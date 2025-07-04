Score Home Depot 4th of July deals from $12 — 19 sales I'd shop instead of Prime Day discounts
Here’s the Home Depot 4th of July deals I’d get for my home
The 4th of July weekend is here, and Home Depot's 4th of July sale is in full swing! Now's a great chance to shop massive discounts on everything you need for your home. From mattresses to grills, these are some of the best deals of the year so far.
If you're traveling for the summer, don't miss these luggage deals with up to 50% off. Or, if you're staying home for a celebratory cookout, you can shop outdoor grills from $99 at Home Depot right now.
There are also some price drops on smart home tech, like the Roku Streaming Stick 4K Plus on sale for $34 at Home Depot. This one made our list of the best streaming sticks as the best budget-friendly option.
My favorite Home Depot deals are listed below. For more savings, stay tuned to our early Prime Day deals and 4th of July sales live coverage.
Quick Links
- shop all Home Depot deals
- Appliance sale: up to 35% off
- Luggage: up to 50% off
- Magic Mesh Magnetic Screen Door: was $14 now $12
- Bounty Paper Towel Roll (12-Pack): was $32 now $27
- Mattress sale: deals from $86
- Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99
Shop all 4th of July deals
- Amazon Haul: Columbia, Adidas from $5 @ Amazon
- Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon
- Lululemon: top picks just $9 @ Lululemon
- YETI sale: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- Crocs sale: from $19 @ Amazon
- Amazon: early Prime Day deals $19 @ Amazon
- Grill sale: under $100 @ Walmart
- REI sale: 50% off @ REI
- Smart TVs: from $69 @ Amazon
- Traeger grills: deals from $419 @ Amazon
Editor's Choice
Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot
Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.
Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot
Aside from epic outdoor savings, Home Depot is also hosting a huge sale on kitchen appliances. If you need fresh appliances, the retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, ranges and more from top brands.
Luggage: up to 50% off @ The Home Depot
Score up to 50% off luggage at The Home Depot. Backpacks, suitcases and handbags are on sale as low as $39 after discount.
Mattress sale: deals from $86 @ The Home Depot
The Home Depot has mattresses on sale from as low as $86. This is the perfect time to upgrade, or get a second mattress for a guest bedroom. The sale includes brands like Sealy, Zinus and Serta.
Now's a good time to stock up on the essentials. Right now you can grab a 12-pack of Bounty paper towel rolls for $27. You can even tear them off in two different sheet sizes, depending on the size of the mess!
Smart home
The Roku Express 4K+ is a compact, affordable streaming device that delivers crisp 4K picture quality with HDR. It also includes a voice remote for easy navigation. You can still access free and premium channels, plus smooth streaming via dual-band Wi-Fi, making it a solid upgrade without breaking the bank.
Anyone who is looking for a great deal on a video doorbell should check out this one on Arlo’s 2K video doorbell. We found a lot to like about it — for example, it works with Google, Alexa and HomeKit and can be easily installed because it runs on a battery or can be hardwired. The 2K resolution produces incredibly sharp video with 12x digital zoom. However, many of the features are gated behind the subscription and the device itself is a bit bulky.
The expansive support for multiple smart home standards makes the Yale Assure Lock 2 one of the best smart locks available. It works with Alexa, Google Home, HomeKit and SmartThings and most importantly Matter. We gave it a 4-star rating in our Yale Assure Lock 2 review.
In our Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) review, we appreciated this device's sleek new edgeless design and improved AI experience. Its ability to learn your climate habits while analyzing outdoor conditions to optimize your system on the fly makes it one of the best smart thermostats we've tested. It even offers energy monitoring and HVAC system health assessments to inform you of any issues.
Price check: $238 @ Amazon
Outdoor Deals
This Magic Mesh screen door is a super easy way to keep fresh air flowing while keeping bugs and pests out of your home. It's simple to install and opens and closes hands-free thanks to its magnetic strip. The hands-free mesh measures 39 in. x 83 in.
Get a set of these cushions, and your chairs will be both more comfortable and more stylish. They have a cheerful tropical flower print and are suitable for outdoor use, with ties to keep them securely on your chairs.
These string lights from Hampton Bay can be used indoors or outdoors, so they're great for lighting up your home or garden. This set comes with 24 shatter resistant LED lights.
This 3-piece set from Nuu Garden includes swivel bar chairs made of high-quality steel treated with rust and weather-resistant frames. The chairs also come with a footrest and armrest for added comfort.
This outdoor umbrella will block the sun during the day with its UV-protected acrylic canopy fabric and light up the night with its solar-powered LED lights. The umbrella is made of durable aluminum and steel frame construction.
This popular patio dining set from Hampton Bay is on sale for $409. It comes with two swivel captain armchairs, four stationary chairs and a dining table, all with a set of pleasing putty-colored cushions.
Outdoor Cooking Deals
If you want a grill that can do it all, this all in one grill and smoker is a fantastic choice from Ninja. It features a built-in thermometer and is weather-resistant. It's the perfect option if you don't have the space for a standing grill.
Price check: $249 @ Amazon
Fueled by all-natural hardwood pellets and controlled with a digital controller, this grill can cook up anything from a rack of ribs to a freshly baked pie. All you have to do is set the grill temperature like you would your oven and let your Traeger do the work for you. You'll get consistent results every single time.
Weber makes some of the best grills we've tested and I'm confident this one is a great buy with this discount. It's easy to use and clean, has a built-in thermometer to keep an eye on the internal temperature and has two Boost Burners for powerful, effective cooking performance.
This Wi-Fi enabled smoker and pellet grill is the ultimate at-home barbecue appliance. It features a total 970 square inches of cooking space and a 24-pound hopper that's easy to clear. It's compatible with a Traeger-designed line of accessories, too.
