Fall is finally here — and if you’re looking for the perfect pair of shoes to carry you into autumn, I have just the thing for you: Birkenstocks!

Although the brand is notorious for their summer sandals, they also make clogs and shearling-lined sandals that will keep your feet warm as temperatures cool down. Sure, Birkenstocks can be pricey, but I have good news: Retailers like Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack are hosting fall sales with deals on top-rated Birkenstock styles.

Even better, select sandals and clogs start at the extremely low price of $30 (No, that's not a typo). If you're ready to upgrade your footwear game for fall, keep scrolling to check out all these rare discounted Birkenstock styles with up to 45% off.

Best Birkenstock Deals

Save 44% Birkenstock Arizona Stealth Buckle EVA Slide (Women's): was $54 now $30 at Nordstrom Rack A pair of Birkenstocks for $30??? Sign me up. Fall might be here, but warm weather is still hanging around. These waterproof slides are perfect for the beach and pool. They feature a rubber-like texture with sleek adjustable straps and a grippy traction sole. Read more Read less ▼

Save 34% Birkenstock Kyoto Desert Slide Sandal (Men's): was $150 now $99 at Nordstrom Rack While several of the men's Birkenstocks are already sold out in this sale, these slides are boasting nearly 35% off and are still available in most sizes. Made of richly textured leather, a sturdy EVA sole and a signature cork footbed, you'll want to sport these all fall long (and beyond). Read more Read less ▼

Save 42% Birkenstock Buckley Genuine Shearling Mule (Women's): was $170 now $99 at Nordstrom Rack Clogs are so in this fall — which is why these classy and comfy Birkenstock clogs deserve a spot in your cart. This genuine shearling clog features Birkenstock's cork footbed that mimics the contours of your foot for excellent walking support. Read more Read less ▼

Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandal (Women's): was $154 now $109 at Nordstrom These Birkenstocks feature just one oversized buckle for a touch of trendy. But style isn't the only thing these sandals are known for — comfort is at the forefront of this model. Their cushioned footbed absorbs shock and mimics the shape of a healthy foot, while the medial and metatarsal arches support the instep and ball of your foot. Read more Read less ▼

Birkenstock Boston Chunky Platform Clog (Women's): was $154 now $119 at Nordstrom Rack For ultimate slip-on comfort, pick up a pair of these Boston Chunky Platform Clogs. They're made of soft suede and feature a chunky platform and contoured footbed for exceptional support. These are great for casual wear and even relaxing at home. Read more Read less ▼