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11 best Birkenstock deals to shop for fall — save up to 42% on sandals and clogs

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Cozy clogs and shearling-lined sandals for fall

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(Image credit: Birkenstock)
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Fall is finally here — and if you’re looking for the perfect pair of shoes to carry you into autumn, I have just the thing for you: Birkenstocks!

Although the brand is notorious for their summer sandals, they also make clogs and shearling-lined sandals that will keep your feet warm as temperatures cool down. Sure, Birkenstocks can be pricey, but I have good news: Retailers like Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack are hosting fall sales with deals on top-rated Birkenstock styles.

Even better, select sandals and clogs start at the extremely low price of $30 (No, that's not a typo). If you're ready to upgrade your footwear game for fall, keep scrolling to check out all these rare discounted Birkenstock styles with up to 45% off.

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Best Birkenstock Deals

Birkenstock Arizona Stealth Buckle EVA Slide (Women's)
Save 44%
Birkenstock Arizona Stealth Buckle EVA Slide (Women's): was $54 now $30 at Nordstrom Rack

A pair of Birkenstocks for $30??? Sign me up. Fall might be here, but warm weather is still hanging around. These waterproof slides are perfect for the beach and pool. They feature a rubber-like texture with sleek adjustable straps and a grippy traction sole.

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Birkenstock Oita Slide Sandal (Women's)
Birkenstock Oita Slide Sandal (Women's): was $124 now $94 at Nordstrom Rack

If you're not a fan of buckles, these Birkenstock sandals have suede straps that are easy to operate. These also have a comfortable and durable design, with a contoured cork footbed.

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Birkenstock Papilio Florida Platform Flex (Women's)
Birkenstock Papilio Florida Platform Flex (Women's): was $144 now $99 at Nordstrom Rack

These Papilio by Birkenstock sandals feature a platform and three straps for extra support. Reviewers love their iconic design and comfortable, adjustable fit.

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Birkenstock Kyoto Desert Slide Sandal (Men's)
Save 34%
Birkenstock Kyoto Desert Slide Sandal (Men's): was $150 now $99 at Nordstrom Rack

While several of the men's Birkenstocks are already sold out in this sale, these slides are boasting nearly 35% off and are still available in most sizes. Made of richly textured leather, a sturdy EVA sole and a signature cork footbed, you'll want to sport these all fall long (and beyond).

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Birkenstock Buckley Genuine Shearling Mule (Women's)
Save 42%
Birkenstock Buckley Genuine Shearling Mule (Women's): was $170 now $99 at Nordstrom Rack

Clogs are so in this fall — which is why these classy and comfy Birkenstock clogs deserve a spot in your cart. This genuine shearling clog features Birkenstock's cork footbed that mimics the contours of your foot for excellent walking support.

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Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandal (Women's)
Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandal (Women's): was $154 now $109 at Nordstrom

These Birkenstocks feature just one oversized buckle for a touch of trendy. But style isn't the only thing these sandals are known for — comfort is at the forefront of this model. Their cushioned footbed absorbs shock and mimics the shape of a healthy foot, while the medial and metatarsal arches support the instep and ball of your foot.

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Birkenstock Arizona Genuine Shearling Lined Slide Sandal (Women's)
Birkenstock Arizona Genuine Shearling Lined Slide Sandal (Women's): was $160 now $109 at Nordstrom Rack

These supportive sandals are extra cozy thanks to their genuine shearling lining. Featuring two oversized, adjustable buckles, you'll get an enhanced fit with targeted contouring and cushioning in the footbed.

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Birkenstock Boston Chunky Platform Clog (Women's)
Birkenstock Boston Chunky Platform Clog (Women's): was $154 now $119 at Nordstrom Rack

For ultimate slip-on comfort, pick up a pair of these Boston Chunky Platform Clogs. They're made of soft suede and feature a chunky platform and contoured footbed for exceptional support. These are great for casual wear and even relaxing at home.

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Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Nubuck Leather (Women's)
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Nubuck Leather (Women's): was $170 now $124 at Nordstrom Rack

These classic canvas Birkenstocks just got a glamorous update! Glossy oversized buckles add a fun twist of style while the slide sandal's cushy footbed is as comfortable as ever. This version of the sandal is made from nubuck leather that boasts a natural, rustic appearance. The sandal comes in a few different colors, although, prices may vary.

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Birkenstock Arizona Genuine Shearling Sandal (Women's)
Birkenstock Arizona Genuine Shearling Sandal (Women's): was $180 now $129 at Nordstrom Rack

Birkenstock sandals + fuzzy comfort? Perfection! These sandals are ideal as the weather cools down. You'll also love wearing these cozy slides when relaxing at home.

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Birkenstock Milano Big Buckle Slingback Sandal (Women's)
Birkenstock Milano Big Buckle Slingback Sandal (Women's): was $180 now $134 at Nordstrom Rack

If you need a little extra support from your sandals, this pair is the way to go. Featuring three oversized, adjustable buckles and a slingback strap, you'll get an enhanced fit with targeted contouring and cushioning in the footbed.

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Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

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