture and more. There's also plenty of deals to shop on patio furniture, fire pits, outdoor lights and more. And if you're ready to start planning out your spooky season decor, Home Depot's Halloween shop is open for business.

The event ends on September 23 — so we recommend you jump on these stylish deals ASAP. Keep scrolling to see all my favorite affordable picks that I'd shop for my own home this fall. Plus, check out our guide to the best Home Depot promo codes.

Editor's Choice

Home decor sale: up to 40% off @ The Home Depot

The Home Depot is currently hosting a super savings event on home decor, furniture, bedding, kitchenware and more. Save big on everything you need to refresh your home this fall. Read more Read less ▼

Halloween decorations: deals from $19 @ Home Depot

Get ready for the spookiest holiday of the year with these Halloween decorations from Home Depot. You can get light-up decorations, animatronics, inflatables and more. Read more Read less ▼

Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off @ Home Depot

The Home Depot is currently hosting a massive bath event with select bathroom upgrades up to 40% off. From faucets and bathtubs to vanities and showers, there's tons of great deals to revamp your bathroom for less. Read more Read less ▼

Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ The Home Depot

If you need fresh appliances this fall, check out this sale at The Home Depot. This retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, rangers and more from top brands. Read more Read less ▼

Fire pits: up to 30% off @ The Home Depot

Hoping to extend your time outdoors this season? Home Depot has a wide range of fire pits that are perfect for cozying up your outdoor spaces. And the best part? They're up to 30% off now. Read more Read less ▼

Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot

Backyard barbecue season is still going strong. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Smart device sale: up to 50% off @ The Home Depot

Step up your smart home game with deals from Home Depot. Whether you're in the market for a new smart plug, thermostat or security camera, The Home Depot has deals starting at just $7. Read more Read less ▼

Indoor Furniture Deals

Moomal Farmhouse Chandelier: was $186 now $130 at The Home Depot Featuring a modern, open cage design, this wagon wheel chandelier with a matte black finish will bring an element of style to your foyer, kitchen or dining room. It has adjustable height and is compatible with LED bulbs up to 60W. Read more Read less ▼

Nestfair Wood Console Table: was $319 now $200 at The Home Depot This vintage-style tabletop features a natural pine veneer for great durability. In addition the tabletop and open shelves are designed with smooth curved edges and each carved leg is intricately turned to create a classic spindle shape. Read more Read less ▼

Dueyeeri Kitchen Cart: was $519 now $361 at The Home Depot This kitchen cart features adjustable shelves and drawers that provide ample storage space. It can be rolled around the kitchen with ease and has 2 locking wheels to ensure stability. Read more Read less ▼

Goodwin Square Arm Velvet Rectangle Sofa: was $499 now $396 at The Home Depot This olive green velvet couch will add the perfect touch of mid-century modern to your home. It features brass metal legs that offer the perfect balance of style and stability. This couch will exude elegance in just about any space. Read more Read less ▼

Halloween Decor

Patio Furniture Deals

Veikous Wooden Raised Garden Bed: was $118 now $107 at The Home Depot Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this raised garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. It features an innovative drainage system that prevents waterlogging and root rot. Plus, the garden bed is made of cedar for extra durability. Read more Read less ▼

Vivohome Outdoor Patio Swing with Canopy: was $248 now $195 at The Home Depot This sturdy swing is the perfect place to relax outdoors. It features a convertible bed design, high weight capacity and a protective, adjustable canopy so you can kick back and relax. It also includes armrests that feature cupholders for your beverages. Read more Read less ▼

Ovios Gray Wicker Outdoor Patio Conversation: was $878 now $699 at The Home Depot Score $179 off this Ovios 5-piece outdoor seating set. It comes with a 3-seat sofa, two lounge chairs and two ottomans, all in an attractive dark gray wicker that's weather resistant. You have your choice of 6 different cushion colors, although note that it's recommended to store the cushions inside when it's raining. Read more Read less ▼