October Prime Day may be over, but there's plenty of great deals sticking around. In fact, many best-selling items are still at least 50% off. And these aren't random throwaways — they come courtesy of top brands like Bose, Asics, Columbia, Shark and more.

These could be some of the biggest discounts we see before Black Friday, which is still weeks away. So if you want to get the most bang for your buck, I’d jump on these post-Prime Day deals while they last. I’ve rounded up all of my favorite picks below.

Post-Prime Day Deals with 50% Off

Save 63% Hanes EcoSmart Hoodie: was $27 now $10 at Amazon I wear hoodies year-round, so I appreciate this Ecosmart Hoodie’s super soft fleece fabric, adjustable drawstring, and ribbed cuffs. It also has a kangaroo pocket which is perfect for keeping your hands toasty. This is a reliable hoodie that will become your best friend for chilly nights. Read more Read less ▼

Save 62% KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitt Set: was $34 now $13 at Amazon Keep your hands safe from the heat while cooking and handling hot pans and dishes with these oven mitts. They are heat resistant up to 500 degrees, waterproof and slip-resistant. Thanks to their silicone material, they can be easily cleaned and rinsed off with water. Read more Read less ▼

Save 55% Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow. Read more Read less ▼

Save 63% myQ Smart Garage Door Video Keypad: was $79 now $29 at Amazon The Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Video Keypad lets you see and control who has access to your garage door. It has a built-in 1080p camera with a 160-degree wide-angle view, and it lets you assign unique PIN codes for family, guests, or service providers. The battery-operated device works with myQ, Chamberlain, LiftMaster, Raynor and AccessMaster garage door openers made after 1993. Read more Read less ▼

Save 57% JBL Tune Buds: was $79 now $34 at Amazon At a whopping 56% off, these JBL Tune Buds are a total steal. The earbuds stream audio with low power consumption at high quality. You'll also hear more of what you want and less of what you don't, thanks to active noise-cancelling technology. They also boast up to 40 hours of battery life. Read more Read less ▼

Save 54% New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainers (Men's): was $79 now $36 at Amazon You don't need to be a father to rock the ultimate dad shoes. The New Balance 608s are right up there with the Nike Monarchs as the official sneaker of "men of a certain age" everywhere. Ironically, they're also quite in vogue with the stylish streetwear kids. Beyond being outrageously comfortable, these bad boys look their best with a few grass stains on the toe. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette (Women's): was $79 now $40 at Amazon This is a huge discount available in limited sizes and colors, so it's sure to sell out fast. Make sure to grab it if it's available in your size. The Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette have a super-simple and sweet look that's very easy to style, and even easier to wear. The stretch knit upper feels just like a comfy pair of socks. Read more Read less ▼

Save 55% Columbia Panorama Full Zip (Women's): was $100 now $45 at Amazon From a light hike to cozying up by the fire, this top-rated Sherpa fleece full zip that's lined with a soft, suede-like material, is perfect for all your outdoor adventures when the air is a bit crisp. It's cut with that classic style and fit you can count on. Read more Read less ▼

Save 51% Asics Sonicblast (Men's): was $180 now $89 at Amazon Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot. Read more Read less ▼

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $99 at Amazon The Beats Solo 4 might not feature noise canceling, but they make up for it by sounding pretty good. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours, to be exact. We've never seen them cheaper than this so grab them while you can. Read more Read less ▼

Save 53% Marshall Middleton: was $319 now $149 at Amazon The Marshall Middleton is nothing short of epic. Though it's one of the brand's smaller speakers, it packs solid, loud sound into a very tasty-looking and suave design. From the control knob found on loads of Marshall gear to the impactful sound, the Middleton is a great Bluetooth speaker if you’re looking for something unique and stylish. Read more Read less ▼

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $198 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are an excellent set of cans, and at $198, you're basically robbing Sony blind! They offer great sound with reliable active noise cancellation, making them an ideal choice for anyone who needs a reliable audio companion. The 30 hours of battery life also make them a worthy choice. Read more Read less ▼

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum: was $599 now $249 at Amazon With a 50% discount, this makes this Shark robot vacuum a steal. With impressive suction power, this can easily pick up dirt, debris and pet hair on all floor types. It also has tons of features like Matrix Clean, precision mapping, AI voice control and a 60-day self-emptying capacity. Read more Read less ▼

Hisense 55" S7 Canvas 4K QLED TV : was $1,499 now $699 at Amazon If you've been intrigued by lifestyle TVs but hesitant about their relatively high price tags, the discounted Hisense S7 Canvas TV might be the set you've been waiting for. It's adorned with an elegant, replaceable, teak-style frame, its screen features a matte finish, and it offers an entire Art Gallery for displaying works of art when not in use. Read more Read less ▼