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Home Depot's biggest decor and furniture sale is here — shop my 25 favorite fall deals up to 50% off

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Get your home fall-ready with these unbeatable deals

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With fall just around the corner, now is the perfect time to get ready for the new season. Fortunately, Home Depot has everything you need for both maintenance and decorative projects to help prep your home for fall.

In fact, today kicks off the first day of Home Depot’s Decor Days, an online-only savings event with up to 50% off decor, furniture and more. There's also plenty of deals to shop on patio furniture, fire pits, outdoor lights and more. And if you're ready to start planning out your spooky season decor, Home Depot's Halloween shop is open for business.

The event ends on September 23 — so we recommend you jump on these stylish deals ASAP. Keep scrolling to see all my favorite affordable picks that I'd shop for my own home this fall. Plus, check out our guide to the best Home Depot promo codes.

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Home decor sale: up to 40% off @ The Home Depot

Home decor sale: up to 40% off @ The Home Depot
The Home Depot is currently hosting a super savings event on home decor, furniture, bedding, kitchenware and more. Save big on everything you need to refresh your home this fall.

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Halloween decorations: deals from $19 @ Home Depot

Halloween decorations: deals from $19 @ Home Depot
Get ready for the spookiest holiday of the year with these Halloween decorations from Home Depot. You can get light-up decorations, animatronics, inflatables and more.

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Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off @ Home Depot

Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off @ Home Depot
The Home Depot is currently hosting a massive bath event with select bathroom upgrades up to 40% off. From faucets and bathtubs to vanities and showers, there's tons of great deals to revamp your bathroom for less.

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Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ The Home Depot

Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ The Home Depot
If you need fresh appliances this fall, check out this sale at The Home Depot. This retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, rangers and more from top brands.

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Fire pits: up to 30% off @ The Home Depot

Fire pits: up to 30% off @ The Home Depot
Hoping to extend your time outdoors this season? Home Depot has a wide range of fire pits that are perfect for cozying up your outdoor spaces. And the best part? They're up to 30% off now.

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Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot

Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot
Backyard barbecue season is still going strong. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.

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Smart device sale: up to 50% off @ The Home Depot

Smart device sale: up to 50% off @ The Home Depot
Step up your smart home game with deals from Home Depot. Whether you're in the market for a new smart plug, thermostat or security camera, The Home Depot has deals starting at just $7.

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Indoor Furniture Deals

Home Decorators Collection Round Gold Metal Accent Table
Home Decorators Collection Round Gold Metal Accent Table: was $179 now $98 at The Home Depot

This modern accent table is perfect for placing next to your couch. Dress it up with a lamp or flower arrangement, or use it as a cocktail table. Made of gleaming metal, the petite round table is a standout anywhere it's placed.

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Xramfy Arched Classic Black Aluminum Alloy Framed Mirror
Xramfy Arched Classic Black Aluminum Alloy Framed Mirror: was $196 now $119 at The Home Depot

Add this mirror to your bedroom, and it's all but guaranteed to transform your space. Its large, arched shape is classic yet stylish and it has a sleek black frame.

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Livabliss Indoor Machine-Washable Area Rug
Livabliss Indoor Machine-Washable Area Rug: was $240 now $128 at The Home Depot

Bring some natural charm into your home with this area rug in lovely blue and gray shades. It's made of 100% polyester, is extremely durable and machine washable.

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Moomal Farmhouse Chandelier
Moomal Farmhouse Chandelier: was $186 now $130 at The Home Depot

Featuring a modern, open cage design, this wagon wheel chandelier with a matte black finish will bring an element of style to your foyer, kitchen or dining room. It has adjustable height and is compatible with LED bulbs up to 60W.

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Home Decorators Collection Hamlin Backless Natural Woven Counter Stools
Home Decorators Collection Hamlin Backless Natural Woven Counter Stools: was $226 now $194 at The Home Depot

Add a touch of coastal style to your home with this set of backless stools that are great for your kitchen island. They are designed to seamlessly integrate with your existing kitchen furniture and decor.

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Nestfair Wood Console Table
Nestfair Wood Console Table: was $319 now $200 at The Home Depot

This vintage-style tabletop features a natural pine veneer for great durability. In addition the tabletop and open shelves are designed with smooth curved edges and each carved leg is intricately turned to create a classic spindle shape.

