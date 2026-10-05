Walmart beats October Prime Day to the punch: my top 21 deals on Apple, gaming laptops and patio decor

Rejoice! Walmart's Deals & More event is here. It's taking on Amazon's October Prime Day sale — and they've beaten Amazon to the punch by starting the savings one day early.

I'm already seeing some stunning discounts on everything from Apple tech to Lego sets. Just to get you started, the Apple AirPods 4 are on sale for $79. This is $50 off and pretty much an essential deal for Apple fans!

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Walmart deals. If you're interested in the competition, check out our October Prime Day deals live blog.

Editor's Choice

Halloween decor: deals from $2

Walmart has tons of festive Halloween decor starting at just $2. Decorate your home with huge savings on inflatables, skeletons, welcome mats and more decor. Read more Read less ▼

Save 36% DAYBETTER Outdoor String Lights: was $39 now $25 at Walmart Light up your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that are 100 feet long and include 50 bulbs. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that emit a soft white glow and will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio. Read more Read less ▼

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $101 now $74 at Walmart For a multi-purposeful, portable cleaner, nothing beats the Little Green Carpet Cleaner. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, It can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills. Read more Read less ▼

4K TVs: deals from $149 @ Walmart

Walmart has smart TVs on sale for as low as $149. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. Read more Read less ▼

Fall outdoor decor: deals from $9 @ Walmart

Ready to update your front porch or patio with some seasonal decor? Look no further than Walmart for flowers, welcome mats, wreaths, throw pillows and more. Read more Read less ▼

Lego

Lego Icons Succulent: was $49 now $39 at Walmart Who doesn't love a succulent? Well, the only thing easier than taking care of a real succulent plant is getting ones you make from Lego bricks. This set comes with 9 different Lego artificial decorative plants for you to enjoy. Read more Read less ▼

Audio

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $79 at Walmart Apple's AirPods 4 offer a comfortable design, clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. You also get USB-C charging and up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less. Note: these sold for $69 on Black Friday — and the new AirPods 5 are now available. Read more Read less ▼

JBL Flip 7 : was $149 now $99 at Walmart The JBL Flip 7 gets you JBL's new AI Sound Boost technology, which analyzes your music in real time for richer bass and crisper highs than you'd expect from something this portable. Our reviewer called it a speaker that performs "like it was at least twice the price and twice the size." Battery life stretches to 16 hours (14 standard plus 2 more with Playtime Boost), and it's IP68 rated, meaning it's waterproof, dustproof, and drop-proof from up to a meter.

Price check: $99 @ Amazon Read more Read less ▼

Beats Studio Pro: was $299 now $149 at Walmart Our Streaming Writer, Alix Blackburn, swears by these headphones. She wrote: "I’ve used the Beats Studio Pro for years, and they’re the one piece of tech I genuinely rely on daily. The noise canceling creates instant calm in busy spaces, while the sound is rich and immersive without feeling overwhelming." You can't get a much better testimonial than that! While we considered them to be outclassed at their MSRP of $349, they're some of the best headphones you can get now for the price of $149. Read more Read less ▼

Gaming

Nex Playground: was $299 now $239 at Walmart The popular Nex Playground games console is on sale for $60 off. In our Nex Playground review, we praised its entertaining gameplay and ease of use — plus, it encourages kids to move around while they play, keeping them from getting stuck on the couch. Read more Read less ▼

Alienware 15.3" WUXGA 165Hz Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 4050: was $1,499 now $799 at Walmart Gaming hardware costs continue to creep up, so a big saving like this is nice to see. This Alienware gaming laptop comes with an RTX 4050 GPU, AMD Ryzen 5 220 CPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. It's a solid, affordable option to get into PC gaming. Read more Read less ▼

Patio & Garden

PHANCIR Bird Feeder for Outdoor Hanging: was $26 now $10 at Walmart These Hummingbird feeders from Feed Garden will attract birds and keep away pests like ants! Best of all, the colored glass and blown shape makes them look beautiful too. They're also easy to hang/reposition and durable. Read more Read less ▼

QRRICA Plant Pots: was $28 now $13 at Walmart If you're looking to add some plants to your home, these self watering pots are the perfect place to house them. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, they feature drainage holes and saucers. They're also lightweight and made of recycled plastic. Read more Read less ▼

BN-LINK Solar Lights Outdoor: was $21 now $19 at Walmart If you're after a soft glow, or decor, these solar lanterns will add style to your backyard, front porch or even indoors. In addition, they feature an attractive dancing flame design that mimics real flames. Read more Read less ▼

Remiawy Rake for Leaves: was $38 now $17 at Walmart This metal rake features a 18-inch wide head for faster fall clean up. This allows it to pick up large leaves, clippings and lawn debris with ease. It also features an adjustable handle ranging from 38.8 to 65 inches. Read more Read less ▼

DAMAYCA Solar Outdoor Lights: was $49 now $28 at Walmart Harness the power of the sun to light up your garden long into the evening! This deal gets you a set of 8 solar path lights that emit a warm white glow. They're also water resistant and easy to install. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% Best Choice Raised Oval Garden Bed: was $66 now $44 at Walmart Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. The planter features an open base, which supports soil drainage, prevents leaching, and helps maintain soil health and balance. Read more Read less ▼