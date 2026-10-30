How to set up zone 2 cardio training on your Coros Pace 4 (and why you should)

Easy runs, otherwise known as zone 2 training, are having a moment. I mean, it has always existed, but as more and more people take on serious training plans ahead of half marathons, marathons, or even ultramarathons, preparation is key. And as any running coach will tell you, easy runs should feel easy.
If you're guilty of negative splits (your pace getting quicker as your run progresses), you could run the risk of overtraining and getting injured before you reach the start line.
Zone 2 refers to around 60-70% of your maximum heart rate, where you tap into fat for fuel. Training in this zone helps your body to become more efficient and producing energy without generating heaps of lactic acid. In short, you won't need days of recovery after these types of runs.
But if you're wearing a Coros Pace 4 and you're not sure how to tell whether you're in the correct heart rate zone, this quick how-to will help you set yours up.
On a scale of 1-10, Zone 2 should feel like a 3/4 out of 10. You should be able to maintain the pace for hours, or easily hold a conversation. This is known in fitness as your rate of perceived exertion, or RPE.
Yet if you’re running alone, this is where your smartwatch comes in. Keeping an eye on your heart rate zone ensures you’re not working too hard. So, let's get to it.
How to set up zone 2 training on your Coros Pace 4
- Open the COROS app and go to your Profile on the last tab.
- Tap Workout Library
- Tap the + sign, then select Run. Add the description as Zone 2.
- You can add a warm-up and select your training blocks here, plus recovery and cool-downs.
- Select Training
- Enter Target Type
- Set Intensity Type to % HR or %Threshold HR
- Lock in Fat Burn or Aerobic
- Tap Save, then Send to Device
- On your watch, go to Workouts, choose your session, and press Start
- Keep an eye on the zones. You should be alerted if you leave your heart rate zone.
As you get fitter and stronger, your heart rate zones will change as your resting heart rate drops. You may need to re-test your thresholds as you go.
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Note that Coros also uses % Threshold HR, or Lactate Threshold Zones. Zone 2 sits under Aerobic Endurance (typically around 80–90% of your threshold heart rate).
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Sam Hopes is a level 3 qualified trainer, a level 2 Reiki practitioner and fitness editor at Tom's Guide. She is also currently undertaking her Yoga For Athletes training course.
Sam has written for various fitness brands and websites over the years and has experience across brands at Future, such as Live Science, Fit&Well, Coach, and T3.
Having coached at fitness studios like F45 and Virgin Active and taken on both 1:1 and group, Sam now primarily teaches outdoor bootcamps, bodyweight, and kettlebells.
She also coaches mobility and flexibility classes several times a week.
Sam has completed two mixed doubles Hyrox competitions in London and the Netherlands and finished her first doubles attempt in 1:11.
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