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Harper & Bright Designs Blue Storage Bench with Cushioned Seat
Harper & Bright Designs Blue Storage Bench with Cushioned Seat: was $395 now $204 at The Home Depot

This is the perfect entryway bench! It is super stylish thanks to its splash of color and cushioned seat. It's also extremely functional with several drawers and shelves perfect for storage.

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Home Decorators Collection Gold Round Metal Coffee Table
Home Decorators Collection Gold Round Metal Coffee Table: was $365 now $263 at The Home Depot

This modern round coffee table features a hammered metal design that will look elegant in just about any room. It also has a top that lifts and you'll have a roomy space for storage. It comes fully assembled for added convenience.

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Dueyeeri Kitchen Cart
Dueyeeri Kitchen Cart: was $519 now $361 at The Home Depot

This kitchen cart features adjustable shelves and drawers that provide ample storage space. It can be rolled around the kitchen with ease and has 2 locking wheels to ensure stability.

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Goodwin Square Arm Velvet Rectangle Sofa
Goodwin Square Arm Velvet Rectangle Sofa: was $499 now $396 at The Home Depot

This olive green velvet couch will add the perfect touch of mid-century modern to your home. It features brass metal legs that offer the perfect balance of style and stability. This couch will exude elegance in just about any space.

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Kinwell Beige Polyester Barrel Chair with Swivel
Kinwell Beige Polyester Barrel Chair with Swivel: was $599 now $481 at The Home Depot

This cute chair will comfy up your home. It's covered in soft boucle fabric and swivels to help you enjoy the fall foliage from the perfect angle.

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Halloween Decor

Glitzhome 20.5" Halloween Lighted MGO Skeleton Dog Porch Decor with Timer
Glitzhome 20.5" Halloween Lighted MGO Skeleton Dog Porch Decor with Timer: was $54 now $41 at The Home Depot

No Halloween porch display is complete without a skeleton man's best friend... this skeleton pup has glowing eyes and is holding the perfect accessory in his mouth — a bone.

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Gymax 6 ft. Halloween Inflatable Blow-Up Spider
Gymax 6 ft. Halloween Inflatable Blow-Up Spider: was $54 now $49 at The Home Depot

Not only does this scary spider stand tall at 6', it also lights up. It's weather resistant and quick to blow up, making it extremely easy to add to your outdoor Halloween decor.

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Glitzhome 94.5 in. H Lighted Halloween 3D Foldable Fabric Jack-O-Lantern
Glitzhome 94.5 in. H Lighted Halloween 3D Foldable Fabric Jack-O-Lantern: was $299 now $239 at The Home Depot

At almost 100 inches high, this is one impressive Halloween decoration, and it's now on sale with 20% off. There are four glowing pumpkin faces stacked up, held by a sturdy metal pole.

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Patio Furniture Deals

Veikous Wooden Raised Garden Bed
Veikous Wooden Raised Garden Bed: was $118 now $107 at The Home Depot

Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this raised garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. It features an innovative drainage system that prevents waterlogging and root rot. Plus, the garden bed is made of cedar for extra durability.

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Westin Outdoor Laguna Fade Resistant Adirondack Chair
Westin Outdoor Laguna Fade Resistant Adirondack Chair: was $148 now $137 at The Home Depot

Home Depot is only taking $10 off this folding Adirondack Chair, but it's still a durable piece of patio furniture that doesn't come cheap. But for just $137, this foldable design is crafted from durable, UV-resistant and fade-resistant materials and is a great deal.

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Vivohome Outdoor Patio Swing with Canopy
Vivohome Outdoor Patio Swing with Canopy: was $248 now $195 at The Home Depot

This sturdy swing is the perfect place to relax outdoors. It features a convertible bed design, high weight capacity and a protective, adjustable canopy so you can kick back and relax. It also includes armrests that feature cupholders for your beverages.

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Ovios Gray Wicker Outdoor Patio Conversation
Ovios Gray Wicker Outdoor Patio Conversation: was $878 now $699 at The Home Depot

Score $179 off this Ovios 5-piece outdoor seating set. It comes with a 3-seat sofa, two lounge chairs and two ottomans, all in an attractive dark gray wicker that's weather resistant. You have your choice of 6 different cushion colors, although note that it's recommended to store the cushions inside when it's raining.

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Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

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