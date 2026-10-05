Walmart beats October Prime Day to the punch: my top 21 deals on Apple, gaming laptops and patio decor
Not all the best deals come from Amazon
Rejoice! Walmart's Deals & More event is here. It's taking on Amazon's October Prime Day sale — and they've beaten Amazon to the punch by starting the savings one day early.
I'm already seeing some stunning discounts on everything from Apple tech to Lego sets. Just to get you started, the Apple AirPods 4 are on sale for $79. This is $50 off and pretty much an essential deal for Apple fans!
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Walmart deals. If you're interested in the competition, check out our October Prime Day deals live blog.
Quick Links
- shop all Walmart deals
- Halloween decor: deals from $2
- Fall outdoor decor: deals from $9
- Patio and garden event: up to 50% off
- Self-Watering Plant Pots 5-Pack: was $28 now $13
- BN-LINK Solar Lights Outdoor: was $29 now $19
- Best Choice Raised Oval Garden Bed: was $93 now $44
- Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $101 now $74
- Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $79
- 4K TVs: deals from $149
- Alienware 15.3" 165Hz Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 4050: was $1,499 now $799
Editor's Choice
Halloween decor: deals from $2
Walmart has tons of festive Halloween decor starting at just $2. Decorate your home with huge savings on inflatables, skeletons, welcome mats and more decor.
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Light up your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that are 100 feet long and include 50 bulbs. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that emit a soft white glow and will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio.
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For a multi-purposeful, portable cleaner, nothing beats the Little Green Carpet Cleaner. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, It can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills.
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4K TVs: deals from $149 @ Walmart
Walmart has smart TVs on sale for as low as $149. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets.
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Fall outdoor decor: deals from $9 @ Walmart
Ready to update your front porch or patio with some seasonal decor? Look no further than Walmart for flowers, welcome mats, wreaths, throw pillows and more.
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Lego
You have to admit, Heihei is an iconic Disney character. This Lego set recreates Moana's sidekick in his full glory, with a poseable head, wings and tail feathers. Not to mention the pretty floral stand he can be placed on.
Price check: $25 @ Amazon
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Who doesn't love a succulent? Well, the only thing easier than taking care of a real succulent plant is getting ones you make from Lego bricks. This set comes with 9 different Lego artificial decorative plants for you to enjoy.
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Audio
Apple's AirPods 4 offer a comfortable design, clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. You also get USB-C charging and up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less. Note: these sold for $69 on Black Friday — and the new AirPods 5 are now available.
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The JBL Flip 7 gets you JBL's new AI Sound Boost technology, which analyzes your music in real time for richer bass and crisper highs than you'd expect from something this portable. Our reviewer called it a speaker that performs "like it was at least twice the price and twice the size." Battery life stretches to 16 hours (14 standard plus 2 more with Playtime Boost), and it's IP68 rated, meaning it's waterproof, dustproof, and drop-proof from up to a meter.
Price check: $99 @ Amazon
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Our Streaming Writer, Alix Blackburn, swears by these headphones. She wrote: "I’ve used the Beats Studio Pro for years, and they’re the one piece of tech I genuinely rely on daily. The noise canceling creates instant calm in busy spaces, while the sound is rich and immersive without feeling overwhelming." You can't get a much better testimonial than that! While we considered them to be outclassed at their MSRP of $349, they're some of the best headphones you can get now for the price of $149.
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Gaming
The popular Nex Playground games console is on sale for $60 off. In our Nex Playground review, we praised its entertaining gameplay and ease of use — plus, it encourages kids to move around while they play, keeping them from getting stuck on the couch.
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The Nintendo Switch 2 takes what worked about its best-selling predecessor and makes impactful upgrades across the board. From the excellent, and noticeably larger, 7.9-inch display to the more powerful internal specs, the Switch 2 is a full leap forward and the best hybrid console you can buy. Note: this deal is selling out very fast!
Price check: $499 @ Best Buy | $499 @ Amazon
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Gaming hardware costs continue to creep up, so a big saving like this is nice to see. This Alienware gaming laptop comes with an RTX 4050 GPU, AMD Ryzen 5 220 CPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. It's a solid, affordable option to get into PC gaming.
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Patio & Garden
These Hummingbird feeders from Feed Garden will attract birds and keep away pests like ants! Best of all, the colored glass and blown shape makes them look beautiful too. They're also easy to hang/reposition and durable.
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This window box planter measures 18 x 15 x 6 inches and comes with a removable saucer tray and versatile drainage. Not only is this slim enough for compact spaces, but a great way to showcase your plants or herbs.
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If you're looking to add some plants to your home, these self watering pots are the perfect place to house them. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, they feature drainage holes and saucers. They're also lightweight and made of recycled plastic.
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If you're after a soft glow, or decor, these solar lanterns will add style to your backyard, front porch or even indoors. In addition, they feature an attractive dancing flame design that mimics real flames.
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This metal rake features a 18-inch wide head for faster fall clean up. This allows it to pick up large leaves, clippings and lawn debris with ease. It also features an adjustable handle ranging from 38.8 to 65 inches.
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Harness the power of the sun to light up your garden long into the evening! This deal gets you a set of 8 solar path lights that emit a warm white glow. They're also water resistant and easy to install.
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Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. The planter features an open base, which supports soil drainage, prevents leaching, and helps maintain soil health and balance.
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This small outdoor conversation set is available for under $100. Made of woven rattan, high-quality steel frames, and tempered glass table top, this adorable set will be the perfect spot to relax or enjoy a cocktail outdoors this fall. It also comes with seat cushions featuring an ergonomic design for extra comfort.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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