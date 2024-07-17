Act fast! These Prime Day Roborock deals are still on sale from $349
Save up to $300 during Prime Day
Prime Day may be ending soon, but there's still plenty of time to score deals on some of the best robot vacuums we've tested. Roborock, for instance, is offering some epic deals on its robot vacuum lineup.
For instance, right now you can get the Roborock Q Revo S Vacuum & Mop on sale for $599 at Amazon. That's $200 off and one of the lowest price we've seen for this vacuum and mop combo. Below I've rounded up three of the best Roborock deals you can still get today. Alternatively, for more ways to save, make sure to check out our list of the best Amazon promo codes this week.
Best Roborock deals
Roborock Q5 Max+: was $599 now $299 @ Amazon
The Q5 Max+ offers hands-free cleaning with style. This svelte robo vac uses a LiDAR navigation system that helps it create detailed 3D maps of your home. It adapts rapidly to different environments, ensuring thorough and efficient cleaning every time. It also self-empties into a 2x2.5L dust bag, allowing you to go up to 7 weeks without the hassle of manual trash disposal.
Roborock Q Revo S Vacuum & Mop: was $799 now $599 @ Amazon
This all-singing, all-dancing Roborock can mop and vacuum, then take itself to the dock for drying and emptying, and even filters out pollen from your home. 7,000 Pa of suction is impressive, too.
Roborock Q Revo Pro Vacuum & Mop: was $999 now $699 @ Amazon
Roborock's Q Revo Pro is the ultimate hands-free cleaning machine. The dual spinning mops clean themselves after each passthrough then use a built-in hot air dryer to prevent unpleasant odors from building up. The multifunctional dock holds up to seven weeks of debris and provides the Q Revo with fast charging.
